Hargreaves Lansdown : SASB Disclosure 2022

Hargreaves Lansdown plc is reporting under the SASB disclosure framework for the FY22 period ending 30 June 2022. In this report we have responded to the reporting standards for Asset Management & Custody Activities. The SASB disclosure framework is a key reporting standard which aligns with our business and investor needs, we will continue to iterate our reporting process and will take a proactive approach to any updates issued by SASB moving forward.
All figures are for Financial Year 2022 (as at 30th June 2022)
Accounting Metric
Code
Transparent Information & Fair Advice for Customers
(1) Number and (2) percentage of covered
FN-AC-270a.1
employees with a record of investment-
related investigations, consumer-initiated
complaints, private civil litigations, or other
regulatory proceedings
Disclosure/ Source
Of Hargreaves Lansdown's 2,042 employees, there were 2 (0.1%) recorded instances where an employee had a disclosed event. Both of these employees have since left Hargreaves Lansdown employment.
As per SASB, a disclosed event includes investment related investigations, consumer-initiated complaints, private civil litigations, or other regulatory procedures.
Total amount of monetary losses as a
FN-AC-270a.2
£0
result of legal proceedings associated with
Hargreaves Lansdown did not suffer any losses as a result of legal
marketing and communication of financial
proceedings associated with the marketing and communication of
product related information to new and
financial products in the Financial Year 2022.
returning customers
Description of approach to informing
FN-AC-270a.3
Our approach to informing clients about our products and services is
customers about products and services
essential for building trust and deepening our client relationships.
Please see Appendix Ato better understand our approach.
Employee Diversity & Inclusion
Percentage of gender and racial/ethnic
FN-AC-330a.1
Hargreaves Lansdown is committed to building a diverse and inclusive
group representation for (1) executive
workforce, not simply because it is the right thing to do, but because
management, (2) non-executive
we believe it will lead to better outcomes for clients, colleagues, our
management, (3) professionals, and (4) all
business and enable our sustainable growth. The more diverse our
other employees
people, the more easily we can understand and meet the needs of our
growing and increasingly diverse client base.
Our Inclusion and Diversity strategy focuses on four pillars:
• Building an inclusive culture and brand
• Recruitment and representation
• Progression and retention
• Reporting and accountability.
Each pillar is supported by a detailed action plan to ensure we attract,
hire, progress, engage and retain diverse talent and build a market-
leading culture.
Please see Appendix Bfor our diversity figures for FY22.
To discover more about our Inclusion and Diversity work, please see
ourCorporate Social ResponsibilityandAbout Ussections of the HL
website. To better understand our Board Diversity policy, please see
here.
Alternatively, please refer to pages 27-29 and 82 of our 2022 Annual
Report & Accounts
Incorporation of Environmental, Social, and Governance Factors in Investment Management & Advisory
Amount of assets under management, by
FN-AC-410a.1
(1) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are
asset class, that employ (1) integration of
considered in all our research and investment processes which
or other related financial industry laws or regulations.
Hargreaves Lansdown require all colleagues to undergo annual
training surrounding regulatory matters including but not limited to
CASS, Data Protection, Market Abuse, Fraud Prevention,
Whistleblowing, Anti-Bribery and Corruption. Hargreaves Lansdown
expect all colleagues to hold themselves to the highest standards of
ethics and encourages employees to undertake frequent
recommended training on areas of importance to the role.
Description of whistle blower policies and
FN-AC-510a.2
Hargreaves Lansdown promotes a safe and honest culture which
procedures
encourages employees to raise any malpractice concerns such as a
suspected employee fraud, a bribery & corruption issue, a danger to
health and safety, or the concealment of rule breaches.
