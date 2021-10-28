Semi-Annual Report - Six Months Ending 31 July 2021 10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT Send by mail :

Building Long-Term Wealth by Investing in Private Companies Semi-Annual Report and Accounts Six months to 31 July 2021 Our Purpose HarbourVest Global Private Equity ("HVPE" or the "Company") exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders. Investment Objective The Company's investment objective is to generate superior shareholder returns through long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of private markets investments. Our Purpose in Detail Focus and Approach Investment into private companies requires experience, skill, and expertise. Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest-quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do. Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate. Investment Manager Our Investment Manager, HarbourVest Partners ("HarbourVest" or the "Investment Manager"),1 is an experienced and trusted global private markets asset manager. HVPE, through its investments in HarbourVest funds, helps to support innovation and growth in the global economy whilst seeking to promote improvement in environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") standards. The Result We connect the everyday investor with a broad base of private markets experts. The result is a distinct single access point to HarbourVest Partners, and a prudently managed global private companies portfolio designed to navigate economic cycles as smoothly as possible whilst striving to deliver outperformance of the public markets over the long term. 1 Technically the Investment Manager of HVPE is HarbourVest Advisers L.P. which is an affiliate of HarbourVest Partners, LLC. However, we will refer to the Investment Manager as "HarbourVest Partners" throughout the report, being the firm's recognised name. Company Overview HarbourVest Global Private Equity is a Guernsey incorporated, London listed, FTSE 250 investment company with net assets of $3.5 billion and a market capitalisation of £1.8 billion as at 31 July 2021 (tickers: HVPE (£)/HVPD ($)). The Company provides access to investments in private companies and portfolios of private companies through funds managed by HarbourVest. Please see page 20 for more details on HarbourVest. Where to find us: www.hvpe.com Our Half Year in Numbers Six months to, or at, 31 July 2021 unless otherwise stated. Net Asset Value ("NAV") NAV per Share Growth ($) per Share ($) $44.11 +22.6% 31 January 2021: $35.97 Year to 31 January 2021: +30.4% 31 July 2020: $28.18 Six months to 31 July 2020: +2.2% Annualised Outperformance of Public Markets Since Inception ($)1 +4.5% 31 January 2021: +4.0% / 31 July 2020: +3.4% Share Price (£) Share Price Growth (£) £22.50 +20.3% 31 January 2021: £18.70 Year to 31 January 2021: +1.9% 31 July 2020: £15.28 Six months to 31 July 2020: -16.8% Strategic Report Our Half Year in Numbers KPIs and Investment Objective Chair's Statement Business Model Investment Manager's Report Recent Events Summary of Net Assets The Private Equity Cycle Managing the Balance Sheet Managing Costs Principal Risks and Uncertainties Supporting Information About HarbourVest Our Value Creation Cycle The Phases 24 Manager Spotlight 26 Top Ten Direct Companies Governance Report Board of Directors Directors' Report GOVERNANCE REPORT STRATEGIC Net Assets ($) $3.5bn January 2021: $2.9bn July 2020: $2.3bn Share Price Discount to Net Assets (£)2 -22.6% 31 January 2021: -18.6% 31 July 2020: -22.1% Independent Review Report 33 Independent Review Report to HarbourVest Global Private Equity Interim Financial Statements 34 Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements FINANCIAL REPORT Total New Commitments ($) Net Investment ($)3 $386.9m ($60.9m) Year to 31 January 2021: $194.9m Year to 31 January 2021: $141.4m Six months to 31 July 2020: $87.8m Six months to 31 July 2020: $135.5m Inception is 2007. Public market benchmark is the FTSE All World Total Return Index. The discount is calculated based on the NAV per share available to the market at the financial year end, that being the 30 June estimates (for 31 July), and 31 December 2020 estimate (for 31 January 2021) converted to sterling at the prevailing USD/GBP foreign exchange ("FX") rate, compared with the share prices on 31 July 2021, 31 January 2021 and 31 July 2020. Please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") on page 60 for calculations. Distributions from private equity investments ($294.6 million) minus contributions to private equity investments ($233.6 million). Please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows on page 37. 