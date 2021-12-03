Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/03 05:31:33 am
1312.5 GBX   +0.42%
UK's FTSE 100 eyes weekly gain as oil stocks rally outweigh Omicron fears

12/03/2021 | 05:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 inched higher on Friday, on course for weekly gains as a jump in commodity-linked stocks helped the blue-chip index shake off gloom around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.2%. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively, tracking firmer crude prices after OPEC+ said it would review supply additions ahead of its next scheduled meeting if the Omicron variant dents demand. [O/R]

Insurer Prudential climbed 2% and Legal & General Group inched up after German peer Allianz raised its targets for shareholder returns for 2022-24.

Miners slipped 0.9%, but were set for weekly gains of more than 3% as commodity prices bounced back from sharp losses seen last week after the new virus strain was detected.

"The worst case outcome looks a long way from priced in, and if the fears about the variant are realised, risky assets could still fall a lot further over the next few weeks," said Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics.

"But if it proves to be benign, all the uncertainty over the past week will unwind very quickly and we will be back to the 'Goldilocks' environment of the preceding few weeks."

The FTSE 100 is set for a 1.4% weekly gain, outperforming its European peers for the fourth consecutive week and recovering some of last week's losses.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.5%, with travel stocks rebounding after losses last week on fears of travel restrictions.

Home improvement retailer Wickes Group jumped 10.9% after it raised full-year profit outlook, saying it had continued to trade well in the fourth quarter so far.

Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown inched up 1% after appointing Amy Stirling as chief financial officer, to replace Philip Johnson.

Graphic: The FTSE 100 has outperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 index for four straight weeks - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdpzymqadvw/The%20FTSE%20100%20has%20outperformed%20the%20pan-European%20STOXX%20600%20index%20for%20four%20straight%20weeks.PNG

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 0.27% 1310.5 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC 0.74% 285.6 Delayed Quote.6.50%
Analyst Recommendations on HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 605 M 804 M 804 M
Net income 2022 257 M 341 M 341 M
Net cash 2022 483 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 6 193 M 8 243 M 8 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,43x
EV / Sales 2023 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Lansdown plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 307,00 GBX
Average target price 1 651,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Frederick Hill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Michael Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
Mark William Dampier Head-Investment Research
Robert Byett Group Director-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-14.30%8 243
BLACKSTONE INC.117.93%100 934
KKR & CO. INC.86.42%44 156
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.50%22 394
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.75.60%19 680
AMUNDI9.81%16 791