Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common equity, as of the latest practicable date. 1,491,090 shares of common stock as of August 2, 2024.

These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Bank files with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") (see Item 1A of Part II of this report for further information). Except as required by applicable laws, the Bank does not intend to publish updates or revisions of forward-looking statements it makes to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. PART I Item 1. Financial Statements The information required by this item can be found beginning on page F-1 immediately following the signatures to this report and is incorporated herein by reference. AVAILABLE INFORMATION The Bank maintains an internet website at www.HarfordBank.com on which it makes available its most recent periodic report filed with the FDIC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All of the periodic and other reports filed by the Bank with the FDIC pursuant to the Exchange Act are available through the FDIC's website at: https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html, and are also available for public inspection at: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Accounting and Securities Disclosure Section, Division of Supervision and Consumer Protection, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations The following discussion should be read and reviewed in conjunction with the interim consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this report, and with Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto, and the other statistical information contained in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Bank is a Maryland-chartered bank with its principal office in Aberdeen, Harford County, Maryland. Through its nine branches, seven of which are located throughout Harford County and two of which are located in Cecil County, the Bank offers a full range of deposit services that are typically offered by most banks, savings and loan associations, and credit unions, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and time deposits consisting of certificates of deposit of various types. In addition, the Bank offers Individual Retirement Accounts. All deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the maximum allowed by law. The Bank offers a full range of consumer and commercial loans, including fixed-rate consumer mortgage loans, variable rate home equity lines of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, and other consumer loans as well as commercial lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and real estate construction loans. Other banking services include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, on-line banking with bill pay service, mobile banking, drive-through banking services, automated teller machine services, Visa check (debit) cards, as well as Visa gift cards and Visa credit cards issued through a third-party provider. APPLICATION OF CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The Bank's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and follow general practices within the industry in which the Bank operates. Application of these principles requires management to make estimates, assumptions, and judgments that affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. These estimates, assumptions, and judgments are based on information available as of the date of the consolidated financial statements; accordingly, as this information changes, the consolidated financial statements could reflect different estimates, assumptions, and judgments. Certain policies inherently have a greater reliance on the use of estimates, assumptions, and judgments and as such have a greater possibility of producing results that could be materially different than originally reported.

Estimates, assumptions, and judgments are necessary when assets and liabilities are required to be recorded at fair value, when a decline in the value of an asset not carried on the consolidated financial statements at fair value warrants an impairment write-down or valuation reserve to be established, or when an asset or liability needs to be recorded contingent upon a future event. Carrying assets and liabilities at fair value inherently results in more financial statement volatility. The fair values and information used to record valuation adjustments for certain assets and liabilities are based on quoted market prices or are provided by other third-party sources, whenever available. The most significant accounting policies followed by the Bank are presented in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements appearing elsewhere in this report. These policies, along with the disclosures presented in the other notes to the consolidated financial statements and in this financial review, provide information on how significant assets and liabilities are valued in the consolidated financial statements and how those values are determined. Based on the valuation techniques used and the sensitivity of financial statement amounts to the methods, assumptions, and estimates underlying those amounts, management has identified the determination of the allowance for credit losses as the accounting area that requires the most subjective or complex judgments, and as such may be most subject to revision as new information becomes available. The allowance for credit losses on loans represents management's estimate of probable expected loan losses inherent in the loan portfolio. Determining the amount of the allowance for credit losses on loans is considered a critical accounting estimate because it requires significant judgment and the use of estimates related to the amount and timing of expected future cash flows on individually evaluated loans, estimated losses on pools of homogeneous loans based on historical loss experience, consideration of current economic trends and conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts, all of which may be susceptible to significant change. The loan portfolio also represents the largest asset type on the balance sheets. Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements describes the methodology used to determine the allowance for credit losses on loans. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Summary For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Bank reported net income of $1,349,734, compared to $1,293,694 for the same period of 2023, an increase of $56,040, or 4.3%. The increase in net income was due primarily to an increase in net interest income of $99,106, an increase in noninterest revenue of $6,443 and a decrease in income tax expense of $32,368, partially offset by an increase in credit loss expense of $63,555 and an increase in noninterest expense of $18,322. Basic net income per share of common stock for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $0.91, compared to $0.88 for the same period in 2023. Diluted net income per share of common stock for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $0.91, compared to $0.87 for the same period in 2023. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Bank reported net income of $2,948,682, compared to $2,867,608 for the same period of 2023, an increase of $81,074, or 2.8%. The increase in net income was due primarily to an increase in net interest income of $41,851, a decrease in credit loss expense of $119,732 and a decrease in income tax expense of $54,882, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest revenue of $9,298 and an increase in noninterest expense of $126,093. The increase in noninterest expense for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was due primarily to an increase in employee compensation and benefits incurred to attract and retain quality employees when compared to the same period of 2023. Basic net income per share of common stock for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $1.99, compared to $1.95 for the same period in 2023. Diluted net income per share of common stock for the six- month period ended June 30, 2024 was $1.98, compared to $1.93 for the same period in 2023. Annualized return on average assets was 0.87% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.96% for the same period in 2023. Annualized return on average stockholders' equity was 9.77% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.43% for the same period in 2023. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are discussed below. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin The primary source of income for the Bank is net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned on interest-earning assets, such as investment securities and loans, and interest paid on interest-bearing sources of funds, such as deposits and borrowings. The level of net interest income is determined primarily by the average balance of interest-earning assets and funding sources and the various rate spreads between the interest-earning assets and the Bank's funding sources. Changes in net interest income from period- to-period result from increases or decreases in the volumes of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and increases or decreases in the average rates earned and paid on such assets and liabilities. The volumes of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities are affected by management's ability to effectively and efficiently manage the earning-asset portfolio (which includes loans), and the availability of particular sources of funds, such as noninterest-bearing deposits. The table below entitled "Average Balances, 2

Interest, and Yields" shows the Bank's average volume of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and related interest income, interest expense, and yields. Average Balances, Interest, and Yields For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Yield Assets FRB interest-bearing deposits $ 59,694,009 $ 837,014 5.64% $ FHLBA interest-bearing deposits 166,257 2,330 5.64% Time deposits in other banks 1,073,580 1,344 0.50% Other 2,324,948 46,677 8.07% Investment securities: U.S. Treasury securities 11,615,260 25,197 0.87% U. S. government agency securities 33,361,126 120,578 1.45% Mortgage-backed and CMO securities 38,893,522 222,054 2.30% SBA asset-backed securities 9,630,528 55,884 2.33% State and municipal securities 3,550,514 16,042 1.82% Total investment securities 97,050,950 439,755 1.82% Loans: Overdrafts 69,739 - 0.00% Consumer 31,037,859 397,161 5.15% Credit lines 12,321,234 248,816 8.12% Commercial 73,003,554 1,425,687 7.85% Real estate 397,660,060 5,113,582 5.17% Other loan fees - 56,960 Total loans * 514,092,446 7,242,206 5.67% Allowance for credit losses on loans (5,795,410) Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans * 508,297,036 7,242,206 5.73% Total interest-earning assets 668,606,780 8,569,326 5.15% Noninterest-bearing cash 4,033,282 Net bank premises and equipment 8,075,674 Other assets 11,437,246 Total assets $ 692,152,982 $ Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits Checking $ 131,349,469 62,392 0.19% $ Savings 53,043,360 29,018 0.22% Money market 89,205,289 460,395 2.08% Certificates of deposit 165,087,733 1,839,885 4.48% Total interest-bearing deposits 438,685,851 2,391,690 2.19% FHLBA overnight borrowings 21,373,626 300,941 5.66% FHLBA term borrowings 17,000,000 202,408 4.79% Total borrowed funds 38,373,626 503,349 5.28% Total interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds 477,059,477 2,895,039 2.44% Noninterest-bearing