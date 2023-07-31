Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

July 31, 2023

Company Name: HARIMA CHEMICALS GROUP, INC.

Code Number: 4410

(URL: www.harima.co.jp)

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Representative: Yoshihiro Hasegawa, President

Contact: Kiyotaka Uetsuji, Managing Director, Accounting Section Director

Phone: +81-6-6201-2461

Scheduled submission date of the Quarterly Securities Report: August 7, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly results: Available

Schedule of quarterly results briefing session: Not scheduled

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the same period of the previous year)

Net income attributable to

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Harima Chemicals

Group,INC.

First Quarter ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

22,596

1.9

(372)

(238)

(138)

June 30, 2022

22,184

27.1

1,340

67.2

1,643

60.9

895

36.3

(Note) Comprehensive income: First quarter ended June 30, 2023:

461million yen

[(82.0%)],

First quarter ended June 30, 2022:

2,562million yen

[59.5%]

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income

per share

First Quarter ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

(5.72)

June 30, 2022

35.57

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

First Quarter ended

94,770

40,284

39.0

June 30, 2023

Fiscal year ended

92,439

40,820

40.1

March 31, 2023

(Reference) Equity: The first quarter of Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024: 36,947 million yen,

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 37,102 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

21.00

21.00

42.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31,

21.00

21.00

42.00

2024(Forecast)

(Note) Changes in forecasts of dividends from recently announced figures: None

1

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates

changes from the same period

of the

previous year)

Net income attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to Harima Chemicals

per share

Group,INC.

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

2Q(cumulative)

45,200

(3.6)

(1,200)

(1,050)

(900)

(37.19)

Full year

91,000

(3.7)

(1,400)

(1,300)

(1,450)

(59.91)

(Note) Changes in forecasts of financial results from recently announced figures: Yes

4. Others

(1) Significant changes of subsidiaries during period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to

changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly included: 0 (Company name:

) Excluded: 0 (Company name:

)

  1. Application of special accounting method for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors
    1. Changes in accounting policies accompanying the revisions to items such as accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than (1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Corrections of errors: None
  4. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

1Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

26,080,396 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

26,080,396 shares

(2)

Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

1Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

1,878,064 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

1,878,064 shares

(3)

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

1Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

24,202,332 shares

1Q of fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

25,165,733 shares

  • This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audit procedure.
  • Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:

The performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain preconditions which the Company believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

* Regarding the change in disclosure unit of the amounts:

Amounts of accounts and other items in the Company's consolidated financial statements used to be stated in units of thousands of yen, but from the first quarter of the consolidated cumulative period under review, they will be stated in units of millions of yen. For easy comparison, figures for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year have also been changed to units of millions of yen.

2

Segment Information

I. Three months ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Information regarding net sales and income or loss by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segment

Resin & Tall Oil

Paper Chemicals

Electronics

Lawter

Subtotal

Products

Materials

Net sales

Net sales to external

4,695

5,532

1,852

9,611

21,692

customers

Intersegment sales or

72

84

260

417

transfers

Total

4,768

5,617

1,852

9,872

22,110

Segment income

58

397

167

929

1,553

Others

Adjustment

Amount in consolidated

Total

statement of income

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Net sales

Net sales to external

492

22,184

0

22,184

customers

Intersegment sales or

46

464

(464)

transfers

Total

538

22,648

(464)

22,184

Segment income

13

1,566

(226)

1,340

  1. Three months ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) Information regarding net sales and income or loss by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segment

Resin & Tall Oil

Paper Chemicals

Electronics

Lawter

Subtotal

Products

Materials

Net sales

Net sales to external

5,201

5,338

2,794

8,308

21,642

customers

Intersegment sales or

159

237

396

transfers

Total

5,360

5,338

2,794

8,545

22,039

Segment income (loss)

66

169

23

(422)

(296)

Others

Adjustment

Amount in consolidated

Total

statement of income

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Net sales

Net sales to external

955

22,598

(1)

22,596

customers

Intersegment sales or

63

459

(459)

transfers

Total

1,018

23,057

(461)

22,596

Segment income (loss)

6

(290)

(82)

(372)

3

(Notes) 1.The "Others" segment includes businesses not included in the reporting segments and mainly includes "Real estate management."

2.The adjustment amount of segment income (loss) includes adjustments for inventories.

3.Segment income (loss) is adjusted to reflect operating income as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income.

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Harima Chemicals Group Inc. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 04:08:28 UTC.