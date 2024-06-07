Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC - London-based fabrication company which serves the maritime and offshore industries - Reports that the appeal in relation to the Islandmagee Gas Storage Project has been listed for judgement on June 17. Plans to make further announcement once the judgement has been delivered and analysed in detail.

Current stock price: 9.60 pence, up 6.7% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 29%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

