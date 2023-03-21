Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    HVPE   GG00BR30MJ80

HARBOURVEST GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD.

(HVPE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
1930.00 GBX   -2.72%
03:41aHarbourvest Global Private Equity : Monthly Update for 28 February 2023
PU
03/13London listings commenting on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
02/16Harbourvest Global Private Equity : Monthly Update for 31 January 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Monthly Update for 28 February 2023

03/21/2023 | 03:41am EDT
Monthly Factsheet

28 February 2023

February Comment

The estimated NAV per share of $48.27 (£40.15) at 28 February 2023 represents a decrease of 0.3% in US dollar terms over the previous month. This was mainly driven by unfavourable FX movements as well as valuation declines from the public company holdings in the portfolio. A net $44 million was invested in February 2023.

At 28 February 2023

Estimated NAV

GBP

USD

per Share

Share Price

Share Price

$48.27

£21.25

$25.75

31 January 2023: $48.43

31 January 2023: £22.10

31 January 2023: $27.10

1

Summary of Estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") at 28 February 2023

28 February

31 January

In millions except per share and last traded price data

2023

2023

Investment Portfolio

$3,662

$3,630

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$153

$198

Drawings on the HVPE Credit Facility

$0

$0

Net Other Assets (Liabilities)

$3

$3

Estimated NAV

$3,818

$3,831

Remaining Available Credit Facility (Undrawn)

$800

$800

Estimated NAV per Share ($)

$48.27

$48.43

Estimated NAV per Share (£ equivalent)

£40.15

£39.31

Share Price (LSE) (£)

£21.25

£22.10

Share Price (LSE) ($)

$25.75

$27.10

Discount to NAV (GBP)

47%

44%

Exchange Rate (GBP/USD)

1.2021

1.2320

Share Price and NAV Per Share Movement from 31 January 2013

+400%

Key

Share price ($, converted)*

+350%

NAV per share ($)

FTSE AW TR ($)

Estimated NAV per Share Reconciliation (movement through month) ($)

48.43

(0.17)

0.16

(0.03)

(0.12)

48.27

NAV per share

Valuations

Valuations

Operating

Foreign

NAV per share

at 31 January

gains/(losses)

gains/(losses)

expenses

currency

at 28 February

2023

Fund of funds

Direct funds

2023

The NAV breakdown is an estimate. See Valuation Methodology on page four for further details.

+300%

+298%

+250%

+200%

+197%

+150%

+127%

+100%

+50%

0%Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan Feb

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 2023

Note: Total return figures can be found on page four; these will vary slightly from the figures in the chart above.

  • HVPE introduced an additional US dollar share price on 10 December 2018; from this date onwards, the actual US dollar share price, as reported by the London Stock Exchange, has been used. Prior to this date, the US dollar share price had been converted from the sterling share price at the prevailing exchange rate.

One share. A world of private company opportunities.

HVPE Monthly Factsheet

The Private Equity Cycle

HVPE invests in and alongside HarbourVest-managed funds which focus on primary fund commitments, secondary investments and direct co-investments in operating companies. These in turn drive a steady pace of direct and indirect investment into private company opportunities. These investments develop and grow over a period of several years, before being exited. Proceeds from these distributions then provide the fuel for new commitments and the lifecycle continues.

Month ended 28 February 2023

New Commitments

Monthly total

$0m

Total month ended

31 January 2023: $0m

Investment Pipeline

Unallocated

Allocated

Total Investment Pipeline

$0.8bn

$1.9bn

$2.7bn

Month ended

Month ended

Total month ended

31 January 2023: $0.9bn

31 January 2023: $1.9bn

31 January 2023: $2.8bn

Investment

Investments

(Investment Phase)

In February the majority of capital calls from underlying partnerships (by value) were for buyout investments at 68%, with venture and growth equity investments representing a further 26%. Of the total amount called, 58% had a North American investment focus and 28% had an Asian focus.

Top Five

Investing Managers

Amount

Manager

invested

Incline Equity Management

$1.4m

Capital Square Partners

$1.1m

Sentinel Capital Partners

$0.9m

Highlight Capital

$0.7m

Pemba Capital Partners

$0.7m

Please note that the amounts above represent capital calls to the underlying managers for investments, and may differ from the amount invested by HVPE into HarbourVest funds.

2

Distributions

(Mature Phase)

During February, there were a total of 15 M&A transactions and IPOs across HVPE's underlying portfolio, compared to January's total of 16, and a last 12-month average of 20. These were broken down into 14 M&A transactions and one IPO.

