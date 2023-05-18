Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHV   GB00B02WHS05

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(HHV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:23 2023-05-18 am EDT
50.00 GBX    0.00%
Transaction in Own Shares

05/18/2023 | 11:51am EDT
18 May 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 18 May 2023 the Company purchased 199,407 ordinary shares at a price of 50.4165 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 330,363,102 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 330,363,102.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


Financials
Sales 2022 -84,2 M -105 M -105 M
Net income 2022 -88,7 M -111 M -111 M
Net cash 2022 41,9 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,88x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 166 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael Brock Chairman
Busola Sodeinde Independent Non-Executive Director
Oliver Michael Bedford Non-Executive Director
Angela Henderson Non-Executive Director
Justin P. Ward Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC-12.28%207
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-0.98%1 881
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-0.60%1 546
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.54%528
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-23.77%512
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED-0.37%64
