Consolidated Financial Results Highlights
for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
October 31, 2023
Company Name: HARIMA CHEMICALS GROUP, INC.
Code Number: 4410 (URL www.harima.co.jp)
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Representative: Yoshihiro Hasegawa, President
Contact: Kiyotaka Uetsuji, Managing Director, Accounting Section Director
Phone: +81-6-6201-2461
Scheduled submission date of the Quarterly Securities Report: November 7, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 4, 2023
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly results: Available
Schedule of quarterly results briefing session: Not scheduled
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the same period of the previous year)
Net income attributable to
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Harima Chemicals
Group,INC.
Second Quarter ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
45,272
(3.5)
(607)
－
(304)
－
(406)
－
September 30, 2022
46,897
29.0
2,199
12.9
2,796
37.6
1,491
19.1
(Note) Comprehensive income: Second quarter ended September 30, 2024:
1,754 million yen [ (62.4)%]
Second quarter ended September 30, 2023:
4,660 million yen [ 63.3%]
Net income per share
Fully diluted net income
per share
Second Quarter ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2023
(16.79)
－
September 30, 2022
59.52
－
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Second Quarter ended
100,506
41,610
37.9
September 30, 2023
Fiscal year ended
92,439
40,820
40.1
March 31, 2023
(Reference) Equity: The second quarter of Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024: 38,103 million yen,
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 37,102 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
21.00
－
21.00
42.00
March 31, 2023
－
Fiscal year ending
21.00
March 31, 2024
－
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
－
21.00
42.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Changes in forecasts of dividends from recently announced figures: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates
changes from the same period
of the
previous year)
Net income attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to Harima Chemicals
per share
Group,INC.
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
91,000
(3.7)
(1,400)
－
(1,300)
－
(1,450)
－
(59.83)
(Note) Changes in forecasts of financial results from recently announced figures: None
4. Others
(1) Significant changes of subsidiaries during period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to
changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: 0 (Company name:
) Excluded: 0 (Company name:
)
- Application of special accounting method for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and corrections of errors
- Changes in accounting policies accompanying the revisions to items such as accounting standards: None
- Changes in accounting policies other than (1) above: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Corrections of errors: None
- Number of shares issued (common stock)
- Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
2Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
26,080,396 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
26,080,396 shares
(2)
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period
2Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
1,846,843 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
1,878,064 shares
(3)
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
2Q of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
24,215,727 shares
2Q of fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
25,063,997 shares
This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audit procedure.
* Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:
The performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain preconditions which the Company believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
* Regarding the change in disclosure unit of the amounts:
Amounts of accounts and other items in the Company's consolidated financial statements used to be stated in units of thousands of yen, but from this first quarter of the consolidated cumulative period, they have been stated in units of millions of yen. For easy comparison, figures for the second quarter of the previous fiscal year have also been changed to units of millions of yen.
Segment Information
- Six months ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) Information regarding net sales and income or loss by reporting segment
(Millions of yen)
Reporting segment
Resin & Tall Oil
Paper Chemicals
Electronics
Lawter
Subtotal
Products
Materials
Net sales
Net sales to external
9,343
12,170
3,780
20,463
45,758
customers
Intersegment sales or
134
122
－
712
968
transfers
Total
9,477
12,292
3,780
21,176
46,727
Segment income(loss)
(111)
856
159
1,616
2,521
Others
Adjustment
Amount in consolidated
Total
statement of income
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Net sales
Net sales to external
1,065
46,824
73
46,897
customers
Intersegment sales or
89
1,057
(1,057)
－
transfers
Total
1,154
47,881
(984)
46,897
Segment income(loss)
(22)
2,498
(299)
2,199
- Six months ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023) Information regarding net sales and income or loss by reporting segment
(Millions of yen)
Reporting segment
Resin & Tall Oil
Paper Chemicals
Electronics
Lawter
Subtotal
Products
Materials
Net sales
Net sales to external
10,438
11,613
5,562
15,809
43,424
customers
Intersegment sales or
353
－
－
421
774
transfers
Total
10,792
11,613
5,562
16,230
44,199
Segment income(loss)
25
643
223
(1,158)
(265)
Others
Adjustment
Amount in consolidated
Total
statement of income
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Net sales
Net sales to external
1,862
45,286
(14)
45,272
customers
Intersegment sales or
112
887
(887)
－
transfers
Total
1,975
46,174
(902)
45,272
Segment income(loss)
(25)
(290)
(316)
(607)
(Notes) 1.The "Others" segment includes businesses not included in the reporting segments and mainly includes "Real estate management."
- The adjustment amount of segment income (loss) includes adjustments for inventories.
- Segment income (loss) is adjusted to reflect operating income (loss) as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income.
