Hargreaves Lansdown PLC - Bristol, England-based wealth management platform - Hires Alison Platt, the current chair of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, to be next its non-executive chair. Platt replaces Deanna Oppenheimer, who will leave the Hargreaves board at its annual general meeting on Friday next week, having been chair for six years. Platt will join the Hargreaves board in early 2024. Until regulatory approval for Platt, Senior Independent Director Penny James will be interim chair. Dechra, a veterinary drugmaker, has agreed to be taken over by EQT, which is a Swedish private equity firm, and Luxinva SA, which is controlled by the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates. The GBP4.5 billion deal is expected to be completed by early 2024. Platt also is a non-executive director of grocer Tesco PLC and chair of general insurer Ageas (UK) Ltd. Previously, she led estate agent Countrywide as chief executive officer from 2014 to 2018.

Current stock price: 706.60 pence

12-month change: down 17%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

