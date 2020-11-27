Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd.    HVPE   GG00BR30MJ80

HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD.

(HVPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Supplementary Data – Semi-Annual Report 2020

11/27/2020 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Semi-Annual Report and Accounts Six Months to 31 July 2020

Supplementary Data

Building Long-term Wealth by Investing in Private Companies

Supplementary Data

A

HVPE's HarbourVest Fund Investments at 31 July 2020

HVPE's HarbourVest Fund investments and secondary co-investments are profiled below.

Financial information at 31 July 2020 for each fund is provided in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company's Semi-Annual Report and Accounts on pages 41 and 42.

V = Venture, B = Buyout, O = Other, P = Primary, S = Secondary, D = Direct Co-investment

HarbourVest Fund

Phase

Vintage Year

Stage

Geography

Strategy

Investment Phase

Secondary Overflow Fund IV

Investment

2020

V, B, O

Global

S

HarbourVest Real Assets IV

Investment

2019

O

Global

S

HarbourVest Credit Opportunities Fund II

Investment

2019

O

US

D

Dover Street X

Investment

2019

V, B

Global

S

HarbourVest 2019 Global Fund

Investment

2019

V, B, O

Global

P, S, D

HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment V

Investment

2018

V, B, O

Global

D

HarbourVest Adelaide

Investment

2018

B, O

US, EUR, RoW

S, D

HarbourVest 2018 Global Fund

Investment

2018

V, B, O

Global

P, S, D

HarbourVest Partners XI Venture

Investment

2018

V

US

P, S, D

HarbourVest Partners XI Micro Buyout

Investment

2018

B

US

P, S, D

HarbourVest Partners XI Buyout

Investment

2018

B

US

P, S, D

HIPEP VIII Asia Pacific Fund

Investment

2017

V, B

AP

P, S, D

HarbourVest 2017 Global Fund

Investment

2017

V, B, O

Global

P, S, D

HIPEP VIII Partnership Fund

Investment

2017

V, B

EUR, AP, RoW

P, S, D

Secondary Overflow Fund III

Investment

2017

V, B, O

Global

S

HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment IV

Investment

2016

V, B

Global

D

Dover Street IX

Investment

2016

V, B

Global

S

HarbourVest Real Assets III

Investment

2016

O

Global

S

HarbourVest 2016 Global Fund

Investment

2016

V, B, O

Global

P, S, D

Growth Phase

HarbourVest 2015 Global Fund

Growth

2015

V, B, O

Global

P, S, D

HarbourVest Canada Growth Fund

Growth

2015

V

US, CAN

P, D

HarbourVest Mezzanine Income Fund

Growth

2015

O

US

D

HarbourVest X Buyout

Growth

2015

B

US

P, S, D

HarbourVest X Venture

Growth

2015

V

US

P, S, D

HarbourVest Global Annual Private Equity Fund

Growth

2014

V, B, O

Global

P, S, D

HIPEP VII Asia Pacific Fund

Growth

2014

V, B

AP

P, S, D

HIPEP VII Emerging Markets Fund

Growth

2014

V, B

RoW

P, S, D

HIPEP VII Europe Fund

Growth

2014

V, B

EUR

P, S, D

HIPEP VII Partnership Fund

Growth

2014

V, B

EUR, AP, RoW

P, S, D

HarbourVest 2013 Direct Fund

Growth

2013

V, B

Global

D

Dover Street VIII

Growth

2012

V, B

Global

S

HarbourVest Cleantech Fund II

Growth

2012

V

Global

P, S, D

HarbourVest Partners IX Buyout Fund

Growth

2011

B

US

P, S, D

HarbourVest Partners IX Credit Opportunities Fund

Growth

2011

O

US

P, S, D

HarbourVest Partners IX Venture Fund

Growth

2011

V

US

P, S, D

Supplementary Data

1

HVPE's HarbourVest Fund Investments at 31 July 2020 continued

HarbourVest Fund

Phase

Vintage Year

Stage

Geography

Strategy

Mature Phase

Conversus Capital

Mature

20121

V, B, O

Global

S

Absolute Private Equity

Mature

20111

V, B, O

Global

S

HIPEP VI Asia Pacific Fund

Mature

2008

V, B

AP

P

HIPEP VI Emerging Markets Fund

Mature

2008

V, B

RoW

P

HIPEP VI Partnership Fund

Mature

2008

V, B

EUR, AP, RoW

P

Dover Street VII

Mature

2007

V, B

Global

S

HarbourVest Partners 2007 Direct Fund

Mature

2007

B

Global

D

HIPEP V 2007 European Buyout Fund

Mature

2007

B

EUR

P

HarbourVest VIII Buyout Fund

Mature

2006

B

US

P, S, D

HarbourVest VIII Mezzanine and Distressed

Mature

2006

O

US

P, S, D

Debt Fund

HarbourVest VIII Venture Fund

Mature

2006

V

US

P, S, D

HarbourVest VII Buyout Fund

Mature

2003

B

US

P, S

HarbourVest VII Venture Fund

Mature

2003

V

US

P, S

HIPEP IV Direct Fund

Mature

2001

V, B

EUR, AP, RoW

D

HIPEP IV Partnership Fund

Mature

2001

V, B

EUR, AP, RoW

P, S

HarbourVest VI Buyout Fund

Mature

1999

B

US

P, S

HarbourVest VI Direct Fund

Mature

1999

V, B

US

D

HarbourVest VI Partnership Fund

Mature

1999

V, B

US

P, S

HIPEP III Partnership Fund

Mature

1998

V, B

EUR, AP, RoW

P, S

HarbourVest V Partnership Fund

Mature

1996

V, B

US

P, S

1 Year of secondary purchase.

