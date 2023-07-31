3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the same period of the previous year) Net income attributable Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income to Harima Chemicals per share Group,INC. Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 2Q(cumulative) 45,200 (3.6) (1,200) － (1,050) － (900) － (37.19) Full year 91,000 (3.7) (1,400) － (1,300) － (1,450) － (59.91)

(Note) Changes in forecasts of financial results from recently announced figures: Yes

4. Others

(1) Significant changes of subsidiaries during period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to

changes in scope of consolidation): None Newly included: 0 (Company name: ) Excluded: 0 (Company name: )

Application of special accounting method for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors Changes in accounting policies accompanying the revisions to items such as accounting standards: None Changes in accounting policies other than (1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Corrections of errors: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

1Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 26,080,396 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 26,080,396 shares (2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period 1Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 1,878,064 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 1,878,064 shares (3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) 1Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 24,202,332 shares 1Q of fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 25,165,733 shares

This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audit procedure.

Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:

The performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain preconditions which the Company believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

* Regarding the change in disclosure unit of the amounts:

Amounts of accounts and other items in the Company's consolidated financial statements used to be stated in units of thousands of yen, but from the first quarter of the consolidated cumulative period under review, they will be stated in units of millions of yen. For easy comparison, figures for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year have also been changed to units of millions of yen.