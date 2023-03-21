HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Monthly Update for 28 February 2023 03/21/2023 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Factsheet 28 February 2023 February Comment The estimated NAV per share of $48.27 (£40.15) at 28 February 2023 represents a decrease of 0.3% in US dollar terms over the previous month. This was mainly driven by unfavourable FX movements as well as valuation declines from the public company holdings in the portfolio. A net $44 million was invested in February 2023. At 28 February 2023 Estimated NAV GBP USD per Share Share Price Share Price $48.27 £21.25 $25.75 31 January 2023: $48.43 31 January 2023: £22.10 31 January 2023: $27.10 1 Summary of Estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") at 28 February 2023 28 February 31 January In millions except per share and last traded price data 2023 2023 Investment Portfolio $3,662 $3,630 Cash and Cash Equivalents $153 $198 Drawings on the HVPE Credit Facility $0 $0 Net Other Assets (Liabilities) $3 $3 Estimated NAV $3,818 $3,831 Remaining Available Credit Facility (Undrawn) $800 $800 Estimated NAV per Share ($) $48.27 $48.43 Estimated NAV per Share (£ equivalent) £40.15 £39.31 Share Price (LSE) (£) £21.25 £22.10 Share Price (LSE) ($) $25.75 $27.10 Discount to NAV (GBP) 47% 44% Exchange Rate (GBP/USD) 1.2021 1.2320 Share Price and NAV Per Share Movement from 31 January 2013 +400% Key Share price ($, converted)* +350% NAV per share ($) FTSE AW TR ($) Estimated NAV per Share Reconciliation (movement through month) ($) 48.43 (0.17) 0.16 (0.03) (0.12) 48.27 NAV per share Valuations Valuations Operating Foreign NAV per share at 31 January gains/(losses) gains/(losses) expenses currency at 28 February 2023 Fund of funds Direct funds 2023 The NAV breakdown is an estimate. See Valuation Methodology on page four for further details. +300% +298% +250% +200% +197% +150% +127% +100% +50% 0%Jan Jan Jan Jan Jan Jan Jan Jan Jan Jan Jan Feb 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2023 Note: Total return figures can be found on page four; these will vary slightly from the figures in the chart above. HVPE introduced an additional US dollar share price on 10 December 2018; from this date onwards, the actual US dollar share price, as reported by the London Stock Exchange, has been used. Prior to this date, the US dollar share price had been converted from the sterling share price at the prevailing exchange rate. One share. A world of private company opportunities. HVPE Monthly Factsheet The Private Equity Cycle HVPE invests in and alongside HarbourVest-managed funds which focus on primary fund commitments, secondary investments and direct co-investments in operating companies. These in turn drive a steady pace of direct and indirect investment into private company opportunities. These investments develop and grow over a period of several years, before being exited. Proceeds from these distributions then provide the fuel for new commitments and the lifecycle continues. Month ended 28 February 2023 New Commitments Monthly total $0m Total month ended 31 January 2023: $0m Investment Pipeline Unallocated Allocated Total Investment Pipeline $0.8bn $1.9bn $2.7bn Month ended Month ended Total month ended 31 January 2023: $0.9bn 31 January 2023: $1.9bn 31 January 2023: $2.8bn Investment Investments (Investment Phase) In February the majority of capital calls from underlying partnerships (by value) were for buyout investments at 68%, with venture and growth equity investments representing a further 26%. Of the total amount called, 58% had a North American investment focus and 28% had an Asian focus. Top Five Investing Managers Amount Manager invested Incline Equity Management $1.4m Capital Square Partners $1.1m Sentinel Capital Partners $0.9m Highlight Capital $0.7m Pemba Capital Partners $0.7m Please note that the amounts above represent capital calls to the underlying managers for investments, and may differ from the amount invested by HVPE into HarbourVest funds. 