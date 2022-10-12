Harland & Wolff : Ivan McKee, Minister For Business, Trade, Tourism And Enterprise Visits Harland & Wolff (Methil)

Today we were delighted to welcome Ivan McKee MSP, the Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise as we begin to target contract values between £4 million and £10 million for our Methil facility whilst the larger licencing rounds transform into real contract opportunities.

These contracts will be for the fabrication of specific component parts, transition pieces, tubulars, pipework and other such bespoke items for large wind farm projects where main contracts have already been awarded.

As part of the visit, Mr McKee toured the yard, met with apprentices and new employees and observed the ongoing work as part of the contract awarded by Saipem for the fabrication and load-out of wind turbine generator (WTG) jacket foundations.

The visit showcased the recent investment and improvements that we have made to the yard's facilities including a new maintenance shop, purpose-built Rubb shelter and a pipe profiling machine which boasts a load capacity of 18 tonnes - an unrivalled UK capacity.

Since we acquired the yard in 2021, employees have risen from 27 to 300+ with 20 apprenticeships offered this year.

Ivan McKee, Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise commented: "It was great to visit Harland & Wolff in Methil today to see the significant investment in the site. It was fantastic to meet the workers and new apprentices and hear about the innovative work at the yard which is providing local and wider economic benefits."

John Wood, Group CEO of Harland & Wolff commented: "It has been fantastic to welcome Ivan McKee today and to show him the significant investment we have made into not just our site, but to the local and wider economy. This was a great opportunity to share the Harland & Wolff heritage, ethos and vision as well as our plans for the future."