(Alliance News) - Hargreaves Services PLC and Flowtech Fluidpower PLC on Thursday said Roger McDowell, who chairs both companies, will extend his sabbatical into October.

Flowtech Fluidpower said the sabbatical is due to a bereavement. McDowell has been on the temporary break from both boards since the start of June and had been expected to return this month.

Hargreaves Services said Senior Independent Director Nigel Halkes will continue to chair the company until October. Flowtech said Non-Executive Director Jamie Brooke will do the same.

Hargreaves Services is a Durham, England-based land investor and provider of specialist raw materials and of environmental and industrial services. Flowtech is a Wilmslow, England-based supplier of technical fluid power products.

Flowtech separately said that McDowell bought 300,000 shares at 82.6 pence, worth GBP247,800, on Wednesday. He now has 1.1 million shares, a 1.7% stake. Annabel Brooke, an associate of Non-Executive Director Jamie Brook, bought 115,000 shares at the same price on Wednesday.

Hargreaves Services were down 2.4% at 463.50 pence in London on Friday morning. Flowtech shares were untraded on Friday, last trading at 92.50p on Thursday.

