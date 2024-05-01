(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:

FTSE 100

Deutsche Bank cuts BT Group price target to 130 (145) pence - 'hold'

JPMorgan cuts United Utilities price target to 1,050 (1,075) pence - 'neutral'

UBS raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,900 (2,650) pence - 'buy'

DZ Bank raises fair value for Unilever to 4,500 (4,300) pence - 'hold'

Barclays raises HSBC price target to 750 (740) pence - 'equal weight'

Berenberg raises HSBC price target to 830 (800) pence - 'buy'

Barclays raises Diageo price target to 3,640 (3,550) pence - 'overweight'

FTSE 250

UBS raises Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 740 (680) pence - 'sell'

Barclays raises Hargreaves Lansdown target to 1,250 (1,210) pence - 'overweight'

RBC raises Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 850 (825) pence - sector perform

UBS raises AJ Bell to 'buy' (sell) - price target 375 (285) pence

Berenberg raises FirstGroup price target to 195 (191) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan raises Rotork price target to 310 (300) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises Hochschild Mining price target to 240 (235) pence - overweight

JPMorgan cuts Ashmore Group price target to 173 (184) pence - 'underweight'

JPMorgan cuts Man Group price target to 314 (319) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts Ninety One price target to 191 (194) pence - 'neutral'

SMALL CAP

Berenberg cuts Videndum price target to 450 (500) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg raises Griffin Mining price target to 170 (140) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies raises Severfield price target to 112 (105) pence - 'buy'

