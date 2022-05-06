Log in
    HHV   GB00B02WHS05

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(HHV)
  Report
05/06
71.75 GBX    0.00%
Transaction in Own Shares

05/06/2022 | 11:20am EDT
6 May 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 6 May 2022 the Company purchased 86,986 ordinary shares at a price of 71.97 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 267,884,955 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 267,884,955.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

 


