(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
FTSE 100
Deutsche Bank cuts BT Group price target to 130 (145) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan cuts United Utilities price target to 1,050 (1,075) pence - 'neutral'
UBS raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,900 (2,650) pence - 'buy'
DZ Bank raises fair value for Unilever to 4,500 (4,300) pence - 'hold'
Barclays raises HSBC price target to 750 (740) pence - 'equal weight'
Berenberg raises HSBC price target to 830 (800) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises Diageo price target to 3,640 (3,550) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
UBS raises Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 740 (680) pence - 'sell'
Barclays raises Hargreaves Lansdown target to 1,250 (1,210) pence - 'overweight'
RBC raises Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 850 (825) pence - sector perform
UBS raises AJ Bell to 'buy' (sell) - price target 375 (285) pence
Berenberg raises FirstGroup price target to 195 (191) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises Rotork price target to 310 (300) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises Hochschild Mining price target to 240 (235) pence - overweight
JPMorgan cuts Ashmore Group price target to 173 (184) pence - 'underweight'
JPMorgan cuts Man Group price target to 314 (319) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts Ninety One price target to 191 (194) pence - 'neutral'
SMALL CAP
Berenberg cuts Videndum price target to 450 (500) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Griffin Mining price target to 170 (140) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Severfield price target to 112 (105) pence - 'buy'
