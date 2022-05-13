Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Harley-Davidson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOG   US4128221086

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.

(HOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
37.49 USD   +5.81%
04:31pHarley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
05/11Harley-Davidson's Targets Imply LiveWire Electric Bike May Cut Operating Profit in 2025, UBS Says
MT
05/10Harley-Davidson Reaffirms 2022 Revenue Growth Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

05/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milwaukee, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable June 17, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 2, 2022.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact: Shawn Collins (414) 343-8002


### (HOG-F)


All news about HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
04:31pHarley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
05/11Harley-Davidson's Targets Imply LiveWire Electric Bike May Cut Operating Profit in 2025..
MT
05/10Harley-Davidson Reaffirms 2022 Revenue Growth Guidance
MT
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Harley-Davidson, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/05HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
04/28Baird Lowers Price Target for Harley-Davidson to $55 From $60, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
04/28BMO Capital Adjusts Harley-Davidson's Price Target to $57 from $62, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
04/28RBC Cuts Price Target on Harley-Davidson to $41 From $44, Maintains Sector Perform Rati..
MT
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Harley-Davidson, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27Harley-Davidson About Mixed in Earnings-Driven Performance Between Pre-Market and Follo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 914 M - -
Net income 2022 653 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,21x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 5 376 M 5 376 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harley-Davidson, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 35,43 $
Average target price 49,38 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Zeitz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gina Goetter Chief Financial Officer
Paul J. Krause Senior Legal Counsel
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Norman Thomas Linebarger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-4.99%5 376
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED12.09%13 413
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-5.94%8 426
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.25%7 424
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-0.51%6 209
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-23.16%4 264