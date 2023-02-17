Advanced search
    HOG   US4128221086

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.

(HOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:03 2023-02-17 pm EST
48.53 USD   +1.55%
Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

02/17/2023 | 04:01pm EST
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.165 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable March 20, 2023 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of March 3, 2023.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDENDS)

(PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-inc-declares-dividend-301750167.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
