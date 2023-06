6 June 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 31 May 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 51.72 pence.

