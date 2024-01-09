Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust that focuses on generating capital gains and income from its portfolio and make distributions to shareholders from capital or income. Its principal activity is to invest in a diversified portfolio of qualifying small United Kingdom based companies, primarily trading on AIM, with a view to generating capital returns and income from its portfolio and to make distributions from capital and income to shareholders. The Company also invest in private companies and companies listed on the AQSE Market. It focuses on investing in sectors, including information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, materials and energy. It may make co-investments in investee companies alongside other funds. The Company's investment manager is Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited.