Harley Davidson : Sharpens Focus and Reignites Culture; Delivers Best Third Quarter Net Income Since 2015

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG) today announced further progress implementing The Rewire, a critical overhaul of its business, setting a strong foundation for the company including a new operating model that realigns the organization for performance, reduces costs and sharpens focus on profitable products and markets. The end of The Rewire will be the foundation for The Hardwire, the company's forthcoming 5-year strategic plan (2021-2025), to deliver profitable growth and shareholder value based on expanding the desirability of Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson also reported third quarter 2020 financial results, including the strongest third quarter net income since 2015, reflecting initial positive impacts of The Rewire efforts. "We have driven significant progress across each key element of The Rewire playbook, and we believe the positive changes we have executed are setting our course for a winning future," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "We have started on our journey to become a high-performance company where business structure, leadership principles and our culture are all aligned. The platform we are creating will support the work ahead as we continue to develop and execute our new 5-year strategic plan, The Hardwire." Driving A High-Performance Culture

Harley-Davidson is evolving its culture to drive a high-performing, winning organization. The company is ramping up the competitive spirit of its employees and dealers to promote the heritage and value of the Harley-Davidson brand. Earlier this year, the company revealed a new vision and mission that are guiding and defining the company's roadmap. Vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. The Rewire

The Rewire efforts to date have strengthened the company's focus on customers and dealers and reinforced desirability for the company's brand and products, setting the foundation for its 2021-2025 strategic plan. Highlights as of the end of the Third Quarter: $250 million cash savings including SG&A and capital reductions expected in 2020

cash savings including SG&A and capital reductions expected in 2020 $115 million annual savings from restructuring actions taken expected starting in 2021

annual savings from restructuring actions taken expected starting in 2021 $3.6 billion cash and cash equivalents compared to $862 million in 2019

cash and cash equivalents compared to in 2019 $1.1 billion of cash generated from operating activities compared to $849 million in 2019

of cash generated from operating activities compared to in 2019 Global dealer inventory down over 30 percent compared to third quarter 2019

2020 motorcycles selling at full MSRP (avg. U.S. during the third quarter)

Used Harley-Davidson prices up significantly (U.S.) Progress made across all five key elements of The Rewire include: New Operating Model: Reduced Complexity and Increased Speed

The company's new operating model eliminated duplication and complexity across global operations, resulting in significant expected ongoing SG&A savings and vast improvements in agility and efficiency. The company also refreshed the leadership structure and team with most of the leaders being new to their roles and many bringing new perspectives and capabilities from outside the company. Reset Global Business and Focus on High-Potential Markets

Harley-Davidson plans to concentrate on approximately 50 markets, primarily in North America, Europe and parts of Asia Pacific, that represent a high percentage of the company's expected volume and growth potential. The company's international business has been significantly reset and refocused with investment and resources aligned with projected market potential. Under the new participation model, approximately: 36 highest potential markets will remain, with the resources and autonomy within a clearly defined framework, to best drive growth and profitability.

17 markets will transition to more cost-effective distributor models. This includes India , where Hero MotoCorp will be the exclusive Harley-Davidson distributor and licensed to develop and sell a range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

39 markets will be exited due to volume, profitability or potential that does not support continued investment. Refined Motorcycle Line-Up and High-Impact Product Launches

The company has streamlined its planned product portfolio by 30 percent and overhauled launch timing and go-to-market practices for maximum impact and success. Highlights of the new approach include: Further streamlining - Eliminating optional offerings in the product portfolio with low customer uptake

- Eliminating optional offerings in the product portfolio with low customer uptake Sharper focus - Reducing complexity and directing resources toward the highest priority and core stronghold products

- Reducing complexity and directing resources toward the highest priority and core stronghold products Priority - Deliver Harley-Davidson's first Adventure Touring motorcycle in 2021

- Deliver Harley-Davidson's first Adventure Touring motorcycle in 2021

Outsource - New venture created for eBicycles with minority equity participation for Harley-Davidson; marketed as Serial 1, Powered by Harley-Davidson

- New venture created for eBicycles with minority equity participation for Harley-Davidson; marketed as Serial 1, Powered by Harley-Davidson Seasonal alignment - Plans underway for a virtual, new model year launch for dealers and consumers in first quarter (shifted from August to be closer to the start of the riding season)

- Plans underway for a virtual, new model year launch for dealers and consumers in first quarter (shifted from August to be closer to the start of the riding season) Marketing that drives desirability - The company executed new marketing campaigns featuring Jason Momoa and Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman , stars of The Long Way Up , generating significant leads and growing awareness, excitement and desirability for the Harley-Davidson brand and products.

