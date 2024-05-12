Description of the Company's Business

Pursuant to Regulation 8C of the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 1970 ("Securities Regulations"), the provisions of Regulation 8A of the Securities Regulations in relation to the Periodic Report do not apply to a corporation that consolidated or proportionally consolidated an insurer or where the insurer is its affiliate, to the extent that this information refers to an insurer.

The Company is a holding company, whose principal holdings are subsidiaries which are insurance companies, provident fund management companies, pension fund management companies, a mutual fund management company, and companies engaged in the finance and credit sectors.

This report, in relation to the insurance, pension and provident business, is prepared in accordance with Section 42 of the Supervision of Financial Services (Insurance) Law, 1981, and the instructions of the Commissioner of Insurance by virtue of his powers under the aforementioned section concerning a description of company business in the periodic report of insurance companies, which prescribes, inter alia, the structure of the report and the information to be contained in the periodic report of insurance companies.

This chapter is an inseparable part of the Periodic Report and the entire Periodic Report should be read as a single document.

This chapter of the Periodic Report, which provides a description of the Company, its development, business and operating segments, also includes forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 1968. Forward-looking information is uncertain information concerning the future based on information in the company's possession at the time of publishing the report and which includes the company's assessments or intentions at the date of the report. Actual performance may differ substantially from the results estimated or inferred from this information. In certain cases, it is possible to identify sections containing forward-looking information by the appearance of the following words or phrases: "the Company/the Group estimates", "the Company/the Group believes", "the Company/the Group anticipates", and the like appear, and such forward-looking information may also be worded differently. Forward- looking information which appears in this report refers exclusively to the date on which it was written. The Company makes no undertaking to revise or change this information insofar as additional or different information in relation to the aforesaid information becomes available.

For the avoidance of doubt, it is stipulated that the description presented in this report concerning the insurance products is a condensed description for the purpose of the report only, and that the conditions of the insurance products which are binding on the Group's insurers are those stipulated in the relevant policies which they have drawn up. Accordingly, the description presented in this report is not to be used to interpret the policies nor will it constitute a source of authority of any kind regarding the conditions of the insurance.