Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hardide plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDD   GB00BJJPX768

HARDIDE PLC

(HDD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-01-25 am EST
13.50 GBX    0.00%
06:26aHardide confirms former chair stepped down from board
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Hardide confirms annual revenue guidance
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Gusbourne toasts vintage; Hardide supplies Leonardo
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hardide confirms former chair stepped down from board

01/25/2023 | 06:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hardide PLC - Oxfordshire, England-based advanced surface coating technology developer and provider - Confirms former chair Robert Goddard stepped down from the board at close of business on Tuesday, as planned. Chief Executive Officer Philip Kirkham says: "I would like to sincerely thank Robert for his contributions to the Board during his tenure both as chairman and as a non-executive director. Robert's support and commitment to the business has been greatly appreciated and we wish him well."

Current stock price: 13.47 pence, down 0.2%

12-month change: down 60%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HARDIDE PLC
06:26aHardide confirms former chair stepped down from board
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Hardide confirms annual revenue guidance
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Gusbourne toasts vintage; Hardide supplies Leonardo
AN
2022Hardide plc Receives Supplier Approval & Order for Leonardo Helicopters
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Silverwood finishes acquisition; Hardide names chair
AN
2022Hardide Appoints New Board Chair
MT
2022Hardide plc Announces Directorate Changes
CI
2022Hardide plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Hardide Plans Fundraising For Near-Term Cash Needs
MT
2022Hardide plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of the Financial Year to 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,00 M 6,17 M 6,17 M
Net income 2022 -2,00 M -2,47 M -2,47 M
Net Debt 2022 0,30 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,93 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart HARDIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Hardide plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 13,50 GBX
Average target price 60,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 344%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip David Kirkham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Andrew Hallam Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Andrew Magson Non-Executive Chairman
Yuri Nikolaevich Zhuk Director & Technical Director
Stephen Guse Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARDIDE PLC0.00%10
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY3.67%64 222
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-8.98%33 065
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.4.16%30 782
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.15%21 439
AKZO NOBEL N.V.9.97%13 275