- The company executed new marketing campaigns featuring and and , stars of , generating significant leads and growing awareness, excitement and desirability for the Harley-Davidson brand and products. 500 million+ views of 'United We Will Ride' video by Jason Momoa



56 million+ views of The Long Way Up trailer

trailer

92,000 visits to The Long Way Up page on H-D.com

page on H-D.com

105 million+ positive media impressions of Long Way Up Growth through Parts & Accessories (P&A) and General Merchandise (GM)

To drive growth, Harley-Davidson established new business units for P&A and GM that enable each to invest resources to establish new channel strategies and better product assortments. P&A Strategy Better leverage opportunity to inspire riders through customization

Synergize with motorcycle product strategy

Improve pricing and inventory strategy; reduce SKUs by 15 percent for 2021

Enhance training and field support to drive sales growth GM Strategy Realign product in critical categories; build category management plans

Reestablish design principles centered around authenticity, brand heritage and quality

Sharpen focus on most profitable SKUs; reduce SKUs by 25 percent for 2021 Protecting Value

The company is operating with a remodeled approach to supply and inventory management with a focus on a powerful dealer network to better preserve the value and desirability of Harley-Davidson motorcycles for customers. Some initial outcomes of this approach as of the end of the third quarter include: Reduced price gap between new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the U.S.

Global dealer inventory down over 30 percent

Essentially eliminated promotions and discounting with a focus on brand building A strong network of profitable dealers is essential to delivering the most desirable Harley-Davidson experience. The company continues to optimize its network to strengthen priority markets and provide an improved and integrated customer experience. COVID-19 Response and Recovery

The company continues to proactively manage its business through the pandemic and has maintained robust protocols to keep workers safe in its factories. Most non-production workers will continue to work from home at least until the end of the year. Included in the company's broad cost and cash savings measures are SG&A reductions, curtailed capital spending, suspended discretionary share repurchases and a prudent approach to dividend payments. The company will pay a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.02 per share, in line with its second and third quarter dividends. The dividend is payable December 18, 2020 to the shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of December 4, 2020. The company has also maintained its strong liquidity position with $4.7 billion in liquidity at the end of the quarter. Third Quarter 2020 Results Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results $ in millions (except EPS) 3rd quarter 9 months 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $1,166 $1,273 (8)% $3,329 $4,290 (22)% Net Income $120 $87 39% $98 $410 (76)% GAAP Diluted EPS $0.78 $0.55 42% $0.64 $2.58 (75)% Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.05 $0.70 50% $1.22 $3.14 (61)% Net income in Q3 2020 was $120 million, up 39 percent over prior year and the highest Q3 result since 2015. Q3 results reflect the actions taken in the third quarter under the company's The Rewire effort. Q3 GAAP diluted EPS was $0.78 versus $0.55 in Q3 2019. Excluding restructuring plan costs and the impact of tariffs, adjusted Q3 diluted EPS was $1.05 versus $0.70 in Q3 2019. Retail Motorcycle Sales Motorcycles (thousands) 3rd quarter 9 months 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change U.S. 31.3 34.9 (10)% 86.4 105.8 (18)% Canada 1.9 2.6 (25)% 5.7 7.8 (27)% North America 33.2 37.5 (11)% 92.0 113.5 (19)% EMEA 11.2 10.5 7% 29.9 36.9 (19)% Asia Pacific 7.6 8.1 (6)% 20.3 21.8 (7)% Latin America 1.8 2.5 (29)% 4.8 7.3 (34)% Worldwide Total 53.8 58.5 (8)% 147.0 179.5 (18)% Global retail motorcycle sales in the third quarter of 2020 were down 8 percent compared to the prior year reflecting, among other things, the company's shift in timing of the launch of new model year motorcycles from August each year to early Q1 to better align with seasonality. Motorcycles and Related Products Segment Results $ in millions 3rd quarter 9 months 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 43.0 45.8 (6)% 124.3 173.5 (28)% Total Revenue $964 $1,069 (10)% $2,733 $3,699 (26)% Motorcycles Revenue $684 $779 (12)% $2,030 $2,872 (29)% Parts & Accessories Revenue $210 $203 3% $513 $584 (12)% General Merchandise Revenue $49 $60 (18)% $136 $180 (24)% Gross Margin 29.8% 29.9% (0.1) pts. 26.1% 30.3% (4.2) pts. Operating Income $47 $47 (0)% $10 $336 (97)% Operating Margin 4.8% 4.4% 0.5 pts. 0.4% 9.1% (8.7) pts. Revenue from the Motorcycles and Related Products segment was down in Q3 compared to the prior year due to, among other things, the shift in timing of its motorcycle model year change-over from August to early Q1 annually. Gross margin was flat to prior year and operating margin was up during the quarter compared to Q3 2019 primarily due to aggressive cost management in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken under The Rewire. Financial Services Segment Results $ in millions 3rd Quarter 9 months 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $202 $204 (1)% $596 $591 1% Operating Income $91 $73 25% $119 $207 (43)% Financial Services segment third quarter operating income was up 25 percent due primarily to a decrease in the provision for loan losses driven by lower actual losses at the end of Q3 versus the previous quarter. Other Results

