HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Supplementary Data – Semi-Annual Report 2020
11/27/2020 | 02:15am EST
Semi-Annual Report and Accounts Six Months to 31 July 2020
Supplementary Data
Building Long-term Wealth by Investing in Private Companies
Supplementary Data
A
HVPE's HarbourVest Fund Investments at 31 July 2020
HVPE's HarbourVest Fund investments and secondary co-investments are profiled below.
Financial information at 31 July 2020 for each fund is provided in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company's Semi-Annual Report and Accounts on pages 41 and 42.
V = Venture, B = Buyout, O = Other, P = Primary, S = Secondary, D = Direct Co-investment
HarbourVest Fund
Phase
Vintage Year
Stage
Geography
Strategy
Investment Phase
Secondary Overflow Fund IV
Investment
2020
V, B, O
Global
S
HarbourVest Real Assets IV
Investment
2019
O
Global
S
HarbourVest Credit Opportunities Fund II
Investment
2019
O
US
D
Dover Street X
Investment
2019
V, B
Global
S
HarbourVest 2019 Global Fund
Investment
2019
V, B, O
Global
P, S, D
HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment V
Investment
2018
V, B, O
Global
D
HarbourVest Adelaide
Investment
2018
B, O
US, EUR, RoW
S, D
HarbourVest 2018 Global Fund
Investment
2018
V, B, O
Global
P, S, D
HarbourVest Partners XI Venture
Investment
2018
V
US
P, S, D
HarbourVest Partners XI Micro Buyout
Investment
2018
B
US
P, S, D
HarbourVest Partners XI Buyout
Investment
2018
B
US
P, S, D
HIPEP VIII Asia Pacific Fund
Investment
2017
V, B
AP
P, S, D
HarbourVest 2017 Global Fund
Investment
2017
V, B, O
Global
P, S, D
HIPEP VIII Partnership Fund
Investment
2017
V, B
EUR, AP, RoW
P, S, D
Secondary Overflow Fund III
Investment
2017
V, B, O
Global
S
HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment IV
Investment
2016
V, B
Global
D
Dover Street IX
Investment
2016
V, B
Global
S
HarbourVest Real Assets III
Investment
2016
O
Global
S
HarbourVest 2016 Global Fund
Investment
2016
V, B, O
Global
P, S, D
Growth Phase
HarbourVest 2015 Global Fund
Growth
2015
V, B, O
Global
P, S, D
HarbourVest Canada Growth Fund
Growth
2015
V
US, CAN
P, D
HarbourVest Mezzanine Income Fund
Growth
2015
O
US
D
HarbourVest X Buyout
Growth
2015
B
US
P, S, D
HarbourVest X Venture
Growth
2015
V
US
P, S, D
HarbourVest Global Annual Private Equity Fund
Growth
2014
V, B, O
Global
P, S, D
HIPEP VII Asia Pacific Fund
Growth
2014
V, B
AP
P, S, D
HIPEP VII Emerging Markets Fund
Growth
2014
V, B
RoW
P, S, D
HIPEP VII Europe Fund
Growth
2014
V, B
EUR
P, S, D
HIPEP VII Partnership Fund
Growth
2014
V, B
EUR, AP, RoW
P, S, D
HarbourVest 2013 Direct Fund
Growth
2013
V, B
Global
D
Dover Street VIII
Growth
2012
V, B
Global
S
HarbourVest Cleantech Fund II
Growth
2012
V
Global
P, S, D
HarbourVest Partners IX Buyout Fund
Growth
2011
B
US
P, S, D
HarbourVest Partners IX Credit Opportunities Fund
Growth
2011
O
US
P, S, D
HarbourVest Partners IX Venture Fund
Growth
2011
V
US
P, S, D
Supplementary Data
1
HVPE's HarbourVest Fund Investments at 31 July 2020 continued
HarbourVest Fund
Phase
Vintage Year
Stage
Geography
Strategy
Mature Phase
Conversus Capital
Mature
20121
V, B, O
Global
S
Absolute Private Equity
Mature
20111
V, B, O
Global
S
HIPEP VI Asia Pacific Fund
Mature
2008
V, B
AP
P
HIPEP VI Emerging Markets Fund
Mature
2008
V, B
RoW
P
HIPEP VI Partnership Fund
Mature
2008
V, B
EUR, AP, RoW
P
Dover Street VII
Mature
2007
V, B
Global
S
HarbourVest Partners 2007 Direct Fund
