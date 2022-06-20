HarbourVest Global Private Equity : Notice of Annual General Meeting

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a Guernsey- incorporated, closed-end investment company which is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. HVPE is designed to offer shareholders long-term capital appreciation by investing in a private equity portfolio diversified by geography, stage of investment, vintage year, and industry. The Company invests in and alongside HarbourVest-managed funds which focus on primary fund commitments, secondary investments and direct co-investments in operating companies. HVPE's investment manager is HarbourVest Advisers L.P., an affiliate of HarbourVest Partners, LLC, an independent, global private markets asset manager with 40 years of experience.

About HarbourVest Partners, LLC:

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets firm with 40 years of experience and more than $98 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Our interwoven platform provides clients access to global primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co- investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit. Our strengths extend across strategies, enabled by our team of more than 800 employees, including more than 175 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Across our private markets platform, our team has committed more than $49 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $40 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $27 billion in directly operating companies. We partner strategically and plan our offerings innovatively to provide our clients with access, insight, and global opportunities.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction and should not be relied upon in connection with any decision to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any Shares. In particular, this announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the United States or to US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("US Persons")). Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, released, published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly to US Persons or into the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan, or any jurisdiction where such action would be un-lawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of applicable law. Accordingly, recipients represent that they are able to receive this announcement without contravention of any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business. No recipient may distribute, or make available, this announcement (directly or indirectly) to any other person. Recipients of this an-nouncement should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements in their jurisdictions.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities or regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and, accordingly, may not be offered, sold, exercised, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to US Persons. In addition, the Company is not, and will not be, reg-istered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and shareholders of the Company will not have the protections of that act. There will be no public offer of the Shares in the United States or to US Persons.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its investment manager, HarbourVest Advisers L.P. (the "Investment Manager"). No liability whatsoever (whether in negligence or otherwise) arising directly or indirectly from the use of this announcement is accepted and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is or will be made by the Company, the Investment Manager or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, representatives or other agents ("Agents") for any information or any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements. None of the Investment Manager nor any of their respective Agents makes or has been authorised to make any representation or warranties (express or implied) in relation to the Company or as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of this announcement, or any other written or oral statement provided. In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this announcement and nothing in this announcement is or should be relied on as a promise or representation as to the future.

The ongoing spread of the Coronavirus has had and will continue to have a material adverse impact on local economies in the affected jurisdictions and also on the global economy as cross-border commercial activity and market sentiment are increasingly impacted by the outbreak and government and other measures seeking to contain its spread. In addition to these developments having potentially adverse consequences for underlying portfolio investments of the HarbourVest funds and the value of the investments therein, the operations of HVPE, the Investment Manager, and HVPE's portfolio of HarbourVest funds have been, and could continue to be, adversely impacted and could materially and adversely affect the Investment Manager's ability to source, manage and divest its investments and its ability to fulfil its investment objectives. Similar consequences could arise with respect to other comparable infectious diseases.

Other than as required by applicable laws, the Company gives no undertaking to update this announcement or any additional information, or to correct any inaccuracies in it which may become apparent and the distribution of this announcement. The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment. The contents of this announcement have not been approved by any competent regulatory or supervisory authority.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and pro-jections about future events as of the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements relate to expecta-tions, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, forward- looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipate", "project", "continue", "target", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "should", "will" and "would" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on the Investment Manager's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future performance and market developments, taking into account all information currently available. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about HVPE, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry and future capital expenditures and acquisitions and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known or are within the Investment Manager's control. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in for-ward-looking statements. As such, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance.