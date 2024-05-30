6

Chair's statement continued

Buybacks

In the current unusual market conditions, repurchasing shares represents an attractive and prudent investment, and makes sense from a capital allocation perspective. In accordance with our established framework for assessing buybacks, in May 2023, the Board announced our intention to buy back $25 million of shares, with a further allocation to share repurchases being announced in the Semi-Annual Report. In total, during the 12 months ended 31 January 2024, our brokers bought back 1,421,114 shares for cancellation at an average price

of £21.70 per share for a total value of £30.8 million ($38.5 million). This added $0.42 to NAV per share over the year.

Since the year-end, HVPE has continued buying back shares with a further 714,154 shares repurchased for cancellation at an average price of £23.67 per share for a total consideration of £16.9 million ($21.5 million).

Since first buying back shares in September 2022, the Company has therefore repurchased a total of 2,893,132 shares for consideration of £64.7 million ($78.7 million). This is the equivalent of 3.6% of HVPE's market capitalisation as at 30 April 2024.

As mentioned above, in February HVPE announced the introduction of a Distribution Pool, to be funded by 15% of cash realisations from the portfolio. This is an evergreen capital allocation policy, designed to be sustainable through the cycle, and is not impacted by deductions such as capital calls, debt repayments or fund expenses. Investors are able to track the growth of the Distribution Pool on a monthly basis, while the Investment Manager determines forward commitments based on the remaining 85% of cash distributions.

During this first year of its operation, the Distribution Pool is being additionally funded by a seed amount, currently expected to total $75 million. This was reallocated from a postponed commitment to a HarbourVest fund and is being contributed in three equal tranches through the year. As of the date of this report, the balance in the Distribution Pool is $52 million, which the Board is pleased to confirm will be used for further share buybacks.

Looking ahead, based on the detailed modelling carried out

by the Investment Manager, we expect that the total amount of cash allocated to the Distribution Pool across the two calendar years 2024 and 2025 will be between $150 million and $250 million, inclusive of the existing balance. We believe that

this will make a material difference to shareholders' returns, helping to ensure that they benefit more directly from the strong value growth delivered by HVPE's high quality portfolio.

The potential impact of the Distribution Pool on the share price discount is difficult to gauge, but the Board expects that its ongoing operation will have a supportive effect on total shareholder returns over the long term.