Cash - Cash and cash equivalents were $3.6 billion at the end of Q3 2020, compared to $862 million at the end of Q3 2019. Harley-Davidson generated $1.1 billion of cash from operating activities year-to-date 2020 compared to $849 million year-to-date 2019. Tax Rate - Harley-Davidson's year-to-date effective tax rate was 10.8 percent in Q3 2020 compared to 24.6 percent in Q3 2019. The decline in the effective tax rate was primarily due to discrete income tax benefits which reduced the Company's income tax expense. Dividend & Share Repurchase - The company paid a cash dividend of $0.02 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The company did not repurchase shares on a discretionary basis during the first three quarters of 2020. During the quarter, there were 154 million weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding and 18 million shares remained on board-approved share repurchase authorizations. Outlook

Given the uncertainty that remains surrounding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing 2020 financial guidance. Harley-Davidson is developing its 2021-2025 strategic plan, The Hardwire. Building on the foundation and principles of The Rewire, the driver of the new plan will be Harley-Davidson as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world for its customers, employees, community and investors. Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com. Webcast Presentation

Harley-Davidson will discuss financial results, developments in the business, a summary of The Rewire efforts and a first look at The Hardwire on an audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT today. The webcast login and supporting slides can be accessed at http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. The audio replay will be available by approximately 10:00 a.m. CT. Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures described below are intended to be considered by users as supplemental information to the equivalent GAAP measures, to aid investors in better understanding the company's financial results. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful perspective on underlying business results and trends, and a means to assess period-over-period results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in items or events being adjusted. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS excluding restructuring plan costs and the impact of tariffs. Restructuring plan costs include restructuring expenses as presented in the consolidated statements of income and costs associated with temporary inefficiencies incurred in connection with the manufacturing optimization initiative included in Motorcycles and Related Products cost of goods sold. The impact of tariffs includes incremental European Union and China tariffs imposed beginning in 2018 on the company's products shipped from the U.S., as well as incremental U.S. tariffs imposed beginning in 2018 on certain items imported from China. The impact of tariffs excludes higher metals cost resulting from the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. These adjustments are consistent with the approach used for 2018 to determine performance relative to financial objectives under the company's incentive compensation plans. These non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure to these non-GAAP measures, are included later in this press release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as the company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "estimates," "is on-track" or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments, or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length and severity of the pandemic across the globe and the pace of recovery following the pandemic and (ii) the company's ability to: (A) create and execute its business plans and strategies, including developing The Hardwire, successfully executing its remodeled approach to supply and inventory management, and strengthening its existing business while allowing for desirable growth; (B) accurately analyze, predict and react to changing market conditions and successfully adjust to shifting global consumer needs and interests, including successfully implementing and executing plans to exit international markets where volumes and profitability do not support continued investment, in line with The Rewire actions, and successfully transitioning to a distributor model in seventeen markets; (C) successfully access the capital and/or credit markets on terms that are acceptable to the company and within its expectations; (D) successfully carry out its global manufacturing and assembly operations; (E) develop and introduce products, services and experiences on a timely basis that the market accepts, that enable the company to generate desired sales levels and that provide the desired financial returns; (F) perform in a manner that enables the company to benefit from market opportunities while competing against existing and new competitors; (G) prevent, detect, and remediate any issues with its motorcycles or any issues associated with the manufacturing processes to avoid delays in new model launches, recall campaigns, regulatory agency investigations, increased warranty costs or litigation and adverse effects on its reputation and brand strength, and carry out any product programs or recalls within expected costs and timing; (H) manage supply chain issues, including quality issues and any unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by raw material shortages or natural disasters; (I) manage the impact that prices for and supply of used motorcycles may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles; (J) realize expectations concerning market demand for electric models, which will depend in part on the building of necessary infrastructure; (K) successfully manage and reduce costs throughout the business; (L) balance production volumes for its new motorcycles with consumer demand; (M) manage through changes in general economic and business conditions, including changing capital, credit and retail markets, and the changing political environment; (N) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers, effectively implement changes relating to its dealers and distribution methods and manage the risks that its independent dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand; (O) develop and maintain a productive relationship with Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd. and launch related products in a timely manner; (P) manage and predict the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the company's ability to sell products internationally, and the cost of raw materials and components; (Q) successfully determine, implement on a timely basis, and maintain a manner in which to sell motorcycles in the European Union, China, and the company's ASEAN countries that does not subject its motorcycles to incremental tariffs; (R) manage its Thailand corporate and manufacturing operation in a manner that allows the company to avail itself of preferential free trade agreements and duty rates, and sufficiently lower prices of its motorcycles in certain markets; (S) accurately estimate and adjust to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; (T) retain and attract talented employees, and eliminate personnel duplication, inefficiencies and complexity throughout the organization; (U) prevent a cybersecurity breach involving consumer, employee, dealer, supplier, or company data and respond to evolving regulatory requirements regarding data security; (V) manage the credit quality, the loan servicing and collection activities, and the recovery rates of HDFS' loan portfolio; (W) adjust to tax reform, healthcare inflation and reform and pension reform, and successfully estimate the impact of any such reform on the company's business; (X) manage through the effects inconsistent and unpredictable weather patterns may have on retail sales of motorcycles; (Y) implement and manage enterprise-wide information technology systems, including systems at its manufacturing facilities; (Z) manage changes and prepare for requirements in legislative and regulatory environments for its products, services and operations; (AA) manage its exposure to product liability claims and commercial or contractual disputes; (BB) continue to manage the relationships and agreements that the company has with its labor unions to help drive long-term competitiveness; and (CC) accurately predict the margins of its Motorcycles and Related Products segment in light of, among other things, tariffs, the cost associated with product development initiatives and the company's complex global supply chain. The company's operations, demand for its products, and its liquidity could be adversely impacted by work stoppages, facility closures, strikes, natural causes, widespread infectious disease, terrorism, or other factors. Other factors are described in risk factors that the company has disclosed in documents previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risk factors are impacted by the current changing capital, credit and retail markets and the company's ability to manage through inconsistent economic conditions. The company's ability to sell its motorcycles and related products and services and to meet its financial expectations also depends on the ability of the company's independent dealers to sell its motorcycles and related products and services to retail customers. The company depends on the capability and financial capacity of its independent dealers to develop and implement effective retail sales plans to create demand for the motorcycles and related products and services they purchase from the company. In addition, the company's independent dealers and distributors may experience difficulties in operating their businesses and selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products and services as a result of weather, economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, or other factors. In recent years, HDFS has experienced historically low levels of retail credit losses, but there is no assurance that this will continue. The company believes that HDFS' retail credit losses may increase over time due to changing consumer credit behavior and HDFS' efforts to increase prudently structured loan approvals to sub-prime borrowers, as well as actions that the company has taken and could take that impact motorcycle values. Refer to "Risk Factors" under Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A of any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above. ### (HOG-F) Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 27,

September 29,

September 27,

September 29,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Motorcycles and Related Products revenue

