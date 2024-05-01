Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is a United Kingdom-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) digital wealth management service. The Company provides a range of services, including Stocks and Shares individual savings account (ISA), Self-invested Personal Pension (SIPP), Fund dealing, Transfer shares to an ISA/SIPP, Pension drawdown, Cash savings, Lifetime ISA and Junior ISA. The Company operates through a direct wealth management service administering investments in ISA, SIPP and Fund & Share accounts, and providing cash management services for individuals and corporates segment. SIPP is a type of account that allows to take charge of retirement savings. It offers investment advice, which includes retirement advice services, financial planning, pension and investment consolidation, tax advice services and others. It also offers Junior accounts, including Junior Stocks and Shares ISA and Junior SIPP. A Junior Stocks and Shares ISA is a tax-efficient investment account for children under 18.

