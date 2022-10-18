Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hargreaves Lansdown plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL.   GB00B1VZ0M25

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC

(HL.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-18 am EDT
799.00 GBX   +0.30%
12:53pHargreaves Lansdown : SASB Disclosure 2022
PU
03:09aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Global Markets Higher
DJ
01:31aHargreaves Lansdown launches hunt for new boss as CEO Chris Hill retires
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hargreaves Lansdown : SASB Disclosure 2022

10/18/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUSTAINABILITY ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD (SASB) DISCLOSURE

Financial Year 2022

Data as at 30th June 2022

Asset Management & Custody Activities

Hargreaves Lansdown plc is reporting under the SASB disclosure framework for the FY22 period ending 30 June 2022. In this report we have responded to the reporting standards for Asset Management & Custody Activities. The SASB disclosure framework is a key reporting standard which aligns with our business and investor needs, we will continue to iterate our reporting process and will take a proactive approach to any updates issued by SASB moving forward.

All figures are for Financial Year 2022 (as at 30th June 2022)

Accounting Metric

Code

Transparent Information & Fair Advice for Customers

(1) Number and (2) percentage of covered

FN-AC-270a.1

employees with a record of investment-

related investigations, consumer-initiated

complaints, private civil litigations, or other

regulatory proceedings

Disclosure/ Source

Of Hargreaves Lansdown's 2,042 employees, there were 2 (0.1%) recorded instances where an employee had a disclosed event. Both of these employees have since left Hargreaves Lansdown employment.

As per SASB, a disclosed event includes investment related investigations, consumer-initiated complaints, private civil litigations, or other regulatory procedures.

Total amount of monetary losses as a

FN-AC-270a.2

£0

result of legal proceedings associated with

Hargreaves Lansdown did not suffer any losses as a result of legal

marketing and communication of financial

proceedings associated with the marketing and communication of

product related information to new and

financial products in the Financial Year 2022.

returning customers

Description of approach to informing

FN-AC-270a.3

Our approach to informing clients about our products and services is

customers about products and services

essential for building trust and deepening our client relationships.

Please see Appendix Ato better understand our approach.

Employee Diversity & Inclusion

Percentage of gender and racial/ethnic

FN-AC-330a.1

Hargreaves Lansdown is committed to building a diverse and inclusive

group representation for (1) executive

workforce, not simply because it is the right thing to do, but because

management, (2) non-executive

we believe it will lead to better outcomes for clients, colleagues, our

management, (3) professionals, and (4) all

business and enable our sustainable growth. The more diverse our

other employees

people, the more easily we can understand and meet the needs of our

growing and increasingly diverse client base.

Our Inclusion and Diversity strategy focuses on four pillars:

• Building an inclusive culture and brand

• Recruitment and representation

• Progression and retention

• Reporting and accountability.

Each pillar is supported by a detailed action plan to ensure we attract,

hire, progress, engage and retain diverse talent and build a market-

leading culture.

Please see Appendix Bfor our diversity figures for FY22.

To discover more about our Inclusion and Diversity work, please see

our Corporate Social Responsibilityand About Ussections of the HL

website. To better understand our Board Diversity policy, please see

here.

Alternatively, please refer to pages 27-29 and 82 of our 2022 Annual

Report & Accounts

Incorporation of Environmental, Social, and Governance Factors in Investment Management & Advisory

2

Amount of assets under management, by

FN-AC-410a.1

(1) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are

asset class, that employ (1) integration of

considered in all our research and investment processes which

environmental, social, and governance

underpin our investment decision making. Hargreaves Lansdown

(ESG) issues, (2) sustainability themed

Fund Management (HLFM) considers material ESG factors in all

investing, and (3) screening

the investment processes covering both the HL Multi Manager

and HL Select fund ranges, although they do not currently run any

explicit Responsible Investment mandates. HLFM signed up to

the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in

May 2021.

(2)

0

(3) From October 2022 our HL Select funds and segregated

mandates held within the HL Multi-Manager range exclude

companies involved in controversial weapons (anti-personnel

mines, cluster munitions and chemical & biological weapons),

companies that make 20% or more of their revenues from oil

sands extraction or thermal coal extraction and/or power

generation from thermal coal, and companies in breach of the UN

Global Compact for a continuous period of three years or more.

See our ESG Investment Policyfor more details on our

exclusions.

