Dividend Declaration

13 June 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Dividend Announcement

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2023, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 1.00 pence per share, as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 29 June 2023 Record Date: 30 June 2023 Payment Date 28 July 2023

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 7 July 2023 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 20 3832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31