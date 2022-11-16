Harland & Wolff's Team Resolute wins Navy shipbuilding contract

(Alliance News) - Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC on Wednesday said its consortium, Team Resolute, has won preferred bidder status on the GBP1.6 billion fleet solid support contract.

Team Resolute is a UK-based collaboration between Harland, BMT, and shipbuilding company Navantia, which will build Royal Navy support ships under this contract.

Harland, a London-based offshore construction company, said it expects to complete negotiations on the contract by the first quarter of 2023. This will provide more "precise" details on the work to be carried out and key timelines.

Harland shares ended up 78% at 17.75 pence on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.