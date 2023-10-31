Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

October 31, 2023

Company Name: HARIMA CHEMICALS GROUP, INC.

Code Number: 4410 (URL www.harima.co.jp)

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Representative: Yoshihiro Hasegawa, President

Contact: Kiyotaka Uetsuji, Managing Director, Accounting Section Director

Phone: +81-6-6201-2461

Scheduled submission date of the Quarterly Securities Report: November 7, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 4, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly results: Available

Schedule of quarterly results briefing session: Not scheduled

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the same period of the previous year)

Net income attributable to

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Harima Chemicals

Group,INC.

Second Quarter ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

45,272

(3.5)

(607)

(304)

(406)

September 30, 2022

46,897

29.0

2,199

12.9

2,796

37.6

1,491

19.1

(Note) Comprehensive income: Second quarter ended September 30, 2024:

1,754 million yen [ (62.4)%]

Second quarter ended September 30, 2023:

4,660 million yen [ 63.3%]

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income

per share

Second Quarter ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2023

(16.79)

September 30, 2022

59.52

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Second Quarter ended

100,506

41,610

37.9

September 30, 2023

Fiscal year ended

92,439

40,820

40.1

March 31, 2023

(Reference) Equity: The second quarter of Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024: 38,103 million yen,

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 37,102 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

21.00

21.00

42.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

21.00

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

21.00

42.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Changes in forecasts of dividends from recently announced figures: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates

changes from the same period

of the

previous year)

Net income attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to Harima Chemicals

per share

Group,INC.

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

91,000

(3.7)

(1,400)

(1,300)

(1,450)

(59.83)

(Note) Changes in forecasts of financial results from recently announced figures: None

4. Others

(1) Significant changes of subsidiaries during period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to

changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly included: 0 (Company name:

) Excluded: 0 (Company name:

)

  1. Application of special accounting method for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors
    1. Changes in accounting policies accompanying the revisions to items such as accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than (1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Corrections of errors: None
  4. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

2Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

26,080,396 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

26,080,396 shares

(2)

Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

2Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

1,846,843 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

1,878,064 shares

(3)

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

2Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

24,215,727 shares

2Q of fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

25,063,997 shares

This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audit procedure.

* Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:

The performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain preconditions which the Company believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

* Regarding the change in disclosure unit of the amounts:

Amounts of accounts and other items in the Company's consolidated financial statements used to be stated in units of thousands of yen, but from this first quarter of the consolidated cumulative period, they have been stated in units of millions of yen. For easy comparison, figures for the second quarter of the previous fiscal year have also been changed to units of millions of yen.

Segment Information

  1. Six months ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) Information regarding net sales and income or loss by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segment

Resin & Tall Oil

Paper Chemicals

Electronics

Lawter

Subtotal

Products

Materials

Net sales

Net sales to external

9,343

12,170

3,780

20,463

45,758

customers

Intersegment sales or

134

122

712

968

transfers

Total

9,477

12,292

3,780

21,176

46,727

Segment income(loss)

(111)

856

159

1,616

2,521

Others

Adjustment

Amount in consolidated

Total

statement of income

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Net sales

Net sales to external

1,065

46,824

73

46,897

customers

Intersegment sales or

89

1,057

(1,057)

transfers

Total

1,154

47,881

(984)

46,897

Segment income(loss)

(22)

2,498

(299)

2,199

  1. Six months ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023) Information regarding net sales and income or loss by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segment

Resin & Tall Oil

Paper Chemicals

Electronics

Lawter

Subtotal

Products

Materials

Net sales

Net sales to external

10,438

11,613

5,562

15,809

43,424

customers

Intersegment sales or

353

421

774

transfers

Total

10,792

11,613

5,562

16,230

44,199

Segment income(loss)

25

643

223

(1,158)

(265)

Others

Adjustment

Amount in consolidated

Total

statement of income

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Net sales

Net sales to external

1,862

45,286

(14)

45,272

customers

Intersegment sales or

112

887

(887)

transfers

Total

1,975

46,174

(902)

45,272

Segment income(loss)

(25)

(290)

(316)

(607)

(Notes) 1.The "Others" segment includes businesses not included in the reporting segments and mainly includes "Real estate management."

  1. The adjustment amount of segment income (loss) includes adjustments for inventories.
  2. Segment income (loss) is adjusted to reflect operating income (loss) as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income.

