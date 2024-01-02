We believe in managing our commitment to Inclusion and Diversity in the same way as we approach any other business objective, by ensuring accountability for progress. This is why we have a number of internal and external commitments and targets that are built into our strategic KPIs and Business Performance Metrics.

Inclusion and Diversity is at the heart of The HL Way - having

Hargreaves Lansdown plc is reporting under the SASB disclosure framework for the FY23 period ending 30 June 2023. In this report we have responded to the reporting standards for Asset Management & Custody Activities. The SASB disclosure framework is a key reporting standard which aligns with our business and investor needs. We will continue to iterate our reporting process and will take a proactive approach to any updates issued by SASB moving forward.

All the fund groups we invest with must be signed up to the Principles for Responsible Investment, or their country equivalent commitment to responsible investment, and make a public pledge to achieve net zero by at least 2050 (across at least their scope 1 and 2 emissions). They must also be working towards creating a robust transition plan to support this pledge. Those that have not set a decarbonisation target will face divestment after a two-year engagement period should they not comply.

Our investment team frequently engages with fund managers to determine whether the manager is both aware of and taking seriously the ESG-related risks that may impact their portfolio and are supported to do so by the fund house they work for.

Key client journeys and communications are reviewed to ensure they meet the needs of our clients, including those in vulnerable circumstances, and enable informed decision making. This is aligned with HL's obligations under the Consumer Duty and the Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (PROD). Of note is the Consumer Understanding outcome, requiring HL to support and enable clients to make informed decisions about financial products and services.

Our website, www.hl.co.uk, provides comprehensive direct-to-client investment services. It hosts a wide range of factual and option-based information on savings and investments, including products and services offered by Hargreaves Lansdown. It also hosts a broad range of insight, tools, guides, and other education all designed to help people make better decisions with their money and to empower people to save and invest with confidence.

Hargreaves Lansdown is a publicly traded wealth management company offering a wide range of products and services through investments, savings, pensions, and advice to both retail and institutional clients.

The Audit Committee Chair is the whistleblowers' champion for the Group and the Group is committed to creating a culture of openness, integrity and accountability. A formal policy is in place which encourages colleagues and contractors to raise concerns, in confidence, about possible wrongdoing in relation to financial reporting or other matters.

HL's Product Governance Committee, chaired by HL's Product & Helpdesk Director, oversees the effectiveness of client communications and journeys in delivering good client outcomes and mitigating the risk of foreseeable harm.

Types and frequency of communication

We communicate with our clients using a range of different methods depending on the client's preferred channel and the information being communicated. During their time as a client, clients will receive notifications and information including but not limited to contract notes for any purchases and sales, quarterly investment reports and, if applicable, an annual tax certificate.

Value-added communications

Hargreaves Lansdown builds investor engagement and drive better client behaviours and outcomes. We do this by providing clients and potential investors with tools, guides, insights and research through various media and channels.

We have a broad proposition which supports clients in better managing their financial health and wealth across their lifetime and helps people develop their understanding of savings and investments through our expert content and research. Last year, we published over 1,000 pieces of content, analysis, and research online, and our Better Investors programme, which uses the data from our 1.8 million clients and the experience we've gathered over more than 40 years, provided over 3 million tailored emails to clients, educating them and driving positive action on things like diversification and risk.

Another example of our client-outcome approach to content is our drive to support the nation in building financial resilience, through our 5 to thrivecampaign whereby we provide articles and insight on the 5 key building blocks for financial resilience; Control your Debt, Protect you and your family, Save a penny for a rainy day, Plan for later life, and Invest to make more of your money.

Switch Your Money ONis our fortnightly investment podcast launched in July 2021. The hosts are joined by guests from the HL investment research team, external fund managers and sector experts to deliver topical and news-based investment content in an entertaining and engaging way. It targets engagement from younger, often app-first, audiences and aims to encourage them to be better, more informed investors.

While most of our content is online via our web and app, we do not discount those who prefer to engage and digest information and content through more traditional media and channels. We're one of the few direct-to-client investment platforms with a regular printed investment magazine, the Investment Times.It is produced three times a year in print format typically exploring an overarching theme or trend in detail. All our editions use sustainable resources and are now sent in recyclable paper envelopes rather than degradable plastic, saving the equivalent of 1.4 million plastic bags per annum.

We are also driving better accessibility and inclusivity across our website content and our communications to investors. We work to make our websites accessible and follow guidelines laid down by the Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI). Our aim is to conform to Level AA against Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 (WCAG) standards. Hargreaves Lansdown has Accessibility Ambassadors sitting within teams across the business, focused on driving better awareness and education for those creating content and communications. We deliver our service in a way that is accessible to all clients.

We continue to challenge ourselves to deliver a better experience for our clients through the information and communications we provide. We use data analytics to measure the engagement rates on our content and use this to inform our decision making and ensure we deliver more tailored content to clients, which drives good outcomes and helps our clients become better investors.

Communications Principles and protocols

While communicating with clients about our products and services, Hargreaves Lansdown abides by various regulations set out in the FCA's product governance sourcebook (PROD), and more recently the Consumer Duty. These requirements are embedded in internal policies and frameworks requiring our communications to be appropriate to the client audience, fair and transparent and aimed at producing the best possible client outcome.

Our clients range from first-time investors to the highly experienced hobbyist investor. They have different levels of confidence, time, and willingness to engage with their finances. As such, our content and communications must suit their varying needs, including for clients displaying characteristics of vulnerability.

How we communicate with our clients is as important as the information we provide. Industry jargon and lack of clarity can prevent people saving and investing with confidence. Our content and communications are written in a way that aims to break down barriers and make investing accessible to a wide audience. Our authors have the subject, product or service expertise and knowledge to share information in a way people can easily understand, allowing clients to take the next step confidently.

We use both quantitative and qualitative research to monitor the quality of our online content, making use of website analysis and tracking tools and by seeking feedback from our clients using a content scoring system and client surveys. This information is reported to content and communication authors on a regular basis and forms a key part of our approach to

monitoring client outcomes in alignment with HL's Consumer Duty obligations. This continuous feedback loop is a fundamental

part of how we ensure we are providing the content our audience want and need.

