Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hargreaves Lansdown plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL.   GB00B1VZ0M25

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC

(HL.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hargreaves Lansdown : Trading Update 15 October 2021

10/15/2021 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trading update

15 October 2021

Hargreaves Lansdown plc ('the Group') today publishes a trading update in respect of the three month period to 30 September 2021 ('the period'). The comparatives are for the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020 ("2020").

Highlights

  • Net new business of £1.3 billion in the period
  • Net new clients of 23,000
  • Assets under administration ("AUA") of £138.0 billion as at 30 September 2021, up 2% since 30 June 2021
  • Revenue for the period of £142.2 million (2020: £143.7 million)

Chris Hill, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Today we report a good start to our financial year, with continued growth in clients and assets in what is typically our quietest quarter. The client retention rate remains solid at 92.6% and we continue to see new clients build wealth, diversify holdings and engage with the proposition. These results are against the backdrop of an easing out of lockdown and ongoing market uncertainty and highlight the importance of a resilient business and the strength of our proposition. The normalisation of revenues post pandemic is in line with our expectations and our focus, as always, remains on our clients, and their lifelong needs. We are confident that our client focused strategy, delivering the highest level of service and continuing to invest in our market leading proposition, means that we continue to be well positioned to execute against the growth opportunity ahead of us. I look forward to providing more detail with my executive team at a capital markets day in Q1 2022."

Assets under administration and net new business

£ billion

Three months to

Three months to

30 September

30 September

2021

2020

Opening AUA

135.5

104.0

Net new business

1.3

0.8

Market movements

1.2

2.1

Closing AUA

138.0

106.9

Net new business was £1.3 billion during the period (2020: £0.8bn) driven by higher client numbers, ongoing wealth consolidation on to our platform and flows into Active Savings. This is a pleasing result given the seasonal quieter summer period and the easing of lockdown restrictions.

A positive market movement of £1.2 billion, combined with net new business has driven AUA to £138.0 billion as at 30 September 2021.

We welcomed 23,000 net new clients in the period (2020: 31,000), taking active client numbers to 1,667,000.

Revenue

Revenue for the period was £142.2 million, down 1% on last year (2020: £143.7m). Asset based revenues were higher, driven by net inflows and positive market movements as demonstrated by the FTSE All Share, which was up 23% versus the comparative period. However this was more than offset by previous guidance of a drop in interest on client money and a reduction in share dealing revenues.

As anticipated share dealing volumes have declined post COVID lockdowns and across the quarter averaged 861,000 deals per month versus 980,000 in the quarter last year and 479,000 the year before. This equates to c40,000 deals per day which is in line with the guidance we gave for this financial year.

Capital Markets Event

Hargreaves Lansdown will host a capital markets event in Q1 2022 which will set out how we will execute against the growth opportunity ahead of us and deliver beyond this period of post pandemic 'normalisation'.

Contacts:

Investors

Philip Johnson, Chief Financial Officer James Found, Head of Investor Relations +44(0)7970 066634

Forward looking statements

Media

Danny Cox, Head of External Relations +44(0)7989 672071

Nick Cosgrove / Caroline Daniel, Brunswick +44(0)207 404 5959

This announcement contains forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results and business of the Group. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events, and depend on circumstances, that will occur in the future. The Group's actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. This announcement is unaudited. This statement should not be seen as a promotion or solicitation to buy Hargreaves Lansdown plc shares. It should be remembered that the value of shares can fall as well as rise and therefore you could get back less than you invested.

LEI Number: 2138008ZCE93ZDSESG90

Assets under administration

Average AUA

3 months to 30

2 months to 30

4 months to 30

3 months to 31

3 months to 30

(£billion)

September 2021

June 2021

April 2021

December 2020

September 2020

Funds

68.0

65.7

61.3

56.0

52.4

Shares

53.9

52.6

49.0

42.3

37.6

Cash

12.6

12.7

12.9

13.0

13.5

HL Funds

9.1

9.0

8.6

8.1

7.9

Active Savings

3.4

3.1

3.0

2.7

2.2

Double count1

(9.1)

(8.9)

(8.5)

(8.1)

(7.8)

Total

137.9

134.2

126.3

114.0

105.8

AUA (£billion)

As at 30

As at 30

As at 30

As at 31

As at 30

September 2021

June 2021

April 2021

December 2020

September 2020

Funds

67.8

66.6

64.6

59.2

52.8

Shares

53.7

53.1

52.3

45.9

38.2

Cash

12.9

12.6

12.9

12.5

13.5

HL Funds

9.1

9.0

8.9

8.5

7.8

Active Savings

3.5

3.1

3.0

2.9

2.3

Double count1

(9.0)

(8.9)

(8.8)

(8.4)

(7.7)

Total

138.0

135.5

132.9

120.6

106.9

  • All HL Funds are held in Vantage or the Portfolio Management Service (PMS) and are included in the Funds category of the table, with the exception of a small balance held off platform by third parties. To avoid double counting, the amount held in Vantage or PMS has been deducted.

AUA (£billion)

3 months to 30

2 months to

4 months to 30

3 months to 31

3 months to 30

September 2021

30 June 2021

April 2021

December 2020

September 2020

Opening AUA

135.5

132.9

120.6

106.9

104.0

Net new business

1.3

0.9

4.6

2.4

0.8

Market movements

1.2

1.7

7.9

11.3

2.1

Founder transfer1

-

-

(0.2)

-

-

Closing AUA

138.0

135.5

132.9

120.6

106.9

  • Net new business excludes the withdrawal of £0.2 billion of Hargreaves Lansdown plc placing proceeds during the period that were held by a founder.

Disclaimer

Hargreaves Lansdown plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
02:31aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : UK's Hargreaves Lansdown posts higher net new business in quarter
RE
02:22aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Trading Update 15 October 2021
PU
02:21aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : pulls in £1.3bn worth of new business in last quarter
AQ
10/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Homebuilders lift London's FTSE 100; rate hike worries limit gains
RE
10/12THG shares plunge after investor presentation
RE
10/12HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : FTSE 100 falls as labour squeeze leads to expectations of rate rise ..
AQ
10/08Soaring oil prices lift UK bluechips, Eurowag slides in London debut
RE
10/08Soaring oil prices lift UK bluechips, Eurowag slides in London debut
RE
10/08ECOTRICITY GROUP LIMITED CANCELLED T : HL.), Juliet Davenport, Martin Edwards and others.
CI
10/07HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Inflationary spiral concerns as a third of businesses and half of co..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 606 M 829 M 829 M
Net income 2022 257 M 352 M 352 M
Net cash 2022 488 M 667 M 667 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 7 091 M 9 700 M 9 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 496,50 GBX
Average target price 1 644,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Michael Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Mark William Dampier Head-Investment Research
Robert Byett Group Director-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-1.87%9 700
BLACKSTONE INC.88.29%77 928
KKR & CO. INC.65.00%38 346
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.75%22 814
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.58.56%17 797
AMUNDI13.25%17 346