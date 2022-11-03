Advanced search
    HHV   GB00B02WHS05

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(HHV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:01 2022-11-03 am EDT
57.50 GBX   +1.32%
12:10pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11/02Net Asset Value(s)
GL
10/25Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Transaction in Own Shares

11/03/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
3 November 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 3 November 2022 the Company purchased 130,569 ordinary shares at a price of 57.69 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 289,678,664 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 289,678,664.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

 


