    HML.N0000   MU0023N00005

HAREL MALLAC & CO. LTD

(HML.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-06-06
25.00 MUR   -13.79%
Harel Mallac : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
Harel Mallac & Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Harel Mallac & Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Harel Mallac : Notice of shareholder meeting

06/08/2023 | 01:11am EDT
Notice of Annual Meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of Harel Mallac & Co. Ltd ('the Company') will be held at the registered office of the Company, 18 Edith Cavell Street, Port Louis, on Friday 30 June 2023 at 15:00 hours for the following purposes:

  1. To consider the Annual Report 2022 of the Company.
  2. To receive the report of the Auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  3. To consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  4. To take note, under section 200 of the Companies Act 2001, of the reappointment of Nexia Baker & Arenson, Chartered Accountants, as Auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual Meeting, and authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
  5. To approve the following under separate resolutions:
    1. to re-elect Mr. Dean Ah-Chuen as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting;
    2. to re-elect Mr. Jérôme de Chasteauneuf as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting;
    3. to re-elect Mr. Antoine L. Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting;
    4. to re-elect Mr. Charles Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting;
    5. to re-elect Mrs. Anne Christine Lévigne-Fletcher C.S.K. as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting;
    6. to re-elect Mr. Anwar Moollan S.C. as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting;
    7. to re-elect Mr. Pascal Boris C.B.E as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001;
    8. to re-elect Mr. Christian de Juniac as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001;
    9. to re-elect Mr. Daniel Giraud G.O.S.K. as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001.

By order of the Board

HM SECRETARIES LTD.

Company Secretary

18, Edith Cavell Street

Port Louis

30 May 2023

Notes:

In the light of evolving and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Company reserves the right to postpone the meeting in compliance with applicable laws or directives from authorities in Mauritius.

Disclaimer

Harel Mallac & Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 635 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net income 2021 -24,3 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net Debt 2021 1 235 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 281 M 6,10 M 6,10 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart HAREL MALLAC & CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Harel Mallac & Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Paul Luc Harel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lam Thac Nguyen Group Head-Finance
Antoine Louis Harel Group Chief Executive Officer
Nivejita Rambajun Group Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Kiang Young Yong General Manager-Projects & Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAREL MALLAC & CO. LTD-34.21%6
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.43%734 529
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.42%132 015
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY62.01%115 517
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.33%71 855
HITACHI, LTD.27.08%56 927
