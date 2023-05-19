HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Monthly Update for 30 April 2023
Monthly Factsheet
30 April 2023
April Comment
The estimated NAV per share of $48.38 (£38.52) at 30 April 2023 represents a decrease of 0.1% in US dollar terms over the previous month. This decrease was driven by valuation declines from the fund of funds part of the portfolio, partially offset by favourable FX movements. A net $31 million was invested in April 2023.
At 30 April 2023
Estimated NAV
GBP
USD
per Share
Share Price
Share Price
$48.38
£20.75
$25.90
31 March 2023: $48.42
31 March 2023: £20.50
31 March 2023: $25.43
Summary of Estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") at 30 April 2023
30 April
31 March
In millions except per share and last traded price data
2023
2023
Investment Portfolio
$3,709
$3,681
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$313
$145
Drawings on the HVPE Credit Facility
$(200)
$0
Net Other Assets (Liabilities)
$5
$4
Estimated NAV
$3,827
$3,830
Remaining Available Credit Facility (Undrawn)
$600
$800
Estimated NAV per Share ($)
$48.38
$48.42
Estimated NAV per Share (£ equivalent)
£38.52
£39.25
Share Price (LSE) (£)
£20.75
£20.50
Share Price (LSE) ($)
$25.90
$25.43
Discount to NAV (GBP)
46%
48%
Exchange Rate (GBP/USD)
1.2561
1.2337
Share Price and NAV Per Share Movement from 31 January 2013
+400%
Key
Share price ($, converted)*
+350%
NAV per share ($)
FTSE AW TR ($)
Estimated NAV per Share Reconciliation (movement through month) ($)
48.42
(0.14)
0.02
(0.03)
0.11
48.38
NAV per share
Valuations
Valuations
Operating
Foreign
NAV per share
at 31 March
gains/(losses)
gains/(losses)
expenses
currency
at 30 April
2023
Fund of funds
Direct funds
2023
The NAV breakdown is an estimate. See Valuation Methodology on page four for further details.
+300%
+299%
+250%
+200%
+199%
+150%
+138%
+100%
+50%
0%Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Jan
Apr
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Note: Total return figures can be found on page four; these will vary slightly from the figures in the chart above.
HVPE introduced an additional US dollar share price on 10 December 2018; from this date onwards, the actual US dollar share price, as reported by the London Stock Exchange, has been used. Prior to this date, the US dollar share price had been converted from the sterling share price at the prevailing exchange rate.
One share. A world of private company opportunities.
HVPE Monthly Factsheet
The Private Equity Cycle
HVPE invests in and alongside HarbourVest-managed funds which focus on primary fund commitments, secondary investments and direct co-investments in operating companies. These in turn drive a steady pace of direct and indirect investment into private company opportunities. These investments develop and grow over a period of several years, before being exited. Proceeds from these distributions then provide the fuel for new commitments and the lifecycle continues.
Month ended 30 April 2023
New Commitments
Monthly total
$0m
Total month ended
31 March 2023: $25m
Investment Pipeline
Unallocated
Allocated
Total Investment Pipeline
$0.7bn
$2.0bn
$2.7bn
Month ended
Month ended
Total month ended
31 March 2023: $0.8bn
31 March 2023: $1.9bn
31 March 2023: $2.7bn
Investment
Investments
(Investment Phase)
In April the majority of capital calls from underlying partnerships (by value) were for buyout investments at 88%, with venture and growth equity investments representing a further 12%. Of the total amount called, 68% had a European investment focus and 27% had an American focus.
Top Five
Investing Managers
Amount
Manager
invested
Triton Managers
$14.8m
One Equity Partners
$8.8m
Great Hill Partners
$1.9m
K1 Investment Management
$1.4m
Summa Equity
$1.2m
Please note that the amounts above represent capital calls to the underlying managers for investments, and may differ from the amount invested by HVPE into HarbourVest funds.
Distributions
(Mature Phase)
During April, there were a total of 15 known M&A transactions and IPOs across HVPE's underlying portfolio, compared to March's total of 10, and a last 12-month average of 19. These were broken down into 13 M&A transactions and two IPOs.
