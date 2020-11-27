HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Semi-Annual Report - Six Months Ending 31 July 2020
Semi-Annual Report and Accounts Six Months to 31 July 2020
Building Long-term Wealth by Investing in Private Companies
Introduction
OUR PURPOSE
HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.
Investment into private companies requires experience, skill, and expertise. Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in
a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.
Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate. Our Investment Manager, HarbourVest Partners1, is an experienced and trusted global private markets asset manager. HVPE, through its investments in HarbourVest
funds, helps to support innovation and growth in the global economy whilst seeking to promote improvement in Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") standards.
We connect the everyday investor with a broad base of private markets experts. The result is a distinct single access point to HarbourVest Partners, and a prudently managed global private companies portfolio designed to navigate economic cycles as smoothly as possible whilst striving
to deliver outperformance of the public markets over the long term.
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE
The Company's investment objective is to generate superior shareholder returns through long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of private markets investments.
WHAT IS HVPE?
HarbourVest Global Private Equity ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a Guernsey incorporated, London listed, FTSE 250 Investment Company with assets of $2.3 billion and a market capitalisation of £1.2 billion as at 31 July 2020 (tickers: HVPE (£)/HVPD ($)). The Company provides access to investments in private companies and portfolios of private companies through funds managed by HarbourVest Partners ("HarbourVest" or the "Investment Manager"), an independent, global private markets asset manager with more than $69 billion of assets under management2 and a long history of success.
By regularly committing capital across HarbourVest's primary (fund-of-funds), secondary, and direct co‑investment programmes, HVPE has created a private markets portfolio that is diversified by geography, strategy, investment stage, vintage year, and sector. As at 31 July 2020, HVPE's portfolio was made up of 49 HarbourVest funds and eight secondary co-investments3. HVPE is structured to provide investors with broad exposure to
a carefully selected range of exciting opportunities in private companies around the world, from technology start-ups to mature, established businesses looking for the next phase of growth.
HVPE: A COMPLETE AND FULLY-MANAGED PRIVATE MARKETS PROGRAMME
Provides access to a broad range of global private markets opportunities
Represents a distinct, high-quality private markets portfolio
Well-diversifiedto limit downside risk from individual holdings
Consistent and proven strategy
Maintains a prudent approach to balance sheet management
Aims to deliver material outperformance of public markets over the long term
Outperformance of 2.6% annualised compared to FTSE All-World Total Return ("FTSE AW TR") Index over the ten years to 31 July 2020
Performance Snapshot
Six months to 31 July 2020
Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Share Growth
NAV per Share Growth ($)
+2.2%
Six months to 31 July 2020
H1 2021*
$28.18
FY 2020**
$27.58
H1 2020*
$25.80
12 months to 31 January 2020: +14.5% | Six months to 31 July 2019: +7.1%
Annualised Outperformance of FTSE AW TR Since Inception (2007)
+3.4%
Total Shareholder Return
Share Price ($)
-17.6%
Six months to 31 July 2020
H1 2021*
$19.90
FY 2020**
$24.15
H1 2020*
$21.50
12 months to 31 January 2020: +28.8% | Six months to 31 July 2019: +14.7%
Share Price (£)
-16.8%
Six months to 31 July 2020
H1 2021*
£15.28
FY 2020**
£18.36
H1 2020*
£17.20
12 months to 31 January 2020: +28.8% | Six months to 31 July 2019: +20.6%
Strategic Report
STR
1
Performance Snapshot
ATEGIC
2
Chair's Statement
4
Investment Manager's Report
8
Recent Events
REPORT
9
Share Price Trading and Liquidity
10
KPIs
12
Business Model
14
Summary of Net Assets
15
The Private Equity Cycle
GOVERNANCE
16
Managing the Balance Sheet
17
Managing Costs
18
Managing the Portfolio
20
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
REPORT
23
Our Value Creation Cycle
Supporting Information
22
About HarbourVest
24
The Phases
26
Manager Spotlight
28
Top Ten Direct Companies
INTERIM
Governance Report
33
Board of Directors
FINANCIAL
HarbourVest Global Private Equity
34
Directors' Report
36
Independent Review Report to
STATEMENTS
Interim Financial Statements
37
Unaudited Condensed Interim
Consolidated Financial Statements
45
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed
Interim Consolidated Financial
Statements
Supplementary
SUPPLEMENTARY
50
Glossary of Private Market Terms
53
Alternative Performance Measures
56
Disclosures
59
Notes
Chair's Statement
ED WARNER
CHAIR
Dear Shareholder,
This is my first statement to shareholders as the new
Chair of HVPE, and I am pleased to report that in spite of the global outbreak of coronavirus ("COVID-19"), the Company's NAV per share increased by 2.2% in the first six months of the year. This return reflects the expertise of the Investment Manager and, in turn, the resilience of the underlying general partners and investee companies to which HVPE has exposure through the HarbourVest platform.
Financial Performance
While the $28.18 NAV per share at 31 July 2020 reflects
a positive return for HVPE, the six-month period saw much more pronounced NAV fluctuations than usual because of COVID-19.March-end valuations from the underlying managers declined, driven by widespread uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic on the economy and businesses, and against a backdrop of falling stock markets worldwide. However, underpinned by resilient sectors such as technology and healthcare, and alongside a rebound in public markets, HVPE's NAV per share saw a strong return to growth on receipt of Q2 valuations.
Although HVPE's NAV volatility has been much less severe than that of the public markets, the Company's share price nevertheless experienced a sharp fall mid-March, just weeks after reaching an all-time high in sterling of £18.68. This created a substantial widening of the discount to NAV, which reached 60% at its widest in the period. This discount was very similar to that experienced in the depths of the Global Financial Crisis ("GFC"), but thankfully proved short-lived as market participants took advantage of the opportunity to acquire HVPE shares at depressed levels.
At the half-year end, after a substantial rebound, HVPE's share price had risen 66% from its March low to close at £15.28 ($19.90). This marks a decline of 17% from the 31 January 2020 price of £18.36 ($24.15).
Balance Sheet
At the onset of the crisis, as detailed in HVPE's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, the Board acted swiftly to request
a reassessment of the Company's near-term financial projections from the Investment Manager, which conducted an early and thorough portfolio risk assessment exercise, the results of which fed into a set of updated forecast scenarios. In anticipation of a likely negative impact on cash flows, and to ensure HVPE was fully prepared for
a worst-case scenario, the Board drew on the Company's $600.0 million credit facility (the "Facility"). In April
a drawdown of $200.0 million was initiated to ensure sufficient near-term liquidity to address any potential cash flow imbalances. As expected, distributions did slow markedly, while the elevated capital calls from HarbourVest funds seen in March continued into April, before moderating for the remainder of the reporting period. HVPE's Facility was put in place as a back stop to cover any periods such as this, enabling us to continue to invest through downturns and to take advantage of attractive opportunities as they arise. As cash flows began to recover, in July the Board approved a partial repayment of $80.0 million. As at
31 July 2020, HVPE held cash and cash equivalents of $109.8 million on its balance sheet, with a balance of $120.0 million outstanding on the Facility.
