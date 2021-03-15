Hardide : Result of AGM

15 March 2021

Hardide plc

('Hardide' or 'the Group' or 'the Company')

Result of AGM

Hardide plc (AIM: HDD), the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier this morning, were duly passed. The results of the votes will be available on the Company's website.

Notes to editors:

Hardide develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.