42 Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Supplementary 47 Supplementary Data Glossary of Private Market Terms Alternative Performance Measures Disclosures Key Information SUPPLEMENTARY STATEMENTS Share Price Trading HVPE has a single share class, which is quoted on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") in both sterling (ticker: HVPE) and US dollars (ticker: HVPD). The sterling quote has been in place since 9 September 2015, while the US dollar quote was introduced on 10 December 2018. HVPE has a US dollar-denominated NAV. The chart on the right-hand side shows the US dollar monthly estimated NAV per share converted into sterling at the prevailing daily FX rate. £35.00 £31.83 £30.00 £28.78 £25.00 £23.24 £24.80 £20.38 £20.00 £17.77 £22.50 £14.35 £14.81 £18.70 £15.00 £11.63 £18.36 £10.00 £11.95 £12.52 £14.26 £5.00 £8.71 £0.00 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 Jul 22 Oct 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2021 2021 Share Price (sterling) Monthly Estimated NAV per Share (sterling) HVPE Semi-Annual Report and Accounts 2021 1 KPIs and Investment Objective The Company's investment objective is to generate superior shareholder returns through long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of private markets investments. Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") 1 NAV per Share Growth A. NAV per Share ($) B. Annualised Outperformance per share materially ahead of public +22.6% of FTSE AW TR Over Ten Years HVPE seeks to achieve growth in NAV markets over the long term, as defined 12 months to 31 January 2021: +30.4% +4.0% by the FTSE All World Total Return Six months to 31 July 2020: +2.2% 31 January 2021: +3.9% 31 July 2020: +2.6% ("FTSE AW TR") Index in US dollars. H1 2022 $44.11 +22.6% The FTSE AW TR is a global equity C. Annualised Outperformance of FY 2021 $35.97 +30.4% index with geographical weightings FTSE AW TR Since Inception (2007) comparable to HVPE's portfolio. FY 2020 $27.58 +14.5% +4.5% +12.3% FY 2019 $24.09 31 January 2021: +4.0% 31 July 2020: +3.4% 2 Total Shareholder Return The key measure of HVPE's performance is ultimately the total return experienced by its shareholders. While NAV per share is the major driver, the level of any premium or discount to NAV at which HVPE's shares trade is also important. A. Share Price (£) B. Share Price ($) +20.3% +23.3% 12 months to 31 January 2021: +1.9% 12 months to 31 January 2021: +5.8% Six months to 31 July 2020: -16.8% 31 July 2020: -17.6% +23.3% H1 2022 £22.50 +20.3% H1 2022 $31.50 FY 2021 £18.70 +1.9% FY 2021 $25.55 +5.8% FY 2020 £18.36 +28.8% FY 2020 $24.15 +28.8% FY 2019 £14.26 +13.9% FY 2019 $18.75 +5.5% 3 Balance Sheet Strength The Board and the Investment Manager actively monitor HVPE's balance sheet by means of a set of key ratios, with a view to maintaining a robust financial position under all plausible forecast scenarios. Please see Managing the Balance Sheet on page 17 for more detail. A. Total Commitment Ratio B. Rolling Coverage Ratio 148% 81% 31 January 2021: 155% 31 January 2021: 67% 31 July 2020: 175% 31 July 2020: 63% H1 2022 148% H1 2022 81% FY 2021 155% FY 2021 67% FY 2020 176% FY 2020 75% FY 2019 173% FY 2019 72% 4 Liquidity in the Shares (Daily Trading Volume) Current and prospective shareholders rightly place a high value on liquidity as it provides reassurance that there is a ready market in the shares should they wish to manage their position. The Board and the Investment Manager monitor liquidity on a regular basis using two daily averages: the median and the mean (see page 58 for definitions of these terms). A. Change in Median Daily B. Change in Mean Daily Trading Volume Trading Volume +22.0% +18.8% 12 months to 31 January 2021: +44.2% 12 months to 31 January 2021: +50.2% Six months to 31 July 2020: +46.3% Six months to 31 July 2020: +63.6% H1 2022 92,689 H1 2022 124,439 FY 2021 75,958 FY 2021 104,790 FY 2020 52,671 FY 2020 69,764 FY 2019 44,935 FY 2019 71,277 2 HVPE Semi-Annual Report and Accounts 2021 Figures labelled "H1 2022" represent a position as at 31 July 2021 or movement in the six months ended 31 July 2021. All other figures, unless otherwise stated, represent the financial year ("FY") ending 31 January. Further commentary beyond the reporting date on the NAV per share and share price can be found on page 14. Commentary This has been a strong period for NAV per share growth, being the first ever interim