Top Five
Distributing Managers
Total
Manager's largest
proceeds
distribution in month
Partnership
in month
(company)
CVC Capital Partners
$1.6m
AprilSA
Oaktree Capital
$1.2m
Various
Management
Blackstone
$0.9m
Undisclosed
Battery Ventures
$0.9m
Undisclosed
ECI Partners
$0.8m
4ways
Please note that these distributions from general partners represent proceeds to HarbourVest funds, and may differ to the amount actually received by HVPE.
Phase
Investment Portfolio
Cash invested in
HarbourVest funds
Change includes
$42m
cash invested into
HarbourVest funds
plus the Investment
Month ended 31 March 2023
Portfolio growth, less
$46m
distributions received.
Investment
Portfolio Change
Mature
$28m
Growth
Phase
Month ended 31 March 2023
Phase
$19m
Distributions
Investment Portfolio
received
growth
$11m
$(3m)
Month ended 31 March 2023
Month ended 31 March 2023
$38m
$11m
12 Month Cash Flow ($m)
1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023
Capital calls to HabourVest funds
Distributions from HabourVest funds
132
112
108
91
90
75
71
66
67
62
53
50
46
42
42
38
30
28
27
22
0
5
4
6
1
11
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
2022
2023
HVPE Monthly Factsheet
Diversification at 30 April 2023
Managing HVPE
Consistent with HVPE's investment objective, the Investment Manager strives to manage risk through diversification within the portfolio.
Investment stage
Geography
Strategy
Credit facility
If future investments exceed distributions for a sustained period, it is important that HVPE is able to access funding as required to meet any shortfall.
At 30 April 2023, HVPE had a cash balance of $313 million and access to $600 million on its credit facility.
HarbourVest Partners ("HVP") Fund-level borrowing
At 30 April 2023, HVPE's share of HVP fund-level borrowing, on a look-through basis, was $527 million. Please refer to www. hvpe.com/portfolio/financial- resources/ for further details.
Investment Pipeline and commitment ratios
The Board and Investment Manager make reference to three key ratios when assessing the Company's commitment levels, as shown below.
Buyout
57%
North America
61%
Primary
51%
Venture and Growth Equity
34%
Europe
21%
Secondary
29%
Mezzanine and InfRA1
9%
Asia Pacific
15%
Direct Co-investment
20%
Rest of World
3%
Total Commitment Ratio at 30 April 2023
(Total exposure to private markets investments as a percentage of NAV)
Investment Portfolio + Investment Pipeline
$6,384m
Divided by the NAV
$3,827m
(12 month range: 163% to 168%)
167%
Medium-term Coverage Ratio at 30 April 20232
Phase
Currency
Industry
exposure
Investment
44%
US dollar
81%
Tech & Software
31%
Growth
45%
Euro
15%
Consumer
15%
Mature
11%
Sterling
2%
Medical & Biotech
13%
Australian dollar
1%
Financial
11%
Other
1%
Industrial & Transport
11%
Business Services & Other
10%
Energy & Cleantech
5%
Media & Telecom
4%
(A measure of medium-term commitment coverage based on current commitments)
Cash + Available Credit Facility ($) + next 12 Months' Projected Realisations ($)
$1,598m
Divided by the next 36 Months' Estimated Investments
$1,540m
(12 month range: 102% to 117%)
104%
Commitment Coverage Ratio at 30 April 2023
(Short-term liquidity as a percentage of total Investment Pipeline)
Cash + Available Credit Facility
$913m
Divided by the Investment Pipeline
$2,675m
(12 month range: 34% to 39%)
34%
Notes:
The diversification by net asset value analysis is based on the fair value of the underlying investments, as estimated by the investment manager. Diversification by stage, phase, currency and geography is based on the estimated net asset value of partnership investments within HVPE's fund of funds and company investments within HVPE's co-investment funds. Industry diversification is based on the reported value of the underlying company investments for both fund of funds and co-investment funds. Some of the funds held in HVPE have not been fully invested. The composition of investments by phase, stage, geography, strategy, and industry may change as additional investments are made and existing investments are realised. By phase, mature includes vintage years pre-2014, growth includes vintage years 2014 to 2018, and investment includes vintage years 2019 to 2023.
InfRA incorporates infrastructure and real assets.
Please note the forecast cash flow inputs in this ratio reflect the impact of existing commitments only. Historic 12-month range has been recalculated on this basis.
HVPE Monthly Factsheet
Performance as at 30 April 2023
Since
YTD1
Inception
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
(2007)
NAV per share ($)
1%
2%
77%
128%
285%
384%
Share price total return ($)
-1%
-19%
44%
50%
176%
155%
Share price total return (£)
-8%
-19%
43%
65%
241%
313%
FTSE All-World TR ($)
9%
3%
43%
44%
127%
137%
1 "YTD" refers to calendar year to date.
HVPE introduced an additional US dollar share price on 10 December 2018; from this date onwards, the actual US dollar share price, as reported by the London Stock Exchange, has been used. Prior to this date, the US dollar share price had been converted from the sterling share price at the prevailing exchange rate. The share price total return figures have been adjusted for the redemptions which occurred in October 2013 and October 2014. Please also note the "NAV per share" percentages in the table above reflect the US dollar monthly estimated NAV per share.
Valuation Methodology:
HVPE carries its investments at fair value in accordance with US generally-accepted accounting principles. HVPE's Investment Manager uses the best information it has available to estimate fair value. Fair value for private equity assets is based on the most recent financial information provided by the Investment Manager, adjusted for known investment operating expenses and subsequent transactions, including investments, realisations, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and changes in value of public securities. The valuation breakdown of the HVPE portfolio as reported here is as follows: 7% actual 30 April 2023 (representing the public companies in the portfolio), and 93% actual 31 December
HarbourVest
Global Private
Equity Limited
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a London listed, FTSE 250 private equity investment company with assets of $3.8 billion (HVPE's functional currency is the US dollar) and a market capitalisation of approximately £1.6 billion as at 30 April 2023 (tickers: £ HVPE |
HVPD). HVPE invests in private companies and portfolios of private companies through funds managed by HarbourVest Partners, an innovative global private markets asset manager with 40 years of experience. HVPE is designed to offer shareholders long-term capital appreciation by investing in a private markets portfolio diversified by geography, strategy, stage of investment, vintage year, and sector. By following a consistent and proven investment strategy, HVPE has delivered steady and robust
NAV growth and has outperformed the public markets since inception, as measured by the
FTSE All-World Total Return ("TR") index.
Key Information
Exchange
London Stock Exchange
Tickers (£ | $)
HVPE | HVPD
Market capitalisation
£1.6 billion
Shares in issue
79.1 million
Listing date
6 December 2007 (Euronext)2
9 September 2015 (LSE MM)
Financial year end
31 January
ISIN
GG00BR30MJ80
SEDOL (£ | $)
BR30MJ8 | BGT0LX2
Base currency
US Dollar
Dividend policy
HVPE does not pay a dividend.
The Company re-invests all
distribution proceeds into new
opportunities.
Contact
Richard Hickman rhickman@harbourvest.com +44 (0)20 7399 9847
Charlotte Edgar cedgar@harbourvest.com +44 (0)20 7399 9826
2022. Consistent with previous estimated NAV reports, valuations are also adjusted for foreign exchange movements, cashflows, and any known material events to 30 April 2023.
All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is not indicative of, or a guarantee of future performance. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax, and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of an investment in HVPE may fluctuate and share prices and returns may go down as well as up. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an attempt to solicit offers for the securities described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in HVPE's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by a third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. HVPE does not accept liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided. The Paying Agent in Switzerland is Banque Cantonale de Genève, 17 Quai de l'Ile, CH-1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland. The distribution of Interests in Switzerland must exclusively be made to qualified investors. Copies of the Prospectus, Articles of Association and annual and semi-annual reports can be obtained free of charge from the Representative. The place of performance for Interests of HVPE offered or distributed in or from Switzerland is the registered office of the Representative, ACOLIN Fund Services AG, succursale Genève, 6 cours de Rive, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland.
Why Invest
Holding shares in HVPE provides investors with a well-managed, ready-made global private equity programme and gives part-ownership of a diversified portfolio of underlying private companies3, spanning investment stages from early venture to large-cap buyouts. Many of these companies have the potential to become tomorrow's household names.
Delisted from Euronext in October 2016.
Holdings in publicly-traded companies, often resulting from IPOs in the private equity portfolio, represent 7% of HVPE's investment portfolio value.
www.hvpe.com
Registered Office
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue,
