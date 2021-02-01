Log in
Stocks platform Hargreaves Lansdown reports bumper results amid retail frenzy

02/01/2021 | 06:20am EST
(Reuters) - Britain's biggest retail stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown posted on Monday stronger-than-expected half-year profits and a record number of new clients, in a further sign of surging interest in online trading by small investors.

After retail platforms grappled with frenetic trading in some U.S. stocks last week that was spurred on by social media chat rooms, Chief Executive Chris Hill said Hargreaves was urging clients not to get caught up in short-term moves.

"We have been monitoring what is going on in the markets. We have not yet restricted trading in any form but our advice to clients has always been to take the long-term approach," he told Reuters.

Britain's IG Markets and other platforms for small-time investors have imposed restrictions on GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other stocks at the centre of a trading battle in the past week that cost hedge funds and other short-sellers billions of dollars.

Hargreaves, which runs a fund and has a trading platform with 1.5 million active clients, said it had benefited from strong volumes in the six months to Dec. 31 as people stuck at home during coronavirus lockdowns tried online trading.

The company said the flood of younger people investing had reduced the average age of its clients to 37.

The revenue from stockbroking commissions and advisory fees surged to 105.7 million pounds ($145.2 million) for the six months from 43.2 million pounds a year earlier. It said the main boost came from "client-driven equity dealing".

That helped push pretax profit up 10% to 188.4 million pounds, compared to 184 million pounds forecast by analysts.

Hargreaves report a net addition of 84,000 clients, compared with 50,000 a year earlier, while assets under management rose to 120.6 billion pounds from 105.2 billion pounds.

The company set its interim dividend at 11.9 pence, compared with 11.2 pence a year earlier. It raised its final dividend by 31% last year.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Edmund Blair)

By Muvija M


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 53.65% 13.26 Delayed Quote.525.47%
GAMESTOP CORP. 67.87% 325 Delayed Quote.1,625.05%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -1.58% 1681 Delayed Quote.12.03%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 2.07% 764 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
Financials
Sales 2021 568 M 778 M 778 M
Net income 2021 269 M 369 M 369 M
Net cash 2021 300 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 8 096 M 11 105 M 11 091 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 610
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 685,32 GBX
Last Close Price 1 708,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Michael Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark William Dampier Head-Investment Research
Roger Kitson Perkin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC12.03%11 105
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.3.67%44 600
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.34%19 866
AMUNDI-8.08%15 008
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.5.20%13 300
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-0.36%10 931
Categories
