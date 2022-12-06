Advanced search
    HSP   GB00B0MTC970

HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC

(HSP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:16 2022-12-06 am EST
364.00 GBX   +5.51%
Hargreaves Services expects half-year revenue and profit growth

12/06/2022 | 09:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Hargreaves Services PLC on Tuesday said it expects interim revenue and profit to be higher than a year prior.

For the six months that ended November 30, the industrial and property services company expects revenue to be ahead of the prior year's GBP76.1 million. It expects pretax profit to top the GBP10.4 million achieved in the first half of financial 2022.

The Durham, England-based firm said a performance improvement was observed in each of its three businesses in services, Hargreaves Land and its German joint venture HRMS.

It is confident of delivering full financial year results in line with expectations

The services business experienced revenue and profit growth during the half-year due to an increase in activity on the High Speed Two contract. Hargreaves Services added this business remained resilient despite wider economic uncertainty and expected it to continue reliable profitability.

Hargreaves Land completed the GBP3.4 million sale of 4.5 acres at Blindwells development site in East Lothian, Scotland to Ogilvie Homes during the half-year period, which it said continues to demonstrate long-term, recurring revenue from the site.

Trading conditions for HRMS were largely also stronger, it said, and is expected to outperform the half-year outturn from a year earlier. This is despite softening trade conditions within Germany since then. However, the expected trading performance for the second half of its financial year is unclear. .

Shares in Hargreaves Services were up 5.5% to 364.00 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 197 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 16,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,33x
Yield 2023 6,09%
Capitalization 112 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 230
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
Hargreaves Services Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 345,00 GBX
Average target price 710,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Frank Colenso Banham Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John William Young S. Samuel Group Director-Finance, Secretary & Director
Roger Steven McDowell Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Leslie Halkes Independent Non-Executive Director
David Robert Anderson Director & Group Property Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC-15.54%137
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-40.72%12 261
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-27.21%1 597
CRYOPORT, INC.-66.22%980
WINCANTON PLC-2.31%539
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-14.94%504