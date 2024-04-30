Trading update

30 April 2024

Hargreaves Lansdown plc today issues a trading update in respect of the three months ended 31 March 2024.

Highlights

Good momentum into tax year end with increased gross inflows, net new clients and share dealing volumes.

Net new business of £1.6 billion in the period and closing Assets under Administration ("AUA") a record £149.7 billion.

Net new clients of 34,000 in the period, up 48% year on year, taking us to 1,858,000 active clients.

Revenue for the period of £199.7 million, up 6% (Q3 2023: £188.1m).

Dan Olley, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"On joining the business, one of the highest priorities I set was to recapture our service excellence, so I am delighted that we delivered a great service experience for our clients over tax year end despite receiving record volumes in calls and emails. We saw a significant rise in the service Net Promoter Score, up to +48 from +33.

"Our relentless focus on client service, making it easy to save and invest to ensure that we meet our clients' needs has delivered clear results this quarter. We built good momentum into tax year end, and as a result have seen year-on-year increases of gross inflows and share dealing volumes in the quarter and net new business on a par with last year.

"We welcomed 34,000 net new clients in the quarter, reflecting the increasing popularity of our newer products such as ready-made pensions, our cash ISA offerings and Active Savings. A record number of clients contributed to their pensions in the tax year, with the average amount subscribed up by c22% and 270,000 of our clients now have an Active Savings account, resulting in Active Savings reaching the significant milestone of £10 billion in AUA since the end of the quarter."

Trading performance

Net new business of £1.6 billion in the quarter (Q3 2023: £1.6bn), reflects a significant step up versus the first half of the year driven by net flows on to the Platform as clients focused more on utilising their ISA and SIPP allowances. Active Savings continues to perform well and benefited from the launch of the first of its kind multi-bank cash ISA which provides clients with the full suite of Cash ISA products (fixed-term, easy access and limited access) from multiple banks.

Net client growth of 34,000 in the quarter (Q3 2023: 23,000) driven by net new clients in the SIPP, ISA and Active Savings accounts.

Savings accounts. Client retention at 91.4% (Q3 2023: 92.0%) and asset retention at 88.0% (Q3 2023: 89.1%) continues to reflect the macroeconomic backdrop for those of our clients who need to make cash withdrawals.

Share dealing volumes averaged 794,000 per month in the quarter (Q3 2023: 770,000) and an increase in volumes seen since the first half of the year, with overseas deal volumes representing 23.6% of total deals in the quarter (Q3 2023: 16.8%).

As expected, client cash balances increased during the quarter as clients contributed to their tax wrapped accounts ahead of the tax year-end deadline to £12.4 billion (Q3 2023: £13.5bn)

Total revenue in the quarter of £199.7 million (Q3 2023: £188.1m) benefits from increased dealing volumes and higher platform revenue from higher AUA levels, more than offsetting the year on year reduction in revenue on cash from lower NIM and cash balances.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the financial year, we are pleased to see momentum continue into April as clients take advantage of the benefits of investing at the start of the tax year.

We continue to make good progress against our priorities for the year - improving our client proposition, controlling our costs and increasing our execution pace so that we can capitalise on the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead and create value for all our stakeholders.

Financial calendar

A fourth quarter trading update will be issued on 19th July 2024 and then the full year results will be issued on 9th August 2024. Our Annual General Meeting is set for 22nd October 2024.