Top Five

Distributing Managers

Total

Manager's largest

proceeds

distribution in month

Partnership

in month

(company)

ECI Partners

$3.6m

Bionic, Tusker

AIP

$1.7m

Various

Insight Venture

$1.3m

Various

Management

Berkshire Partners

$1.3m

Undisclosed

Adelis Equity

$1.2m

Various

Partners

Please note that these distributions from general partners represent proceeds to HarbourVest funds, and may differ to the amount actually received by HVPE.

Phase

Investment Portfolio

Cash invested in

HarbourVest funds

Change includes

$67m

cash invested into

HarbourVest funds

plus the Investment

Month ended 31 January 2023

Portfolio growth, less

$6m

distributions received.

Investment

Portfolio Change

Mature

$32m

Growth

Phase

Month ended 31 January 2023

Phase

$37m

Distributions

Investment Portfolio

received

growth

$22m

$(13m)

Month ended 31 January 2023

Month ended 31 January 2023

$1m

$32m

12 Month Cash Flow ($m)

1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023

Capital calls to HabourVest funds

Distributions from HabourVest funds

132

112

108

91

90

75

71

66

67

62

53

50

42

30

28

27

20

22

5

6

1

0

4

1

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

2022

2023

HVPE Monthly Factsheet

Diversification at 28 February 2023

Managing HVPE

3

Consistent with HVPE's investment objective, the Investment Manager strives to manage risk through diversification within the portfolio.

Investment stage

Geography

Strategy

Credit facility

If future investments exceed distributions for a sustained period, it is important that HVPE is able to access funding as required to meet any shortfall.

At 28 February 2023, HVPE had a cash balance of $153 million and access to the full $800 million on its credit facility.

HarbourVest Partners ("HVP") Fund-level borrowing

At 28 February 2023, HVPE's share of HVP fund-level borrowing, on a look-through basis, was $473 million. Please refer to www.hvpe.com/ portfolio/financial-resources/ for further details.

Investment Pipeline and commitment ratios

The Board and Investment Manager make reference to three key ratios when assessing the Company's commitment levels, as shown below.

Buyout

56%

North America

63%

Primary

53%

Venture and Growth Equity

36%

Europe

20%

Secondary

28%

Mezzanine and InfRA1

8%

Asia Pacific

14%

Direct Co-investment

19%

Rest of World

3%

Total Commitment Ratio at 28 February 2023

(Total exposure to private markets investments as a percentage of NAV)

Investment Portfolio + Investment Pipeline

$6,399m

Divided by the NAV

$3,818m

(12 month range: 159% to 168%)

168%

Medium-term Coverage Ratio at 28 February 20232

Phase

Currency

Industry

exposure

Investment

43%

US dollar

82%

Tech & Software

32%

Growth

45%

Euro

14%

Consumer

14%

Mature

12%

Sterling

2%

Medical & Biotech

13%

Australian dollar

1%

Financial

12%

Other

1%

Industrial & Transport

10%

Business Services & Other

10%

Energy & Cleantech

5%

Media & Telecom

4%

(A measure of medium-term commitment coverage based on current commitments)

Cash + Available Credit Facility ($) + Current Year Estimated Realisations ($)

$1,608m

Divided by the next 36 Months' Estimated Investments

$1,560m

(12 month range: 102% to 117%)

103%

Commitment Coverage Ratio at 28 February 2023

(Short-term liquidity as a percentage of total Investment Pipeline)

Cash + Available Credit Facility

$953m

Divided by the Investment Pipeline

$2,737m

(12 month range: 34% to 40%)

35%

Notes:

The diversification by net asset value analysis is based on the fair value of the underlying investments, as estimated by the investment manager. Diversification by stage, phase, currency and geography is based on the estimated net asset value of partnership investments within HVPE's fund of funds and company investments within HVPE's co-investment funds. Industry diversification is based on the reported value of the underlying company investments for both fund of funds and co-investment funds. Some of the funds held in HVPE have not been fully invested. The composition of investments by phase, stage, geography, strategy, and industry may change as additional investments are made and existing investments are realised. By phase, mature includes vintage years pre-2014, growth includes vintage years 2014 to 2018, and investment includes vintage years 2019 to 2023.

  1. InfRA incorporates infrastructure and real assets.
  2. Please note the forecast cash flow inputs in this ratio reflect the impact of existing commitments only. Historic 12-month range has been recalculated on this basis.