2 Distributions (Mature Phase) During February, there were a total of 15 M&A transactions and IPOs across HVPE's underlying portfolio, compared to January's total of 16, and a last 12-month average of 20. These were broken down into 14 M&A transactions and one IPO. Top Five Distributing Managers Total Manager's largest proceeds distribution in month Partnership in month (company) ECI Partners $3.6m Bionic, Tusker AIP $1.7m Various Insight Venture $1.3m Various Management Berkshire Partners $1.3m Undisclosed Adelis Equity $1.2m Various Partners Please note that these distributions from general partners represent proceeds to HarbourVest funds, and may differ to the amount actually received by HVPE. Phase Investment Portfolio Cash invested in HarbourVest funds Change includes $67m cash invested into HarbourVest funds plus the Investment Month ended 31 January 2023 Portfolio growth, less $6m distributions received. Investment Portfolio Change Mature $32m Growth Phase Month ended 31 January 2023 Phase $37m Distributions Investment Portfolio received growth $22m $(13m) Month ended 31 January 2023 Month ended 31 January 2023 $1m $32m 12 Month Cash Flow ($m) 1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023 Capital calls to HabourVest funds Distributions from HabourVest funds 132 112 108 91 90 75 71 66 67 62 53 50 42 30 28 27 20 22 5 6 1 0 4 1 Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb 2022 2023 HVPE Monthly Factsheet Diversification at 28 February 2023 Managing HVPE 3 Consistent with HVPE's investment objective, the Investment Manager strives to manage risk through diversification within the portfolio. Investment stage Geography Strategy Credit facility If future investments exceed distributions for a sustained period, it is important that HVPE is able to access funding as required to meet any shortfall. At 28 February 2023, HVPE had a cash balance of $153 million and access to the full $800 million on its credit facility. HarbourVest Partners ("HVP") Fund-level borrowing At 28 February 2023, HVPE's share of HVP fund-level borrowing, on a look-through basis, was $473 million. Please refer to www.hvpe.com/ portfolio/financial-resources/ for further details. Investment Pipeline and commitment ratios The Board and Investment Manager make reference to three key ratios when assessing the Company's commitment levels, as shown below. Buyout 56% North America 63% Primary 53% Venture and Growth Equity 36% Europe 20% Secondary 28% Mezzanine and InfRA1 8% Asia Pacific 14% Direct Co-investment 19% Rest of World 3% Total Commitment Ratio at 28 February 2023 (Total exposure to private markets investments as a percentage of NAV) Investment Portfolio + Investment Pipeline $6,399m Divided by the NAV $3,818m (12 month range: 159% to 168%) 168% Medium-term Coverage Ratio at 28 February 20232 Phase Currency Industry exposure Investment 43% US dollar 82% Tech & Software 32% Growth 45% Euro 14% Consumer 14% Mature 12% Sterling 2% Medical & Biotech 13% Australian dollar 1% Financial 12% Other 1% Industrial & Transport 10% Business Services & Other 10% Energy & Cleantech 5% Media & Telecom 4% (A measure of medium-term commitment coverage based on current commitments) Cash + Available Credit Facility ($) + Current Year Estimated Realisations ($) $1,608m Divided by the next 36 Months' Estimated Investments $1,560m (12 month range: 102% to 117%) 103% Commitment Coverage Ratio at 28 February 2023 (Short-term liquidity as a percentage of total Investment Pipeline) Cash + Available Credit Facility $953m Divided by the Investment Pipeline $2,737m (12 month range: 34% to 40%) 35% Notes: The diversification by net asset value analysis is based on the fair value of the underlying investments, as estimated by the investment manager. Diversification by stage, phase, currency and geography is based on the estimated net asset value of partnership investments within HVPE's fund of funds and company investments within HVPE's co-investment funds. Industry diversification is based on the reported value of the underlying company investments for both fund of funds and co-investment funds. Some of the funds held in HVPE have not been fully invested. The composition of investments by phase, stage, geography, strategy, and industry may change as additional investments are made and existing investments are realised. By phase, mature includes vintage years pre-2014, growth includes vintage years 2014 to 2018, and investment includes vintage years 2019 to 2023. InfRA incorporates infrastructure and real assets. Please note the forecast cash flow inputs in this ratio reflect the impact of existing commitments only. Historic 12-month range has been recalculated on this basis. HVPE Monthly Factsheet Performance as at 28 February 2023 Since YTD1 Inception 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years (2007) NAV per share ($) 0% 6% 79% 131% 297% 383% Share price total return ($) -2% -25% 14% 51% 186% 153% Share price total