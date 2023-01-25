Hardide confirms former chair stepped down from board

Hardide PLC - Oxfordshire, England-based advanced surface coating technology developer and provider - Confirms former chair Robert Goddard stepped down from the board at close of business on Tuesday, as planned. Chief Executive Officer Philip Kirkham says: "I would like to sincerely thank Robert for his contributions to the Board during his tenure both as chairman and as a non-executive director. Robert's support and commitment to the business has been greatly appreciated and we wish him well."

Current stock price: 13.47 pence, down 0.2%

12-month change: down 60%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

