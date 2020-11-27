HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Supplementary Data – Semi-Annual Report 2020

Largest Underlying Companies at 31 July 2020

No single portfolio company represented more than 1.8% of the Investment Portfolio.

The five largest companies represented 7.3% of the Investment Portfolio.

The 25 largest companies represented 18.3% of the Investment Portfolio.

The 25 largest portfolio company investments based on Investment Portfolio value are listed by percentage of investment value. Some companies below are held at least in part in HarbourVest direct funds (shown in bold). In most cases, HarbourVest has access to more detailed financial and operating information on these companies, and in some cases, HarbourVest representatives sit on the companies' Board of Directors.