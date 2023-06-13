Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hargreaves Lansdown plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HL.   GB00B1VZ0M25

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC

(HL.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:04:26 2023-06-13 am EDT
873.20 GBX   +1.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hargreaves Lansdown confirms start of new chief executive

06/13/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC - UK-based digital wealth management service - Confirms that Dan Olley will join the business as chief executive on August 7. He will remain on the board, but in his new capacity as an executive director, from the same date. Chris Hill will step down as chief executive and from the board, with effect from the same date, and thereafter will support Hargreaves Lansdown until November, in order to provide continuity and ensure an orderly transition. Olley joins from dunnhumby, a global customer data science company, where he led the development and implementation of a digital-first, data-driven transformation as CEO.

Current stock price: 870.60 pence, up 1.3%

12-month change: up 11%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
08:32aHargreaves Lansdown confirms start of new chief executive
AN
04:42aLondon stocks gain as miners strengthen; U.S. inflation data awaited
RE
06/08FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% Amid Increasing Concerns of Fed's Rate Hike
DJ
06/08North American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures Slip as ..
DJ
06/08Investors "reflective" after central bank shocks
AN
06/08CAB Payments Holdings to pursue London listing
RE
06/07European stocks close lower, Inditex shines on strong earnings
RE
06/06European Equities Close Higher in Tuesday Trading; Inflation Perceptions Fall; Sector P..
MT
06/06FTSE 100 underwhelms as BP and Shell fall
AN
06/06Lucky Strike maker BAT backs forecast but US growth a drag
RE
Analyst Recommendations on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 709 M 887 M 887 M
Net income 2023 299 M 374 M 374 M
Net cash 2023 574 M 718 M 718 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 4,81%
Capitalization 4 074 M 5 095 M 5 095 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
EV / Sales 2024 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 859,20 GBX
Average target price 1 015,17 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amy Stirling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark William Dampier Head-Investment Research
Birger Thorburn Chief Digital & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC0.35%5 095
BLACKSTONE INC.18.87%63 470
KKR & CO. INC.18.87%48 047
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.65%17 776
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION35.77%16 909
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.0.08%13 223
