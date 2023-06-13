Hargreaves Lansdown confirms start of new chief executive

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC - UK-based digital wealth management service - Confirms that Dan Olley will join the business as chief executive on August 7. He will remain on the board, but in his new capacity as an executive director, from the same date. Chris Hill will step down as chief executive and from the board, with effect from the same date, and thereafter will support Hargreaves Lansdown until November, in order to provide continuity and ensure an orderly transition. Olley joins from dunnhumby, a global customer data science company, where he led the development and implementation of a digital-first, data-driven transformation as CEO.

Current stock price: 870.60 pence, up 1.3%

12-month change: up 11%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

