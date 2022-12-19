Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHV   GB00B02WHS05

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(HHV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
57.00 GBX    0.00%
02:02aRecord Date for Special and Final Dividends
GL
02:01aRecord Date for Special and Final Dividends
AQ
02:01aFull Year Results and Notice of AGM
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Record Date for Special and Final Dividends

12/19/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 December 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Record Date for Special and Final Dividends

Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2022, the record date for the special dividend of 2.00p and, subject to approval at the AGM, the 2.00p final dividend per ordinary share will be 6 January 2023, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 5 January 2023 and the payment date will be 10 February 2023.

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 27 January 2023 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 20 3832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

 


All news about HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
02:02aRecord Date for Special and Final Dividends
GL
02:01aRecord Date for Special and Final Dividends
AQ
02:01aFull Year Results and Notice of AGM
GL
12/14Transaction in Own Shares
GL
12/13Net Asset Value(s)
GL
12/13Net Asset Value(s)
GL
12/07Issue of Equity
GL
12/07Issue of Equity
GL
12/02Net Asset Value(s)
GL
12/02Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 72,4 M - -
Net income 2021 67,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 27,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,05x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 177 M 215 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael Brock Chairman
Oliver Michael Bedford Non-Executive Director
Angela Henderson Non-Executive Director
Justin P. Ward Non-Executive Director
Busola Sodeinde Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC-35.77%215
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.52%105 170
UBS GROUP AG0.58%56 308
BLACKSTONE INC.-41.73%52 907
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-27.70%51 039
KKR & CO. INC.-37.48%40 111