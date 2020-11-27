HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Semi-Annual Report - Six Months Ending 31 July 2020

ED WARNER

CHAIR

Dear Shareholder,

This is my first statement to shareholders as the new

Chair of HVPE, and I am pleased to report that in spite of the global outbreak of coronavirus ("COVID-19"), the Company's NAV per share increased by 2.2% in the first six months of the year. This return reflects the expertise of the Investment Manager and, in turn, the resilience of the underlying general partners and investee companies to which HVPE has exposure through the HarbourVest platform.

Financial Performance

While the $28.18 NAV per share at 31 July 2020 reflects

a positive return for HVPE, the six-month period saw much more pronounced NAV fluctuations than usual because of COVID-19.March-end valuations from the underlying managers declined, driven by widespread uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic on the economy and businesses, and against a backdrop of falling stock markets worldwide. However, underpinned by resilient sectors such as technology and healthcare, and alongside a rebound in public markets, HVPE's NAV per share saw a strong return to growth on receipt of Q2 valuations.

Although HVPE's NAV volatility has been much less severe than that of the public markets, the Company's share price nevertheless experienced a sharp fall mid-March, just weeks after reaching an all-time high in sterling of £18.68. This created a substantial widening of the discount to NAV, which reached 60% at its widest in the period. This discount was very similar to that experienced in the depths of the Global Financial Crisis ("GFC"), but thankfully proved short-lived as market participants took advantage of the opportunity to acquire HVPE shares at depressed levels.