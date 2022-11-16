Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFA   GB00BLPJ1272

HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(INFA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-16 am EST
17.90 GBX   +79.90%
12:40pHarland & Wolff's Team Resolute wins Navy shipbuilding contract
AN
11:56aLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Retailers on back foot as UK inflation tops 11%
AN
10:39aHarland & Wolff : Statement from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harland & Wolff's Team Resolute wins Navy shipbuilding contract

11/16/2022 | 12:40pm EST
(Alliance News) - Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC on Wednesday said its consortium, Team Resolute, has won preferred bidder status on the GBP1.6 billion fleet solid support contract.

Team Resolute is a UK-based collaboration between Harland, BMT, and shipbuilding company Navantia, which will build Royal Navy support ships under this contract.

Harland, a London-based offshore construction company, said it expects to complete negotiations on the contract by the first quarter of 2023. This will provide more "precise" details on the work to be carried out and key timelines.

Harland shares ended up 78% at 17.75 pence on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 70,0 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net income 2022 -21,9 M -26,0 M -26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 40,8 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 410
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Macinnes Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arun Suri Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Chairman
Jonathon Band Non-Executive Director
Ekaterina Zotova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-45.85%20
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-18.18%4 170
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.68.64%3 893
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-4.41%3 544
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD60.98%3 024
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.29.00%2 744