Description of approach to incorporation

FN-AC-410a.2

Hargreaves Lansdown incorporates material ESG factors into the

of environmental, social, and governance

investment process and investment decisions within all the HL Multi

(ESG) factors in investment and/or wealth

Manager funds and HL Select funds. Our investment teams have

management processes and strategies

access to a wide range of resources and data allowing them to

consider and research ESG in the investment process through

proprietary systems and external providers such as Bloomberg,

Morningstar Direct and Sustainalytics.

Our Multi Manager investment teams frequently engage with fund

managers to determine whether the manager is both aware of and

taking seriously the ESG-related risks that may impact their portfolio

and are supported to do so by the fund house they work for.

All of the fund groups we invest up with must be signed up to the

Principles for Responsible Investment, or their country equivalent

commitment to responsible investment, and make a public pledge to

achieve net zero by at least 2050 (across at least their scope 1 and 2

emissions). They must also be working towards creating a robust

transition plan to support this pledge. Those that have not set a

decarbonisation target will face divestment after a two-year

engagement period should they not comply.

Our HL Select fund managers approach ESG within a proprietary

research framework that assesses and evaluates the risks and

opportunities linked to the ESG characteristics of each company they

invest in. This allows for a holistic view of material ESG factors before

deciding which companies to invest in.

Across all portfolios over which we have discretion (including the HL

Select funds and segregated mandates held within the HL Multi-

Manager range), companies involved in controversial weapons (anti-

personnel mines, cluster munitions and chemical & biological

weapons) are excluded. We also exclude companies that make 20% or

more of their revenues from oil sands extraction or thermal coal

extraction and/or power generation from thermal coal, and

companies in breach of the UN Global Compact for a continuous

period of three years or more.

To understand more about our approach to integrating ESG within our

investment decision making processes, please read our ESG

Investment Policy.

Description of proxy voting and investee

FN-AC-410a.3

Within our HL Select funds, we utilise the services of Institutional

engagement policies and procedures

Shareholder Service (ISS), a company with a long track record of

monitoring and advising upon corporate governance best practice.

3

HLFM will exercise their voting rights in a timely manner with the aim to

achieve the best possible client outcome.

Within our Multi-Manager funds, we delegate voting responsibility to

the underlying fund managers.

To find out more about our proxy voting process, please see our

Stewardship and Engagement Policy.

Additionally, please see our Engagement Reportfor further insights.

Business Ethics

Total amount of monetary losses as a

FN-AC-510a.1

£0

result of legal proceedings associated with

fraud, insider trading, anti-trust, anti-

Hargreaves Lansdown has not sustained any monetary losses as a

competitive behaviour, market

result of legal proceedings associated with fraud, insider trading, anti-

manipulation, malpractice, or other related

trust, anti-competitive behaviour, market manipulation, malpractice,

financial industry laws or regulations

or other related financial industry laws or regulations.

Hargreaves Lansdown require all colleagues to undergo annual

training surrounding regulatory matters including but not limited to

CASS, Data Protection, Market Abuse, Fraud Prevention,

Whistleblowing, Anti-Bribery and Corruption. Hargreaves Lansdown

expect all colleagues to hold themselves to the highest standards of

ethics and encourages employees to undertake frequent

recommended training on areas of importance to the role.

Description of whistle blower policies and

FN-AC-510a.2

Hargreaves Lansdown promotes a safe and honest culture which

procedures

encourages employees to raise any malpractice concerns such as a

suspected employee fraud, a bribery & corruption issue, a danger to

health and safety, or the concealment of rule breaches.

The whistleblowing policy applies to all those who work for us,

including:

- All colleagues, full time, or part time

-

Contractors and subcontractors

-

Agency colleagues

Colleagues can raise concerns to our:

- Head of Market Abuse and AML Regulatory Change

-

Compliance Director

- Six additional senior managers who act as 'Speak Up'

guardians

Alternatively, all colleagues can receive confidential advice on a matter

through an external Independent Charity at whistle@protect-

advice.org.uk

For more information, please see our whistleblowing policy

Activity Metric

Code

Disclosure/ Source

(1) Total registered and (2) total

FN-AC-000.A

Hargreaves Lansdown's AUM comprises of registered and

unregistered assets under management

unregistered AUM. Registered AUM include those subject to the

(AUM)

regulations of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act), such

as mutual funds, managed under the Employee Retirement Income

Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), subject to the Undertakings for

Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) Directive, or

managed under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's

(CFTC's) Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) regulations. Unregistered

AUM are those that do not fall under the definition of the registered

AUM.

Registered AUM

£0.98 billion

Unregistered AUM

£6.99 billion

4

Total

£7.97 billion

Total assets under custody and

FN-AC-000.B

£7.97 billion

supervision

Appendix A

FN-AC-270a.3

Description of approach to informing customers about products and services

Hargreaves Lansdown is a publicly traded wealth management company offering a wide range of products and services through investments, savings, pensions, and advice to both retail and institutional clients.

