Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFA   GB00BLPJ1272

HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(INFA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:19:12 2023-02-21 am EST
15.90 GBX   +4.61%
09:22aHarland & Wolff submits planning application on recapitalisation plan
AN
02/20Harland & Wolff signs new contracts with total value of GBP10 million
AN
02/17Harland & Wolff ends contract with Saipem, valued at GBP16 million
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harland & Wolff submits planning application on recapitalisation plan

02/21/2023 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC on Tuesday said that it has submitted a planning application to extend its fabrication halls in Belfast, as part of a recapitalisation plan for the Fleet Solid Support programme.

Harland & Wolff is a London-based company focused on strategic infrastructure projects and physical asset lifecycle management. Its Belfast yard is one of Europe's largest heavy engineering facilities.

The Fleet Solid Support programme refers to a GBP1.6 billion contract awarded at the end of last year to a Harland & Wolff consortium. The group, known as Team Resolute, won the contract following a competition programme.

Harland & Wolff, alongside BMT and Navantia UK, beat out other competitors to supply three naval support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary in the UK.

The contract is set to invest around GBP100 million in UK shipyards, including GBP77 million of infrastructure at Harland & Wolff's Belfast and Appledore shipyards. It is expected to create around 900 jobs at the Belfast site alone.

The company told investors on Tuesday that its planning application was part of the recapitalisation plan for the FSS programme.

The application is for a 4,997 square metre extension to the existing fabrication halls, facilitating the automated fabrication of panels of up to 16 square metres that will be used for the programme, in addition to later projects.

Harland & Wolff currently operates from fabrication halls in Belfast, and it is these halls that will incorporate the majority of the its upgrades. It said that as part of this plan, demolition works on certain existing structures in the yard will be undertaken before the end of the month to facilitate the construction of the new facilities.

"It is pleasing to see that the regeneration plans that have been worked on since the acquisition of Belfast Facility in December 2019 are now submitted. The extension of the fabrication halls will give us a substantially improved production flow, making us more efficient and cost-effective," said Chief Executive Officer John Wood.

Harland & Wolff shares were trading 4.6% higher at 15.90 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 4.61% 15.9 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC -1.41% 149.85 Delayed Quote.12.47%
All news about HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
09:22aHarland & Wolff submits planning application on recapitalisation plan
AN
02/20Harland & Wolff signs new contracts with total value of GBP10 million
AN
02/17Harland & Wolff ends contract with Saipem, valued at GBP16 million
AN
02/17Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc Provides Methil Update
CI
02/16Harland & Wolff completes first hull in Cory fabrication contract
AN
02/16Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc Provides an Update on the Cory Barges Contract
CI
02/03TRADING UPDATES: Residential Secure sees rental rise; PetroTal NPV up
AN
01/25TRADING UPDATES: 88 Energy anticipates well spud; Tern sees progress
AN
01/18Harland & Wolff says UK MoD and Navantia sign manufacturing contract
AN
01/18Harland & Wolff : Naval shipbuilding to return to Harland & Wolff Belfast
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 70,0 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net income 2022 -21,9 M -26,4 M -26,4 M
Net Debt 2022 40,8 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 410
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Macinnes Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arun Suri Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Chairman
Jonathon Band Non-Executive Director
Ekaterina Zotova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-4.25%32
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.20.08%4 550
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-5.88%3 787
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.14.09%3 778
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-15.94%2 727
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.-9.11%2 280