deposits 150,260,147 Other liabilities 3,444,639 Stockholders' equity 61,388,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 692,152,982 $ Net interest spread 2.71% Net interest income $ 5,674,287 Net margin on interest-earning assets 3.41% Interest on tax-exempt securities, loans and dividends are reported on a fully taxable equivalent basis. * Includes non accrual loans. For the Three Months For the Six Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Ended June 30, 2024 Ended June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield 18,647,338 $ 202,107 4.35% $ 50,765,988 $ 1,310,585 5.19% $ 17,248,416 $ 337,641 3.95% 96,156 1,306 5.45% 186,084 5,139 5.55% 66,548 1,747 5.29% 2,533,441 2,833 0.45% 1,472,157 3,628 0.50% 2,537,969 5,738 0.46% 923,157 14,749 6.41% 2,496,156 99,200 7.99% 692,040 22,618 6.59% 20,379,081 58,279 1.15% 14,291,218 79,134 1.11% 20,468,668 117,045 1.15% 36,010,495 128,337 1.43% 33,857,109 242,486 1.44% 36,384,237 257,717 1.43% 44,703,841 262,449 2.35% 39,558,803 454,868 2.31% 45,467,931 532,614 2.36% 11,120,419 56,701 2.05% 9,798,287 112,972 2.32% 11,387,503 103,123 1.83% 3,565,531 16,673 1.88% 3,552,403 32,037 1.81% 3,567,386 33,395 1.89% 115,779,367 522,439 1.81% 101,057,820 921,497 1.83% 117,275,725 1,043,894 1.79% 56,112 - 0.00% 63,278 - 0.00% 50,550 - 0.00% 24,859,152 322,451 5.20% 31,704,902 831,786 5.28% 20,817,436 523,654 5.07% 14,417,654 281,510 7.83% 12,058,726 487,736 8.13% 14,470,803 543,531 7.57% 54,063,015 956,187 7.09% 71,950,070 2,793,695 7.81% 51,496,072 1,778,453 6.96% 361,998,656 4,121,950 4.57% 394,714,645 10,070,070 5.13% 359,197,746 8,075,273 4.53% - 101,035 - 162,807 - 148,216 455,394,589 5,783,133 5.09% 510,491,621 14,346,094 5.65% 446,032,607 11,069,127 5.00% (5,073,174) (5,750,575) (4,921,250) 450,321,415 5,783,133 5.15% 504,741,046 14,346,094 5.72% 441,111,357 11,069,127 5.06% 588,300,874 6,526,567 4.45% 660,719,251 16,686,143 5.08% 578,932,055 12,480,765 4.35% 3,357,577 3,730,551 3,405,542 9,692,512 8,122,109 9,740,050 10,650,897 11,487,543 10,577,898 612,001,860 $ 684,059,454 $ 602,655,545 134,928,443 24,575 0.07% $ 130,735,238 107,027 0.16% $ 136,659,484 47,042 0.07% 66,828,600 36,268 0.22% 53,047,819 57,942 0.22% 67,073,560 72,698 0.22% 90,253,470 209,507 0.93% 91,370,161 954,553 2.10% 91,906,429 313,599 0.69% 91,960,765 528,042 2.30% 156,393,061 3,346,490 4.30% 86,657,310 816,266 1.90% 383,971,278 798,392 0.83% 431,546,279 4,466,012 2.08% 382,296,783 1,249,605 0.66% 11,197,802 148,526 5.32% 25,445,055 716,560 5.66% 7,353,591 190,865 5.23% 3,516,484 46,933 5.35% 17,000,000 404,816 4.79% 1,767,956 46,933 5.35% 14,714,286 195,459 5.33% 42,445,055 1,121,376 5.31% 9,121,547 237,798 5.26% 398,685,564 993,851 1.00% 473,991,334 5,587,388 2.37% 391,418,330 1,487,403 0.77% 154,504,619 145,471,302 153,082,381 2,893,762 3,875,993 2,692,820 55,917,915 60,720,825 55,462,014 612,001,860 $ 684,059,454 $ 602,655,545 3.45% 2.71% 3.58% $ 5,532,716 $ 11,098,755 $ 10,993,362 3.77% 3.38% 3.83% Interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, on total interest-earning assets for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $8,569,326, compared to $6,526,567 for the same period in 2023, an increase of $2,042,759, or 31.3%. Interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, on total interest-earning assets for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $16,686,143, compared to $12,480,765 for the same period in 2023, an increase of $4,205,378, or 33.7%. Interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, on net loans for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $7,242,206, compared to $5,783,133 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $1,459,073, or 25.2%. The increase was due primarily to the $57,975,621, or 12.9%, increase in average balances of net loans for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, coupled with the increase in the weighted average rate earned on net loans, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 58 basis points to 5.73% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, on net loans for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $14,346,094, compared to $11,069,127 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $3,276,967, or 29.6%. The increase was due primarily to the 3

$63,629,689, or 14.4%, increase in average balances of loans for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, coupled with an increase in the weighted average rate earned on loans, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 66 basis points to 5.72% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Net loan balances grew significantly in the final three quarters of 2023, and loan yields rose along with market yields over the same time period and as variable-rate loans reached their next repricing date. Interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, on interest-bearing deposits in the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLBA"), federal funds sold, and time deposits in other banks for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $840,688, compared to $206,246 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $634,442, or 307.6%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $39,656,911, or 186.4%, in average balances for these instruments for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, coupled with an increase in the weighted average rate earned on these instruments, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 166 basis points to 5.55% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, on interest-bearing deposits in the FRB and the FHLBA, federal funds sold, and time deposits in other banks on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $1,319,352, compared to $345,126 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $974,226, or 282.3%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $32,571,296, or 164.1%, in average balances for these instruments for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, coupled with an increase in the weighted average rate earned on these instruments, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 155 basis points to 5.06% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, on investment securities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $439,755, compared to $522,439 for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of $82,684 or 15.8%. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $18,728,417, or 16.2%, in average balances for investment securities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, partially offset by an increase in the weighted average rate earned on investment securities, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of one basis points to 1.82% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, on investment securities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $921,497, compared to $1,043,894 for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of $122,397, or 11.7%. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $16,217,905, or 13.8%, in average balances for investment securities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, partially offset by an increase in the weighted average rate earned on investment securities, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of four basis points to 1.83% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. The Bank has allowed the investment portfolio to run off in 2024 and used the proceeds to pay down borrowed funds. The Bank is a member of the FHLBA and is required to purchase capital stock of the FHLBA as a condition to obtaining a line of credit, and in proportion to the balance of borrowings outstanding. Dividends on FHLBA capital stock may be paid to member banks subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the FHLBA. Dividends received or accrued on stock issued by the FHLBA, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 were $46,677, compared to $14,749 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $31,928, or 216.5%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $1,401,791, or 151.8%, in the average balance of FHLBA capital stock for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, coupled with an increase in the weighted average rate earned on FHLBA capital stock, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 166 basis points to 8.07% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Dividends received or accrued on stock issued by the FHLBA, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 were $99,200, compared to $22,618 for the same period in 2023, an increase of $76,582, or 338.6%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $1,804,116, or 260.7%, in the average balance of FHLBA capital stock for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, coupled with an increase in the weighted average rate earned on FHLBA capital stock, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 140 basis points to 7.99% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposit liabilities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $2,391,690, compared to $798,392 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $1,593,298, or 199.6%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $54,714,573, or 14.2%, in the average balances of interest-bearing deposit liabilities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, coupled with an increase in the weighted average rate paid on these deposits of 136 basis points to 2.19% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Interest expense on interest- bearing deposit liabilities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $4,466,012, compared to $1,249,605 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $3,216,407, or 257.4%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $49,249,496, or 12.9%, in the average balances of interest-bearing deposit liabilities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, coupled with an increase in the weighted average rate paid on these deposits of 142 basis points to 2.08% for the six- month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Interest expense on total borrowed funds for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $503,349, compared to $195,459 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $307,890, or 157.5%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $23,659,340, 4

or 160.8%, in the average balances of total borrowed funds for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on total borrowed funds of five basis points to 5.28% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Interest expense on total borrowed funds for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $1,121,376, compared to $237,798 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $883,578, or 371.6%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $33,323,508, or 365.3%, in the average balances of total borrowed funds for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, coupled with an increase in the weighted average rate paid on total borrowed funds of five basis points to 5.31% for the six- month period ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. The Bank used borrowed funds in 2023 to fund a portion of the loan growth experienced in 2023. Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $5,674,287, compared to $5,532,716 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $141,571, or 2.6%. Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $11,098,755, compared to $10,993,362 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $105,393, or 1.0%. Increases in interest income on earning assets in 2024 were mostly offset by increases in funding costs in 2024. Net margin on interest-earning assets, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three-month period June 30, 2024 was 3.41%, compared to 3.77% for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 36 basis points. Net interest margin on interest-earning assets, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the six-month period June 30, 2024 was 3.38% compared to 3.83% for the same period in 2024, representing a decrease of 45 basis points. The net interest margin may be adversely affected by increases in competition, volatile interest rates, decreases in loan demand, changes in the mix of earning assets, the Bank's cost of funds where it outpaces th e return on the Bank's loans and investment securities, and other unpredictable changes in the marketplace. The "net interest spread" is the rate earned on interest-earning assets less the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The Bank's net interest spread, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was 2.71%, compared to 3.45% for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 74 basis points. The Bank's net interest spread, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the six- month period ended June 30, 2024 was 2.71%, compared to 3.58% for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 87 basis points. Provision for Credit Losses on Loans The provision for or recovery of credit losses on loans is determined by management as the amount to be added to or subtracted from, respectively, the allowance for credit losses on loans after net charge-offs(charge-offs less recoveries) have been deducted to bring the allowance for credit losses on loans to a level which, in management's best estimation, is necessary to absorb probable expected credit losses inherent in the existing loan portfolio. The Bank recorded provision for credit losses on loans expense for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 of $465,000, compared to $326,000 recorded for the same period of 2023. The Bank recorded provision for credit losses on loans expense for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 of $495,000, compared to $498,461 recorded for the same period of 2023. The difference in the amount of the provision for credit losses on loans between the 2024 and 2023 periods resulted from changes in the volume and mix of loans, management's assessment of the current and a reasonable and supportable forecast of market conditions, and management's analysis of the inherent risk within the loan portfolio. Provision for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Items The provision for or recovery of credit losses on off-balance sheet items is determined by management as the amount to be added to or subtracted from, respectively, the allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet items to bring the allowance for credit losses on off- balance sheet items to a level which, in management's best estimation, is necessary to absorb probable expected losses inherent in off- balance sheet items. The Bank recorded provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet items expense for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 of $32,464, compared to provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet items expense of $107,909 recorded for the same period of 2023. The Bank recorded recovery of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet items expense for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 of $40,037, compared to provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet items expense of $76,234 recorded for the same period of 2023. The difference in the amount of the provision for or recovery of credit losses on off-balance sheet items between the 2024 and 2023 periods resulted from changes in the volume and mix of the components making up off-balance sheet items, management's assessment of the current and a reasonable and supportable forecast of market conditions, and management's analysis of the inherent risk within the components making up off-balance sheet items. Noninterest Revenue Noninterest revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $494,697, compared to $488,254 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $6,443, or 1.3%. Comparing the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023, the increase was due to increases of $10,737 in debit card income, $1,213 in earnings on bank owned life insurance and $88 in other fees and commissions, partially offset by a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $5,595. Noninterest revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $974,318, compared to $983,616 for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of $9,298, or 5

0.9%. Comparing the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023, the decrease was due to decreases of $14,765 in service charges on deposit accounts and $12,408 in other fees and commissions, partially offset by increases of $15,133 in debit card income and $2,742 in earnings on bank owned life insurance. Noninterest Expenses Noninterest expenses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 were $3,836,759, compared to $3,818,437 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $18,322, or 0.5%. Comparing the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023, the increase in noninterest expenses was mainly attributable to increases in salaries and benefits expense of $34,064, occupancy expense of $19,940, data processing expense of $11,018, professional fees of $16,570, FDIC and state assessments of $36,578, and advertising expense of $14,241, partially