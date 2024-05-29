Harel Group, the Board of Directors, Management and employees support the defense forces and stand with the families of the hostages, hoping and praying for their safe and speedy return home.

We offer our condolences to the bereaved families and feel the pain of their terrible loss in the horrific terror attack on October 7.

At this time, Harel Group expresses its resounding faith in the resilience of the State of Israel and the strength of the Israeli economy. As a leading Israeli company, we will continue to support and contribute to our country and society, from a position of solidarity and national responsibility. Together we will overcome the challenges facing us and continue to build a better future for all of us in Israel.