Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Harley-Davidson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOG   US4128221086

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.

(HOG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-11-18 pm EST
47.50 USD   +0.65%
03:11pHarley-Davidson Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.1575 Per Share; Payable Dec. 23 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 9
MT
03:01pHarley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend
PR
11/15Jefferies Starts Harley-Davidson at Underperform With $39 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

11/18/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 23, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2022.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDENDS)

harley-davidson.com (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-inc-declares-dividend-301683057.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
03:11pHarley-Davidson Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.1575 Per Share; Payable Dec. 23 to S..
MT
03:01pHarley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend
PR
11/15Jefferies Starts Harley-Davidson at Underperform With $39 Price Target
MT
11/03HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
10/27Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Harley-Davidson to $42 From $40, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
10/27RBC Boosts Price Target on Harley-Davidson to $42 From $37 After 'Strong' Q3 Results, M..
MT
10/26Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Sagging in Defensive Wednesda..
MT
10/26Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Advancing as Defensive Sentiment Do..
MT
10/26Global markets live: Alphabet, BASF, Mattel, Microsoft, Intel...
MS
10/26Investors don't know what to make of tech giants' results
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.
More recommendations