Mature
2007
B
Global
D
HIPEP V 2007 European Buyout Fund
Mature
2007
B
EUR
P
HarbourVest VIII Buyout Fund
Mature
2006
B
US
P, S, D
HarbourVest VIII Mezzanine and Distressed
Mature
2006
O
US
P, S, D
Debt Fund
HarbourVest VIII Venture Fund
Mature
2006
V
US
P, S, D
HarbourVest VII Buyout Fund
Mature
2003
B
US
P, S
HarbourVest VII Venture Fund
Mature
2003
V
US
P, S
HIPEP IV Direct Fund
Mature
2001
V, B
EUR, AP, RoW
D
HIPEP IV Partnership Fund
Mature
2001
V, B
EUR, AP, RoW
P, S
HarbourVest VI Buyout Fund
Mature
1999
B
US
P, S
HarbourVest VI Direct Fund
Mature
1999
V, B
US
D
HarbourVest VI Partnership Fund
Mature
1999
V, B
US
P, S
HIPEP III Partnership Fund
Mature
1998
V, B
EUR, AP, RoW
P, S
HarbourVest V Partnership Fund
Mature
1996
V, B
US
P, S
1 Year of secondary purchase.
Vintage year is year of initial capital call. HarbourVest Fund-of-Funds typically call capital over a multi-year period.
2 Supplementary Data
Largest Underlying Companies at 31 July 2020
No single portfolio company represented more than 1.8% of the Investment Portfolio.
The five largest companies represented 7.3% of the Investment Portfolio.
The 25 largest companies represented 18.3% of the Investment Portfolio.
The 25 largest portfolio company investments based on Investment Portfolio value are listed by percentage of investment value. Some companies below are held at least in part in HarbourVest direct funds (shown in bold). In most cases, HarbourVest has access to more detailed financial and operating information on these companies, and in some cases, HarbourVest representatives sit on the companies' Board of Directors.
Company
Strategy
%
Amount (m)
Location
Status
Description
Itinere Infraestructuras,
Other
1.8%
$39.6
Spain
Private
Provides civil infrastructure
S,A.
management services engaged
in management operation,
maintenance and conservation
of toll roads in Northern Spain
DP World Australia Pty
Other
1.6%
$36.9
Australia
Private
Operates marine terminal
Ltd
and provides cargo handling
services and container terminals
throughout Australia
Rodenstock GmbH
Buyout
1.5%
$33.1
Germany
Private
Manufactures spectacles,
contact lenses and other
ophthalmic devices
Anhui Three Squirrels
Venture
1.3%
$28.9
China
Public
Retailer and distributor of
E-Commerce Co
their own brand of nuts and
other snacks
Preston Hollow
Buyout
1.1%
$25.8
United States
Private
Specialty municipal finance
Capital, LLC
company
Knowlton
Buyout
0.7%
$16.5
Canada
Private
Consumer products contract
Development
manufacturer
Corporation
Valeo Foods
Buyout
0.7%
$16.3
Ireland
Private
Owns a collection of market
leading ambient food brands
in Ireland, United Kingdom,
and Europe (baked beans,
ketchup, crackers, rice crackers,
honey, wafers)
TeamViewer GmbH
Buyout
0.7%
$15.2
Germany
Public
Global remote connectivity
platform
Undisclosed
Buyout
0.7%
$14.8
Netherlands
Private
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
Other
0.6%
$14.4
United States
Public
undisclosed
SolarWinds, Inc.
Buyout
0.6%
$14.2
United States Public
IT management software
Datadog, Inc.
Venture
0.6%
$13.9
United States
Public
Provides a platform for both IT
developers and IT operations to
monitor, contextualize, visualize,
and collaborate events and
metrics from a variety of tools
and services
Lytx, Inc.
Buyout
0.6%
$13.2
United States
Private
Driver risk management
software
Supplementary Data
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 07:14:00 UTC