offset by decreases in furniture and equipment expense of $17,705 and other operating expenses of $92,960. Noninterest expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 were $7,602,649, compared to $7,476,556 for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $126,093, or 1.7%. Comparing the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023, the increase in noninterest expenses was mainly attributable to increases in salaries and benefits expense of $113,574, occupancy expense of $17,454, data processing expense of $18,155, professional fees of $43,084, FDIC and state assessments of $86,156, and advertising expense of $8,227, partially offset by decreases in director and committee fees expense of $12,317 and other operating expenses of $141,766. Income Tax Expense Income tax expense for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $393,547, compared to $425,915 for the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of $32,368, or 7.6%. The effective income tax rate was 22.58% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to 24.77% for the same period in 2023. Income tax expense for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $909,879, compared to $964,761 for the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of $54,882, or 5.7%. The effective income tax rate was 23.58% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to 25.17% for the same period in 2023. Comparing the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2024 to the same periods in 2023, the decrease in income tax expense was primarily attributable to the decrease in the Bank's effective income tax rate which was primarily due to an increase in income exempt from state income taxes. FINANCIAL CONDITION Assets Total assets were $700,132,665 at June 30, 2024, compared to $665,617,205 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $34,515,460, or 5.2%. The Bank invests excess cash balances in interest-bearing accounts at other banks and federal funds sold to correspondent banks. The balance on these instruments was $68,341,621 at June 30, 2024, compared to $30,427,507 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $37,914,114, or 124.6%. Investment securities were $93,822,508 at June 30, 2024, compared to $106,495,906 at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $12,673,398, or 11.9%. Loans Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses on loans, were $511,585,667 at June 30, 2024, compared to $502,249,930 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $9,335,737, or 1.9%. The average net loan portfolio represented 76.4% of average earning assets for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to 76.2% for the same period in 2023. 6

The following table sets forth the major classifications of the Bank's loan portfolio. June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Real estate Construction, development and other land $ 32,198,368 6.21% $ 31,970,782 6.29% Secured by farmland 7,913,617 1.53% 8,778,243 1.73% Commercial 257,610,058 49.72% 254,009,724 49.98% Residential 138,627,897 26.76% 134,764,915 26.52% Commercial and Industrial 51,703,006 9.98% 46,110,314 9.07% Other consumer 29,975,019 5.79% 32,515,311 6.40% Overdrafts 67,457 0.01% 68,905 0.01% Gross loans 518,095,422 100.00% 508,218,194 100.00% Net deferred (fees) costs (319,070) (258,437) Allowance for credit losses on loans (6,190,685) (5,709,827) Net loans $ 511,585,667 $ 502,249,930 Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans 1.19% 1.12% Loan Credit Risk Management The Bank's loan portfolio is subject to varying degrees of credit risk. The Bank seeks to mitigate credit risk through portfolio diversification, limiting exposure to any single industry or customer, collateral protection and strong underwriting criteria. The following discussion provides information and statistics on the overall quality of the Bank's loan portfolio. Notes 1 and 4 to the consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report describe the accounting policies related to nonperforming loans and charge-offs, and foreclosed and repossessed assets, and describes the methodologies used to develop the allowance for credit losses on loans. Management believes the policies governing nonperforming loans and charge-offs are consistent with industry and regulatory standards. The amount of the allowance for credit losses on loans and the resulting provision for or recovery of credit losses on loans expense are reviewed and approved quarterly by the Board of Directors. The following table provides a comprehensive view of the allowance for credit losses on loans activity including the periodic activity of charge-offs and recoveries allocated by loan class for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Construction, Commercial Other Three Months Ended: Development Real Estate Residential Commercial Consumer & June 30, 2024 Unallocated & Other Land & Farmland Real Estate & Industrial Overdrafts Total Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 10,908 $ 683,941 $ 2,021,887 $ 1,464,047 $ 978,586 $ 573,128 $ 5,732,497 Charge-offs - - - - - (11,428) (11,428) Recoveries - - - 1,000 - 3,616 4,616 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on loans 4,712 21,064 295,628 112,828 47,886 (17,118) 465,000 Ending balance $ 15,620 $ 705,005 $ 2,317,515 $ 1,577,875 $ 1,026,472 $ 548,198 $ 6,190,685 June 30, 2023 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ - $ 365,147 $ 2,530,075 $ 1,252,923 $ 368,382 $ 554,817 $ 5,071,344 Charge-offs - - - - - (11,105) (11,105) Recoveries - - - 1,500 - 1,650 3,150 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on loans 12,022 18,315 24,942 (42,373) 44,824 268,270 326,000 Ending balance $ 12,022 $ 383,462 $ 2,555,017 $ 1,212,050 $ 413,206 $ 813,632 $ 5,389,389 7