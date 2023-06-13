Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHV   GB00B02WHS05

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(HHV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-06-12 am EDT
49.00 GBX    0.00%
02:02aHalf-year report
GL
02:02aDividend Declaration
GL
02:01aHalf-year report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dividend Declaration

06/13/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 June 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Dividend Announcement

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2023, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 1.00 pence per share, as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date:29 June 2023
Record Date:30 June 2023
Payment Date28 July 2023

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 7 July 2023 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 20 3832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


All news about HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
02:02aHalf-year report
GL
02:02aDividend Declaration
GL
02:01aHalf-year report
AQ
02:01aDividend Declaration
AQ
06/07Transaction in Own Shares
GL
06/06Net Asset Value(s)
GL
05/31Net Asset Value(s)
GL
05/26Hargreave Hale AIM VCT net asset dips in quarter to March 31
AN
05/26Interim Management Statement
GL
05/23Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -84,2 M -105 M -105 M
Net income 2022 -88,7 M -111 M -111 M
Net cash 2022 41,9 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,88x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 162 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael Brock Chairman
Busola Sodeinde Independent Non-Executive Director
Oliver Michael Bedford Non-Executive Director
Angela Henderson Non-Executive Director
Justin P. Ward Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC-14.04%202
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.12.93%2 098
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG2.49%1 576
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-14.96%572
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.77%570
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED6.95%71
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer