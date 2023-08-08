Aug 7, 2023

Company name: Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Representative: Yoshihiro Hasegawa, President (Code: 4410; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Address inquiries to: Shunichiro Taoka, Senior Executive Managing Director (Tel. +81-6-6201-5409)

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. to Acquire Additional Shares in

Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. ("Harima") has reached an agreement to acquire additional shares of its China-based consolidated subsidiary, Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd. ("Hanghua Harima") from long-term partner Hangzhou Research Institute of Chemical Industry ("the Institute"). Established in 1997 as a joint venture between Harima and the Institute, Hanghua Harima manufactures and sells paper chemicals in East China.

The matter was approved at a Harima Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 5, 2023, with further details to be discussed at a later date.

1. Outline of Hanghua Harima