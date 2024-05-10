FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
Washington, D.C. 20429
FORM 8-K/A
(Amendment No. 1)
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 14, 2023
Harford Bank
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Maryland
19101
52-0799113
(State or other jurisdiction of
(FDIC file number)
(IRS Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
8 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, Maryland 21001(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(410) 272-5000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
- Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
- Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d- 2(b))
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e- 4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR
§240.12b-2). Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to
Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment") to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Harford Bank (the "Bank") on December 19, 2023 (the "Original Report") is being filed to disclose the committees of the Board of Directors to which Warline Bryant has been named.
Except as described above, this Amendment does not amend any other statement or information contained in the Original Report or purport to provide an update or a discussion of any developments at the Bank subsequent to the filing date of the Original Report. All information contained in the Original Report is subject to updating and supplementing as provided in the Bank's reports filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation subsequent to the date on which the Original Report was filed.
- 2 -
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Oﬃcers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Oﬃcers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Oﬃcers
- Election of Director.
On December 14, 2023, the Board elected Colonel Warline Bryant, U.S. Army, Retired, to serve as a director until the 2024 Annual Meeting and thereafter until her successor is duly elected and qualifies. On May 8, 2024, following her re-election to the Board by the Bank's stockholders, the Board named Col. Bryant to its Loan Committee and its newly-created Governance Committee.
Col. Bryant served 27 years of active duty in the United States Army. She is now the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BHL Group, LLC, specializing in consulting, leader development, educational services, and strategic planning.
For her service, Col. Bryant will be entitled to receive the same director compensation as that received by other non-employee directors. Such compensation is discussed in the Bank's definitive proxy statement filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on March 24, 2023, which discussion is incorporated herein by reference. Col Bryant has not been, and is not, a party to any transaction with the Company or any of its subsidiaries of the types subject to disclosure pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
HARFORD BANK
Dated: May 10, 2024
By: /s/ Neil L. Christ
Neil L. Christ, CPA
Senior Vice President & CFO
- 3 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Harford Bank published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 17:22:07 UTC.