Vintage year is year of initial capital call. HarbourVest Fund-of-Funds typically call capital over a multi-year period.

2 Supplementary Data

Largest Underlying Companies at 31 July 2020

  • No single portfolio company represented more than 1.8% of the Investment Portfolio.
  • The five largest companies represented 7.3% of the Investment Portfolio.
  • The 25 largest companies represented 18.3% of the Investment Portfolio.

The 25 largest portfolio company investments based on Investment Portfolio value are listed by percentage of investment value. Some companies below are held at least in part in HarbourVest direct funds (shown in bold). In most cases, HarbourVest has access to more detailed financial and operating information on these companies, and in some cases, HarbourVest representatives sit on the companies' Board of Directors.

Company

Strategy

%

Amount (m)

Location

Status

Description

Itinere Infraestructuras,

Other

1.8%

$39.6

Spain

Private

Provides civil infrastructure

S,A.

management services engaged

in management operation,

maintenance and conservation

of toll roads in Northern Spain

DP World Australia Pty

Other

1.6%

$36.9

Australia

Private

Operates marine terminal

Ltd

and provides cargo handling

services and container terminals

throughout Australia

Rodenstock GmbH

Buyout

1.5%

$33.1

Germany

Private

Manufactures spectacles,

contact lenses and other

ophthalmic devices

Anhui Three Squirrels

Venture

1.3%

$28.9

China

Public

Retailer and distributor of

E-Commerce Co

their own brand of nuts and

other snacks

Preston Hollow

Buyout

1.1%

$25.8

United States

Private

Specialty municipal finance

Capital, LLC

company

Knowlton

Buyout

0.7%

$16.5

Canada

Private

Consumer products contract

Development

manufacturer

Corporation

Valeo Foods

Buyout

0.7%

$16.3

Ireland

Private

Owns a collection of market

leading ambient food brands

in Ireland, United Kingdom,

and Europe (baked beans,

ketchup, crackers, rice crackers,

honey, wafers)

TeamViewer GmbH

Buyout

0.7%

$15.2

Germany

Public

Global remote connectivity

platform

Undisclosed

Buyout

0.7%

$14.8

Netherlands

Private

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

Other

0.6%

$14.4

United States

Public

undisclosed

SolarWinds, Inc.

Buyout

0.6%

$14.2

United States Public

IT management software

Datadog, Inc.

Venture

0.6%

$13.9

United States

Public

Provides a platform for both IT

developers and IT operations to

monitor, contextualize, visualize,

and collaborate events and

metrics from a variety of tools

and services

Lytx, Inc.

Buyout

0.6%

$13.2

United States

Private

Driver risk management

software

Supplementary Data

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 07:14:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD.
02:15aHARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : Supplementary Data – Semi-Annual Repor..
PU
02:13aHARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : Semi-Annual Report - Six Months Ending 31 Ju..
PU
02:11aHARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : HVPE Announces Semi-Annual Results for Six M..
PU
11/20HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : Estimated NAV at 31 October 2020
PU
10/20HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : Estimated NAV at 30 September 2020
PU
09/25HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : Estimated NAV at 31 August 2020
PU
09/22FLASH ANNOUNCEMENT : Estimated NAV at 31 August 2020
PU
09/10HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : HVPE to Announce Semi-Annual Results on 27 N..
PU
08/20HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : Estimated NAV at 31 July 2020
PU
07/17HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY : Estimated NAV at 30 June 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 291 M - -
Net income 2020 279 M - -
Net cash 2020 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 853 M 1 851 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,01x
EV / Sales 2020 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD.
Duration : Period :
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,64 $
Last Close Price 23,21 $
Spread / Highest target -11,1%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond William Warner Chairman
Andrew William Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Charles Hodson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter G. Wilson Non-Executive Director
Francesca Barnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD.0.00%1 851
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG7.64%27 553
EQT AB73.00%21 085
MBB SE40.08%704
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-52.10%638
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-14.58%604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