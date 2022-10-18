Hargreaves Lansdown : SASB Disclosure 2022

people, the more easily we can understand and meet the needs of our

workforce, not simply because it is the right thing to do, but because

Of Hargreaves Lansdown's 2,042 employees, there were 2 (0.1%) recorded instances where an employee had a disclosed event. Both of these employees have since left Hargreaves Lansdown employment.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc is reporting under the SASB disclosure framework for the FY22 period ending 30 June 2022. In this report we have responded to the reporting standards for Asset Management & Custody Activities. The SASB disclosure framework is a key reporting standard which aligns with our business and investor needs, we will continue to iterate our reporting process and will take a proactive approach to any updates issued by SASB moving forward.

achieve net zero by at least 2050 (across at least their scope 1 and 2

All of the fund groups we invest up with must be signed up to the

and are supported to do so by the fund house they work for.

AUM are those that do not fall under the definition of the registered

Total £7.97 billion Total assets under custody and FN-AC-000.B £7.97 billion supervision

Appendix A

FN-AC-270a.3

Description of approach to informing customers about products and services

Hargreaves Lansdown is a publicly traded wealth management company offering a wide range of products and services through investments, savings, pensions, and advice to both retail and institutional clients.

Our website, www.hl.co.uk, provides comprehensive direct-to-client investment services. It hosts a wide range of factual and option-based information on savings and investments, including product and services offered by Hargreaves Lansdown. It also hosts a wealth of insight, tools, guides and other education all designed to help people make better decisions with their money and to empower people to save and invest with confidence.

Types and frequency of communication

We communicate with our clients using a range of different methods depending on the client's preferred channel and the information being communicated. Clients will receive all notifications and information required during their time as a client, including but not limited to contract notes for any purchases and sales, quarterly investment reports and, if applicable, an annual tax certificate. In addition, we will notify clients of any corporate actions taking place to any of their investments held with Hargreaves Lansdown, this will include but is not limited to rights issues, consolidations, bonus issues or name changes. We also respond to requests by our clients for ad hoc information related to activity in their account.

Value-added communications

Hargreaves Lansdown build investor engagement and drive better client behaviours and outcomes. We do this by providing clients and potential investors with value-added expert tools, guides, insights and research through various media and channels.

We know investors trust and value our insight and opinion - not only our clients, but those of other platforms who use our free, open information. We work tirelessly to find new ways to improve the information we provide investors, and drive better client outcomes, stepping in where we see poor client behaviours or to add reassurance during periods of market volatility.

Our Better Investors campaign is a prime example of how we lead the investment industry in putting client outcomes first. Our campaign targets clients with information and behavioural nudges to educate and help them make better decisions. The communications focus on providing relevant information that helps clients to target their investment choices around their goals, raise awareness of how changing conditions suit different investments and how they can build long-term savings. Alongside this we continue to engage with regulators, working on how we can continue to serve our clients better, deliver the right outcomes and continue to set an example as the market leading service in our industry.

Our deep understanding of clients, with vast insight on what they want to know - and how they're using our platform - helps us identify key trends in investor interest. An example being the change in retail investor interest in ESG. We can then respond to these changes in interest by making more online resources and information available.

Another example of this dynamic approach to content includes our drive to support the nation in building financial resilience, through our 5 to thrivecampaign. Here we provide articles and insight on the 5 key building blocks for financial resilience; Control your Debt, Protect you and your family, Save a penny for a rainy day, Plan for later life, Invest to make more of your money.

Switch Your Money ONis our fortnightly podcast launched in July 2021. The hosts are joined by guests from the HL investment research team, external fund managers and sector experts to deliver topical and news-based investment content in an entertaining way. It targets engagement from younger, often app-first, audiences and aims to encourage them to be better investors.

Whilst most of our content is online, we cannot ignore those who prefer to engage and digest information and content through other media and channels. We're one of the few direct-to-client investment platforms with a regular investment magazine, the Investment Times. It is a quarterly print and online investment magazine that explores an overarching theme or trend in detail. Print editions use sustainable resources and are now sent in recyclable paper envelopes rather than degradable plastic, saving the equivalent of 1.4 million plastic bags per annum.

We are also driving better accessibility and inclusivity across our website content and our communications to investors. We work to make our websites accessible and follow guidelines laid down by the Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI). Our aim is to conform to Level AA against