HVPE Monthly Factsheet

Performance as at 28 February 2023

Since

YTD1

Inception

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

(2007)

NAV per share ($)

0%

6%

79%

131%

297%

383%

Share price total return ($)

-2%

-25%

14%

51%

186%

153%

Share price total return (£)

-6%

-18%

32%

71%

257%

323%

FTSE All-World TR ($)

4%

-8%

31%

36%

127%

126%

1 "YTD" refers to calendar year to date.

HVPE introduced an additional US dollar share price on 10 December 2018; from this date onwards, the actual US dollar share price, as reported by the London Stock Exchange, has been used. Prior to this date, the US dollar share price had been converted from the sterling share price at the prevailing exchange rate. The share price total return figures have been adjusted for the redemptions which occurred in October 2013 and October 2014. Please also note the "NAV per share" percentages in the table above reflect the US dollar monthly estimated NAV per share.

Valuation Methodology:

HVPE carries its investments at fair value in accordance with US generally-accepted accounting principles. HVPE's Investment Manager uses the best information it has available to estimate fair value. Fair value for private equity assets is based on the most recent financial information provided by the Investment Manager, adjusted for known investment operating expenses and subsequent transactions, including investments, realisations, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and changes in value of public securities. The valuation breakdown of the HVPE portfolio as reported here is as follows: 7% actual 28 February 2023 (representing the public companies in the portfolio), 6% actual 31 December 2022 and 87% actual 30 September 2022. Consistent with previous estimated NAV reports, valuations

HarbourVest

Global Private

Equity Limited

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a London listed, FTSE 250 private equity investment company with assets of $3.8 billion (HVPE's functional currency is the US dollar) and a market capitalisation of approximately £1.7 billion as at 28 February 2023 (tickers: £ HVPE | $ HVPD). HVPE invests in private companies and portfolios of private companies through funds managed by HarbourVest Partners, an innovative global private markets asset manager with 40 years of experience. HVPE is designed to offer shareholders long-term capital appreciation by investing in a private markets portfolio diversified by geography, strategy, stage of investment, vintage year, and sector. By following a consistent and proven investment strategy, HVPE has delivered steady and robust NAV growth and has outperformed the public markets since inception, as measured by the FTSE All-World Total Return ("TR") index.

4

Key Information

Exchange

London Stock Exchange

Tickers (£ | $)

HVPE | HVPD

Market capitalisation

£1.7 billion

Shares in issue

79.1 million

Listing date

6 December 2007 (Euronext)2

9 September 2015 (LSE MM)

Financial year end

31 January

ISIN

GG00BR30MJ80

SEDOL (£ | $)

BR30MJ8 | BGT0LX2

Base currency

US Dollar

Dividend policy

HVPE does not pay a dividend.

The Company re-invests all

distribution proceeds into new

opportunities.

Contact

Richard Hickman rhickman@harbourvest.com +44 (0)20 7399 9847

Charlotte Edgar cedgar@harbourvest.com +44 (0)20 7399 9826

are also adjusted for foreign exchange movements, cashflows, and any known material events to 28 February 2023.

All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is not indicative of, or a guarantee of future performance. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax, and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of an investment in HVPE may fluctuate and share prices and returns may go down as well as up. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an attempt to solicit offers for the securities described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in HVPE's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by a third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. HVPE does not accept liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided. The Paying Agent in Switzerland is Banque Cantonale de Genève, 17 Quai de l'Ile, CH-1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland. The distribution of Interests in Switzerland must exclusively be made to qualified investors. Copies of the Prospectus, Articles of Association and annual and semi-annual reports can be obtained free of charge from the Representative. The place of performance for Interests of HVPE offered or distributed in or from Switzerland is the registered office of the Representative, ACOLIN Fund Services AG, succursale Genève, 6 cours de Rive, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland.

Why Invest

Holding shares in HVPE provides investors with a well-managed, ready-made global private equity programme and gives part-ownership of a diversified portfolio of underlying private companies3, spanning investment stages from early venture to large-cap buyouts. Many of these companies have the potential to become tomorrow's household names.

  1. Delisted from Euronext in October 2016.
  2. Holdings in publicly-traded companies, often resulting from IPOs in the private equity portfolio, represent 7% of HVPE's investment portfolio value.

www.hvpe.com

Registered Office

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue,

St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1WA

Investment Manager

HarbourVest Advisers L.P. c/o HarbourVest Partners, LLC

One Financial Center, Boston MA 02111, USA

Disclaimer

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
