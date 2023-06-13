Advanced search
    HHV   GB00B02WHS05

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(HHV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:23 2023-06-13 am EDT
49.00 GBX    0.00%
12:20pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
09:26aHargreave Hale AIM VCT has negative 5.6% total return in half
AN
09:22aHargreave Hale AIM VCT has 5.6% total return in recent half
AN
Transaction in Own Shares

06/13/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
13 June 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 13 June 2023 the Company purchased 80,580 ordinary shares at a price of 49.4 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 330,183,588 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 330,183,588.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 END

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


