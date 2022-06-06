Log in
    HHV   GB00B02WHS05

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(HHV)
  Report
06/06
69.75 GBX    0.00%
Directorate Changes
GL
04:31aDirectorate Changes
GL
05/31Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/06/2022
6 June 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Directorate Changes

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc is pleased to announce that Megan McCracken and Busola Sodeinde have been appointed as non-executive directors with effect from 1 June 2022.

The Company has been notified that there are no details to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules in respect of Megan McCracken and Busola Sodeinde.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 20 3832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


Financials
Sales 2021 72,4 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net income 2021 67,9 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net cash 2021 27,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,05x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 187 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
