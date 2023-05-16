Advanced search
    HARL   IL0005850180

HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD

(HARL)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-14
33.37 ILS   -0.21%
09:53aHarel Insurance Investments & Financial Services : Annual Report for 2022
PU
04/18Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services : Summary of Financial Results - Q4 - 2022
PU
04/05Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services : Annual Report for 2022

05/16/2023 | 09:53am EDT
Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.

Periodic Report for 2022

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.

Periodic Report for 2022

Chapter 1 Description of the Company's Business

Chapter 2 Board of Directors Report

Chapter 3 Financial Statements

Chapter 4 Separate Financial Information for the Company

Chapter 5 Additional Information about the Company

Corporate Governance Questionnaire

Chapter 6 Report concerning the effectiveness of the internal control over financial reporting and disclosure

Chapter 7

Annexes

This document is a Hebrew translation for informational purposesonly. The Hebrew version is the binding version.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.

Members of the Board of Directors

Yair Hamburger - Chairman of the Board

Gideon Hamburger

Yoav Manor

Ben Hamburger - Deputy Chairman of the Board

Joseph Ciechanover

Doron Cohen

Eli Defes

Hava Friedman Shapira (External Director)

Naim Najjar (External Director)

Efrat Yavetz (External Director)

Ayelet Ben-Ezer (External Director)

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.

Chapter 1

Description of the Company's Business

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial

Periodic Report for 2022 -

Services Ltd.

Description of the Company's Business

Description of the Company's Business

  • Note concerning implementation of the provisions of the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 1970 ("Securities Regulations") in this report:
    Pursuant to Regulation 8C of the Securities Regulations, the provisions of Regulation 8A of the Securities Regulations in relation to the Periodic Report do not apply to a corporation that consolidated or proportionally consolidated an insurer or where the insurer is its affiliate.
    The Company is a holding company, whose principal holdings are subsidiaries which are insurance companies, provident fund management companies, pension fund management companies, a mutual fund management company, and companies engaged in finance.
    This report, in relation to the insurance, pension and provident business, is prepared in accordance with Section 42 of the Supervision of Financial Services (Insurance) Law, 1981, and the instructions of the Commissioner of Insurance by virtue of his powers under the aforementioned section concerning a description of company business in the periodic report of insurance companies, which prescribes, inter alia, the structure of the report and the information to be contained in the periodic report of insurance companies.
  • This chapter is an inseparable part of the Periodic Report and the entire Periodic Report should be read as a single document.
  • This chapter of the Periodic Report, which provides a description of the Company, its development, business and operating segments, also includes forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 1968. Forward-looking information is uncertain information concerning the future based on information in the company's possession at the time of publishing the report and which includes the company's assessments or intentions at the date of the report. Actual performance may differ substantially from the results estimated or inferred from this information. In certain cases, it is possible to identify sections containing forward-looking information by the appearance of the following words or phrases: "the Company/the Group estimates", "the Company/the Group believes", "the Company/the Group anticipates", and the like appear, and such forward-looking information may also be worded differently. Forward- looking information which appears in this report refers exclusively to the date on which it was written. The Company makes no undertaking to revise or change this information insofar as additional or different information in relation to the aforesaid information becomes available.
  • For the avoidance of doubt, it is stipulated that the description presented in this report concerning the insurance products is a condensed description for the purpose of the report only, and that the conditions of the insurance products which are binding on the Group's insurers are those stipulated in the relevant policies which they have drawn up. Accordingly, the description presented in this report is not to be used to interpret the policies nor will it constitute a source of authority of any kind regarding the conditions of the insurance.
  • For the avoidance of doubt, it is stipulated that the description presented in the report concerning the conditions of the various pension and provident products is a condensed description for the purposes of the report only, and that their binding conditions are those prescribed in The Supervision of Financial Services (Provident Funds) Law, 2005 and subsequent regulations and in the pension fund and provident fund articles.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 986 M 3 546 M 3 546 M
Net income 2022 906 M 247 M 247 M
Net cash 2022 1 169 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 044 M 1 923 M 1 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 932
Free-Float 50,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siboni Michel Chief Executive Officer
Arie Yaakov Peretz Chief Financial Officer
Hamburger Yona Yair Chairman
Naim Najjar Independent External Director
Hava Friedman Shapira Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD7.61%1 923
ALLIANZ SE4.80%91 927
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.51%89 836
CHUBB LIMITED-9.32%82 856
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.71%70 921
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-8.17%27 529