Our website, www.hl.co.uk, provides comprehensive direct-to-client investment services. It hosts a wide range of factual and option-based information on savings and investments, including product and services offered by Hargreaves Lansdown. It also hosts a wealth of insight, tools, guides and other education all designed to help people make better decisions with their money and to empower people to save and invest with confidence.

Types and frequency of communication

We communicate with our clients using a range of different methods depending on the client's preferred channel and the information being communicated. Clients will receive all notifications and information required during their time as a client, including but not limited to contract notes for any purchases and sales, quarterly investment reports and, if applicable, an annual tax certificate. In addition, we will notify clients of any corporate actions taking place to any of their investments held with Hargreaves Lansdown, this will include but is not limited to rights issues, consolidations, bonus issues or name changes. We also respond to requests by our clients for ad hoc information related to activity in their account.

Value-added communications

Hargreaves Lansdown build investor engagement and drive better client behaviours and outcomes. We do this by providing clients and potential investors with value-added expert tools, guides, insights and research through various media and channels.

We know investors trust and value our insight and opinion - not only our clients, but those of other platforms who use our free, open information. We work tirelessly to find new ways to improve the information we provide investors, and drive better client outcomes, stepping in where we see poor client behaviours or to add reassurance during periods of market volatility.

Our Better Investors campaign is a prime example of how we lead the investment industry in putting client outcomes first. Our campaign targets clients with information and behavioural nudges to educate and help them make better decisions. The communications focus on providing relevant information that helps clients to target their investment choices around their goals, raise awareness of how changing conditions suit different investments and how they can build long-term savings. Alongside this we continue to engage with regulators, working on how we can continue to serve our clients better, deliver the right outcomes and continue to set an example as the market leading service in our industry.

Our deep understanding of clients, with vast insight on what they want to know - and how they're using our platform - helps us identify key trends in investor interest. An example being the change in retail investor interest in ESG. We can then respond to these changes in interest by making more online resources and information available.

Another example of this dynamic approach to content includes our drive to support the nation in building financial resilience, through our 5 to thrivecampaign. Here we provide articles and insight on the 5 key building blocks for financial resilience; Control your Debt, Protect you and your family, Save a penny for a rainy day, Plan for later life, Invest to make more of your money.

Switch Your Money ONis our fortnightly podcast launched in July 2021. The hosts are joined by guests from the HL investment research team, external fund managers and sector experts to deliver topical and news-based investment content in an entertaining way. It targets engagement from younger, often app-first, audiences and aims to encourage them to be better investors.

Whilst most of our content is online, we cannot ignore those who prefer to engage and digest information and content through other media and channels. We're one of the few direct-to-client investment platforms with a regular investment magazine, the Investment Times. It is a quarterly print and online investment magazine that explores an overarching theme or trend in detail. Print editions use sustainable resources and are now sent in recyclable paper envelopes rather than degradable plastic, saving the equivalent of 1.4 million plastic bags per annum.

We are also driving better accessibility and inclusivity across our website content and our communications to investors. We work to make our websites accessible and follow guidelines laid down by the Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI). Our aim is to conform to Level AA against

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hargreaves Lansdown plc published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 16:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
12:53pHargreaves Lansdown : SASB Disclosure 2022
PU
03:09aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Global Markets Higher
DJ
01:31aHargreaves Lansdown launches hunt for new boss as CEO Chris Hill retires
AQ
10/17FTSE 100 Closes Up on UK Tax-Cut Reversal
DJ
10/17Goldman Sachs Expects Deeper UK Recession, Lowers BOE Forecasts
DJ
10/17BOE Terminal Rate Expectations Cool Off
DJ
10/17European shares rally as investors cheer UK policy reversal
RE
10/17European shares edge up as energy stocks gain; UK fiscal plan in focus
RE
10/17FTSE 100 climbs ahead of Hunt's fiscal plans
RE
10/17FTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 646 M 737 M 737 M
Net income 2023 243 M 277 M 277 M
Net cash 2023 509 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 5,13%
Capitalization 3 775 M 4 309 M 4 309 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,06x
EV / Sales 2024 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 796,60 GBX
Average target price 1 115,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amy Stirling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Mark William Dampier Head-Investment Research
Robert Byett Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-41.21%4 309
BLACKSTONE INC.-31.81%61 909
KKR & CO. INC.-39.36%38 847
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-23.87%15 332
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-20.71%11 307
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-33.62%11 078