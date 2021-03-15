Log in
Hardide : Result of AGM

03/15/2021 | 08:11am EDT
15 March 2021

Hardide plc

('Hardide' or 'the Group' or 'the Company')

Result of AGM

Hardide plc (AIM: HDD), the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier this morning, were duly passed. The results of the votes will be available on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Hardide plc

Robert Goddard, Non-Executive Chairman

Philip Kirkham, CEO

Jackie Robinson, Communications Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 1869 353830

IFC Advisory

Graham Herring / Tim Metcalfe / Florence Chandler

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3934 6630

finnCap - Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Henrik Persson / Matthew Radley (corporate finance)

Richard Chambers (ECM)

Allenby Capital- Joint Broker

Jeremy Porter / Tony Quirke

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Notes to editors:

Hardide develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.

www.hardide.com

Disclaimer

Hardide plc published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 12:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
