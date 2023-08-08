Aug 7, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Representative: Yoshihiro Hasegawa, President (Code: 4410; Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Address inquiries to: Shunichiro Taoka, Senior Executive Managing Director (Tel. +81-6-6201-5409)

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. to Acquire Additional Shares in

Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. ("Harima") has reached an agreement to acquire additional shares of its China-based consolidated subsidiary, Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd. ("Hanghua Harima") from long-term partner Hangzhou Research Institute of Chemical Industry ("the Institute"). Established in 1997 as a joint venture between Harima and the Institute, Hanghua Harima manufactures and sells paper chemicals in East China.

The matter was approved at a Harima Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 5, 2023, with further details to be discussed at a later date.

1. Outline of Hanghua Harima

Name

Hangzhou Hanghua Harima Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Location

No.87 Hongda Road, Qiaonan-Qu, Xiaoshan Economic and

Technological Development Zone, Hangzhou, Zhejiang 311231, China

Representatives

Chairman: Yao Xianping, President: Lu Jianping

Business

Manufacture and sale of paper chemicals

Capital Stock

52 million Chinese Yuan (CNY)

Established

Dec 16, 1997

Net Assets

365 million CNY (As of Dec 31, 2022)

Total Assets

473 million CNY (As of Dec 31, 2022)

Main Shareholders

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.: 56.07%

and

Hangzhou Research Institute of Chemical Industry: 43.93%

Ownership Ratio

Capital Ratio

56.07%

Relationship with

Personnel

Secondee (including subsidiary staff):

Harima

3 Directors and several engineers (incl. expats)

Business

None

Financial Results

2020

2021

2022

Net Sales

413 million

479 million

452 million

(CNY)

Net Income

62 million

44 million

41 million

2. Outline of the Acquisition

Shares Acquired

30% of all issued stock

Acquisition Cost

Undisclosed

Increase ownership and enhance management fundamentals of

Purpose of Acquisition

Hanghua Harima, and consolidate Harima Chemicals Group

revenue

3. Outline of the Institute

Name

Hangzhou Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Location

No. 7 Shi Hui Ba, Gongshu-Qu, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Representatives

Chairman: Yao Xianping, President: Zhao Wenyan

Business Description

R&D of paper chemicals and chemical products

Established

1958

4. Future Outlook

As a result of the acquisition, Harima Chemicals Group's consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, are estimated to change as follows:

Net Income attributable to minority interest: decrease by approx. 200 million Japanese yen

Net Income attributable to Harima Chemicals Group: increase by the afore-mentioned amount.

Further updates with additional details will be provided as needed.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Harima Chemicals Group Inc. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 06:51:20 UTC.