The whistleblowing policy applies to all those who work for us,
including:
- All colleagues, full time, or part time
-
Contractors and subcontractors
-
Agency colleagues
Colleagues can raise concerns to our:
- Head of Market Abuse and AML Regulatory Change
-
Compliance Director
- Six additional senior managers who act as 'Speak Up'
guardians
Alternatively, all colleagues can receive confidential advice on a matter
through an external Independent Charity at whistle@protect-
advice.org.uk
For more information, please see our whistleblowing policy
Activity Metric
Code
Disclosure/ Source
(1) Total registered and (2) total
FN-AC-000.A
Hargreaves Lansdown's AUM comprises of registered and
unregistered assets under management
unregistered AUM. Registered AUM include those subject to the
(AUM)
regulations of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act), such
as mutual funds, managed under the Employee Retirement Income
Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), subject to the Undertakings for
Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) Directive, or
managed under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's
(CFTC's) Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) regulations. Unregistered
AUM are those that do not fall under the definition of the registered
AUM.
Registered AUM
£0.98 billion
Unregistered AUM
£6.99 billion
Total
£7.97 billion
Total assets under custody and
FN-AC-000.B
£7.97 billion
supervision
Appendix A
FN-AC-270a.3
Description of approach to informing customers about products and services
Hargreaves Lansdown is a publicly traded wealth management company offering a wide range of products and services through investments, savings, pensions, and advice to both retail and institutional clients.
Our website, www.hl.co.uk, provides comprehensive direct-to-client investment services. It hosts a wide range of factual and option-based information on savings and investments, including product and services offered by Hargreaves Lansdown. It also hosts a wealth of insight, tools, guides and other education all designed to help people make better decisions with their money and to empower people to save and invest with confidence.
Types and frequency of communication
We communicate with our clients using a range of different methods depending on the client's preferred channel and the information being communicated. Clients will receive all notifications and information required during their time as a client, including but not limited to contract notes for any purchases and sales, quarterly investment reports and, if applicable, an annual tax certificate. In addition, we will notify clients of any corporate actions taking place to any of their investments held with Hargreaves Lansdown, this will include but is not limited to rights issues, consolidations, bonus issues or name changes. We also respond to requests by our clients for ad hoc information related to activity in their account.
Value-added communications
Hargreaves Lansdown build investor engagement and drive better client behaviours and outcomes. We do this by providing clients and potential investors with value-added expert tools, guides, insights and research through various media and channels.
We know investors trust and value our insight and opinion - not only our clients, but those of other platforms who use our free, open information. We work tirelessly to find new ways to improve the information we provide investors, and drive better client outcomes, stepping in where we see poor client behaviours or to add reassurance during periods of market volatility.
Our Better Investors campaign is a prime example of how we lead the investment industry in putting client outcomes first. Our campaign targets clients with information and behavioural nudges to educate and help them make better decisions. The communications focus on providing relevant information that helps clients to target their investment choices around their goals, raise awareness of how changing conditions suit different investments and how they can build long-term savings. Alongside this we continue to engage with regulators, working on how we can continue to serve our clients better, deliver the right outcomes and continue to set an example as the market leading service in our industry.
Our deep understanding of clients, with vast insight on what they want to know - and how they're using our platform - helps us identify key trends in investor interest. An example being the change in retail investor interest in ESG. We can then respond to these changes in interest by making more online resources and information available.
Another example of this dynamic approach to content includes our drive to support the nation in building financial resilience, through our 5 to thrivecampaign. Here we provide articles and insight on the 5 key building blocks for financial resilience; Control your Debt, Protect you and your family, Save a penny for a rainy day, Plan for later life, Invest to make more of your money.
Switch Your Money ONis our fortnightly podcast launched in July 2021. The hosts are joined by guests from the HL investment research team, external fund managers and sector experts to deliver topical and news-based investment content in an entertaining way. It targets engagement from younger, often app-first, audiences and aims to encourage them to be better investors.
Whilst most of our content is online, we cannot ignore those who prefer to engage and digest information and content through other media and channels. We're one of the few direct-to-client investment platforms with a regular investment magazine, the Investment Times. It is a quarterly print and online investment magazine that explores an overarching theme or trend in detail. Print editions use sustainable resources and are now sent in recyclable paper envelopes rather than degradable plastic, saving the equivalent of 1.4 million plastic bags per annum.
We are also driving better accessibility and inclusivity across our website content and our communications to investors. We work to make our websites accessible and follow guidelines laid down by the Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI). Our aim is to conform to Level AA against
