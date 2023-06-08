Harel Mallac : Notice of shareholder meeting

Notice of Annual Meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of Harel Mallac & Co. Ltd ('the Company') will be held at the registered office of the Company, 18 Edith Cavell Street, Port Louis, on Friday 30 June 2023 at 15:00 hours for the following purposes:

To consider the Annual Report 2022 of the Company. To receive the report of the Auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. To consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. To take note, under section 200 of the Companies Act 2001, of the reappointment of Nexia Baker & Arenson, Chartered Accountants, as Auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual Meeting, and authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. To approve the following under separate resolutions: to re-elect Mr. Dean Ah-Chuen as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting; to re-elect Mr. Jérôme de Chasteauneuf as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting; to re-elect Mr. Antoine L. Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting; to re-elect Mr. Charles Harel as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting; to re-elect Mrs. Anne Christine Lévigne-Fletcher C.S.K. as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting; to re-elect Mr. Anwar Moollan S.C. as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting; to re-elect Mr. Pascal Boris C.B.E as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001; to re-elect Mr. Christian de Juniac as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001; to re-elect Mr. Daniel Giraud G.O.S.K. as director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting pursuant to section 138 (6) of the Companies Act 2001.

By order of the Board

HM SECRETARIES LTD.

Company Secretary

18, Edith Cavell Street

Port Louis

30 May 2023

Notes:

In the light of evolving and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Company reserves the right to postpone the meeting in compliance with applicable laws or directives from authorities in Mauritius.