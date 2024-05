May 22 (Reuters) - A consortium including CVC Advisers and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority on Wednesday said it was considering a possible revised offer for Hargreaves Lansdown after the British investment platform's board rejected a buyout proposal it had made in late April.

The consortium said it had earlier approached the company's board at 985 pence per Hargreaves' share on April 26. (Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)