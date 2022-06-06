6 June 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Directorate Changes

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc is pleased to announce that Megan McCracken and Busola Sodeinde have been appointed as non-executive directors with effect from 1 June 2022.

The Company has been notified that there are no details to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules in respect of Megan McCracken and Busola Sodeinde.

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31