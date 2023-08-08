Harima Chemicals : to Acquire Additional Shares in Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Aug 7, 2023
To whom it may concern:
Company name: Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.
Representative: Yoshihiro Hasegawa, President (Code: 4410; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)
Address inquiries to: Shunichiro Taoka, Senior Executive Managing Director (Tel. +81-6-6201-5409)
Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. to Acquire Additional Shares in
Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. ("Harima") has reached an agreement to acquire additional shares of its China-based consolidated subsidiary, Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd. ("Hanghua Harima") from long-term partner Hangzhou Research Institute of Chemical Industry ("the Institute"). Established in 1997 as a joint venture between Harima and the Institute, Hanghua Harima manufactures and sells paper chemicals in East China.
The matter was approved at a Harima Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 5, 2023, with further details to be discussed at a later date.
1. Outline of Hanghua Harima
Name
Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Location
No.87 Hongda Road, Qiaonan-Qu, Xiaoshan Economic and
Technological Development Zone, Hangzhou, Zhejiang 311231, China
Representatives
Chairman: Yao Xianping, President: Lu Jianping
Business
Manufacture and sale of paper chemicals
Capital Stock
52 million Chinese Yuan (CNY)
Established
Dec 16, 1997
Net Assets
365 million CNY (As of Dec 31, 2022)
Total Assets
473 million CNY (As of Dec 31, 2022)
Main Shareholders
Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.: 56.07%
and
Hangzhou Research Institute of Chemical Industry: 43.93%
Ownership Ratio
Capital Ratio
56.07%
Relationship with
Personnel
Secondee (including subsidiary staff):
Harima
3 Directors and several engineers (incl. expats)
Business
None
Financial Results
2020
2021
2022
Net Sales
413 million
479 million
452 million
(CNY)
Net Income
62 million
44 million
41 million
2. Outline of the Acquisition
Shares Acquired
30% of all issued stock
Acquisition Cost
Undisclosed
Increase ownership and enhance management fundamentals of
Purpose of Acquisition
Hanghua Harima, and consolidate Harima Chemicals Group
revenue
3. Outline of the Institute
Name
Hangzhou Research Institute of Chemical Industry
Location
No. 7 Shi Hui Ba, Gongshu-Qu, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Representatives
Chairman: Yao Xianping, President: Zhao Wenyan
Business Description
R&D of paper chemicals and chemical products
Established
1958
4. Future Outlook
As a result of the acquisition, Harima Chemicals Group's consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, are estimated to change as follows:
Net Income attributable to minority interest: decrease by approx. 200 million Japanese yen
Net Income attributable to Harima Chemicals Group: increase by the afore-mentioned amount.
Further updates with additional details will be provided as needed.
Disclaimer
Harima Chemicals Group Inc. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 06:51:20 UTC.
Harima Chemicals Group Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the resin chemical product business, the paper chemical business, the electronic material business and the rotor business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Resin Chemical Product segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of printing ink resin, paint resin, emulsifier for synthetic rubber, resin for adhesive and tall oil product. The Paper Chemical segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of paper strength enhancer and sizing agent. The Electronic Material segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of soldering material and brazing material for heat exchanger. The Rotor segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of resin for adhesive and printing ink. The Company is also involved in the management of real estate.