report since HVPE was established in December 2007 announcing double-digit returns. Further detail on the drivers behind this growth are described in the Investment Manager's Report on pages 8 to 13. In line with this specific KPI, over the last ten years and since inception, HVPE has outperformed the FTSE AW TR Index (the public market benchmark) by 4.0% and 4.5%, respectively, on an annualised basis. This represents an increase from the 3.9% and 4.0% reported at 31 January 2021. Please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures on page 61 for details on these calculations. Approximately 70% of HVPE's shareholders are UK based, and the majority of trading volume is in sterling. The Total Shareholder Return in sterling is therefore an important figure. The sterling share price has continued to rebound over the first half of this financial year, gaining 20.3% over the period, broadly in line with the sterling NAV per share growth of 20.9% (from £26.24 at 31 January 2021 to £31.73 at 31 July 2021). The US dollar quote made greater headway, increasing by 23.3% over the period, driven by a marginal strengthening of sterling against the US dollar. Since 31 July 2021, HVPE's sterling share price has rebounded further, and at 22 October 2021 closed at £24.80. This now represents an increase of approximately 490% over the last ten years. Over the six-month period to 31 July 2021 the reported discount1 widened to 22.6% from 18.6% at 31 January 2021. Details of these calculations can be found on page 60. The Total Commitment Ratio ("TCR") as described on page 17 further decreased over the period, moving from 155% at 31 January 2021 to 148% at 31 July 2021. The TCR has continued to trend downwards due to strong NAV growth and an increase in distributions from portfolio realisations. This has contributed to an overall increase in net assets, the denominator in this calculation. The ratio remains substantially below the upper limit set by the Board, and following a recent review the Investment Manager has formulated a plan to increase the level of new commitments in the months ahead. The Rolling Coverage Ratio, as described on page 17, increased by 14 percentage points from 67% at 31 January 2021 to 81% at 31 July 2021 due to an upward adjustment to the current year's estimated realisations, and as a result of the Company moving to a net cash position. While HVPE aims to be fully invested, at times it may build up cash on the balance sheet or sit in a net debt position depending on overall portfolio cash flow patterns. The credit facility is utilised when required to bridge periods of negative cash flow. At the end of the reporting period, HVPE had cash and cash equivalents of $117.4 million on the balance sheet, and the credit facility was $85.0 million drawn. The resulting net cash position of $32.4 million represented 0.9% of NAV. This contrasts with a net debt position of 0.8% of NAV at 31 January 2021. HarbourVest fund-level borrowing predominantly represents unfunded commitments that have yet to be called; the underlying HarbourVest funds have invested this capital using subscription credit lines and will call this capital over time. As at 31 July 2021, HarbourVest fund-level borrowing as a percentage of NAV was 11.4%, having fallen from 13.2% of NAV at 31 January 2021. This is now the lowest it has been since we first published this figure in 2018, at which point it stood at 13.9% of NAV. Prospective changes in fund-level borrowing are factored into HVPE's cash flow modelling and scenario testing as presented regularly to the Board. For more detail on HarbourVest fund-level borrowing please refer to page 10 of the Investment Manager's Report. Daily liquidity, measured by median share trading volume, rose further over the six months to 31 July 2021 and stands at a multi-year high. The median is the figure used by FTSE Russell for index assessment purposes. The mean daily trading volume also increased substantially over the period. The large uplift in share trading activity was due in part to increased demand from wealth managers and retail investors. SUPPLEMENTARY STATEMENTS FINANCIAL REPORT GOVERNANCE REPORT STRATEGIC 1 The discount of 22.6% is calculated based on the NAV per share available to the market at 31 July 2021, that being the 30 June 2021 estimate of $40.40 (sterling equivalent of £29.06 when converted at the prevailing USD/GBP exchange rate of 0.7192 at 31 July 2021), compared with the sterling share price of £22.50 on 31 July 2021. HVPE Semi-Annual Report and Accounts 2021 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

