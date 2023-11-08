(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
FTSE 100
UBS starts Hargreaves Lansdown with 'sell' - price target 650 pence
Goldman Sachs raises Beazley price target to 820 (790) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises AB Foods price target to 2,200 (2,050) pence - 'neutral'
Deutsche Bank raises AB Foods target to 2,290 (2,260) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg cuts GSK price target to 1,650 (1,730) pence - 'buy'
Morgan Stanley raises Rolls-Royce to 'overweight' (equal-weight) - price target 275 (166) pence
FTSE 250
Barclays starts LXI Reit with 'overweight' - price target 110 pence
Barclays cuts IWG price target to 126 (135) pence - 'equal weight'
Berenberg raises Direct Line price target to 170 (161) pence - 'hold'
UBS starts AJ Bell with 'sell' - price target 240 pence
Barclays cuts Rathbones price target to 1,560 (1,950) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays cuts Watches of Switzerland target to 1,035 (1,060) pence - 'overweight'
Goldman Sachs raises Watches of Switzerland price target to 830 (800) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Berenberg raises Conduit Holdings price target to 620 (610) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts ITM Power price target to 80 (90) pence - 'hold'