return (£) -6% -18% 32% 71% 257% 323% FTSE All-World TR ($) 4% -8% 31% 36% 127% 126% 1 "YTD" refers to calendar year to date. HVPE introduced an additional US dollar share price on 10 December 2018; from this date onwards, the actual US dollar share price, as reported by the London Stock Exchange, has been used. Prior to this date, the US dollar share price had been converted from the sterling share price at the prevailing exchange rate. The share price total return figures have been adjusted for the redemptions which occurred in October 2013 and October 2014. Please also note the "NAV per share" percentages in the table above reflect the US dollar monthly estimated NAV per share. Valuation Methodology: HVPE carries its investments at fair value in accordance with US generally-accepted accounting principles. HVPE's Investment Manager uses the best information it has available to estimate fair value. Fair value for private equity assets is based on the most recent financial information provided by the Investment Manager, adjusted for known investment operating expenses and subsequent transactions, including investments, realisations, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and changes in value of public securities. The valuation breakdown of the HVPE portfolio as reported here is as follows: 7% actual 28 February 2023 (representing the public companies in the portfolio), 6% actual 31 December 2022 and 87% actual 30 September 2022. Consistent with previous estimated NAV reports, valuations HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a London listed, FTSE 250 private equity investment company with assets of $3.8 billion (HVPE's functional currency is the US dollar) and a market capitalisation of approximately £1.7 billion as at 28 February 2023 (tickers: £ HVPE | $ HVPD). HVPE invests in private companies and portfolios of private companies through funds managed by HarbourVest Partners, an innovative global private markets asset manager with 40 years of experience. HVPE is designed to offer shareholders long-term capital appreciation by investing in a private markets portfolio diversified by geography, strategy, stage of investment, vintage year, and sector. By following a consistent and proven investment strategy, HVPE has delivered steady and robust NAV growth and has outperformed the public markets since inception, as measured by the FTSE All-World Total Return ("TR") index. 4 Key Information Exchange London Stock Exchange Tickers (£ | $) HVPE | HVPD Market capitalisation £1.7 billion Shares in issue 79.1 million Listing date 6 December 2007 (Euronext)2 9 September 2015 (LSE MM) Financial year end 31 January ISIN GG00BR30MJ80 SEDOL (£ | $) BR30MJ8 | BGT0LX2 Base currency US Dollar Dividend policy HVPE does not pay a dividend. The Company re-invests all distribution proceeds into new opportunities. Contact Richard Hickman rhickman@harbourvest.com +44 (0)20 7399 9847 Charlotte Edgar cedgar@harbourvest.com +44 (0)20 7399 9826 are also adjusted for foreign exchange movements, cashflows, and any known material events to 28 February 2023. All investments are subject to risk. The Paying Agent in Switzerland is Banque Cantonale de Genève, 17 Quai de l'Ile, CH-1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland. The distribution of Interests in Switzerland must exclusively be made to qualified investors. Copies of the Prospectus, Articles of Association and annual and semi-annual reports can be obtained free of charge from the Representative. The place of performance for Interests of HVPE offered or distributed in or from Switzerland is the registered office of the Representative, ACOLIN Fund Services AG, succursale Genève, 6 cours de Rive, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland. Why Invest Holding shares in HVPE provides investors with a well-managed, ready-made global private equity programme and gives part-ownership of a diversified portfolio of underlying private companies3, spanning investment stages from early venture to large-cap buyouts. Many of these companies have the potential to become tomorrow's household names. Delisted from Euronext in October 2016. Holdings in publicly-traded companies, often resulting from IPOs in the private equity portfolio, represent 7% of HVPE's investment portfolio value. www.hvpe.com Registered Office HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1WA Investment Manager HarbourVest Advisers L.P. c/o HarbourVest Partners, LLC One Financial Center, Boston MA 02111, USA Attachments Original Link