$ 964,029

$ 1,068,942

$ 2,733,091

$ 3,698,583 Gross profit

287,233

320,064

713,781

1,122,241 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

196,912

265,464

618,912

754,479 Restructuring expense

43,581

7,629

84,586

31,682 Operating income from Motorcycles and Related Products 46,740

46,971

10,283

336,080

















Financial Services revenue

201,655

203,577

596,064

590,935 Financial Services expense

110,177

130,704

475,771

383,802 Financial Services restructuring expense

334

-

1,278

- Operating income from Financial Services

91,144

72,873

119,015

207,133

















Operating income

137,884

119,844

129,298

543,213 Other income, net

155

3,160

466

11,857 Investment income

2,672

2,041

3,082

11,970 Interest expense

7,783

7,789

23,307

23,304 Income before income taxes

132,928

117,256

109,539

543,736 Provision for income taxes

12,710

30,693

11,843

133,597 Net income

$ 120,218

$ 86,563

$ 97,696

$ 410,139

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.78

$ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 2.59 Diluted

$ 0.78

$ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 2.58

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

153,252

156,239

153,153

158,117 Diluted

153,915

156,944

153,790

158,794

















Cash dividends per share:

$ 0.020

$ 0.375

$ 0.420

$ 1.125 Harley-Davidson, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Amounts to Non-GAAP Amounts (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 27,

September 29,

September 27,

September 29,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income excluding restructuring plan costs and the

impact of tariffs















Net income (GAAP)

$ 120,218

$ 86,563

$ 97,696

$ 410,139 Restructuring plan costs

43,915

10,091

85,864

41,715 Impact of incremental tariffs

2,690

21,594

22,397

76,971 Tax effect of adjustments(a)

(5,477)

(8,063)

(19,486)

(29,160) Adjustments, net of tax

41,128

23,622

88,775

89,526 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 161,346

$ 110,185

$ 186,471

$ 499,665

















Diluted EPS excluding restructuring plan costs and the

impact of tariffs















Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$ 0.78

$ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 2.58 Adjustments net of tax, per share

0.27

0.15

0.58

0.56 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$ 1.05

$ 0.70

$ 1.22

$ 3.14

















(a) The income tax effect of adjustments has been computed using the company's effective income tax rate Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

















(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



September 27,

December 31,

September 29,



2020

2019

2019 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,560,950

$ 833,868

$ 862,381 Accounts receivable, net

232,845

259,334

307,616 Finance receivables, net

1,701,478

2,272,522

2,210,001 Inventories, net

322,375

603,571

489,098 Restricted cash

160,155

64,554

79,115 Other current assets

178,931

168,974

140,786



6,156,734

4,202,823

4,088,997













Finance receivables, net

5,142,014

5,101,844

5,305,579 Other long-term assets

1,233,527

1,223,492

1,181,654



$ 12,532,275

$ 10,528,159

$ 10,576,230













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 880,384

$ 876,668

$ 905,941 Short-term debt

1,227,763

571,995

1,013,137 Current portion of long-term debt, net

2,109,284

1,748,109

1,779,673



4,217,431

3,196,772

3,698,751













Long-term debt, net

6,171,676

5,124,826

4,607,041 Pension and postretirement healthcare liabilities

126,232

128,651

171,593 Other long-term liabilities

247,038

273,911

262,626













Shareholders' equity

1,769,898

1,803,999

1,836,219



$ 12,532,275

$ 10,528,159

$ 10,576,230 Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended



September 27,

September 29,



2020

2019









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,135,068

$ 848,649









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(92,295)

(121,161) Finance receivables, net

(143,093)

(445,708) Acquisition of business

-

(7,000) Other investing activities

334

22,395 Net cash used by investing activities

(235,054)

(551,474)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes

1,396,602

546,655 Repayments of medium-term notes

(1,400,000)

(1,350,000) Proceeds from securitization debt

2,064,450

1,021,353 Repayments of securitization debt

(735,885)

(244,250) Net increase (decrease) in unsecured commercial paper

509,978

(120,707) Net increase in credit facilities

150,000

- Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper

225,187

177,950 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper

(236,846)

(240,008) Deposits

29,992

- Dividends paid

(65,002)

(179,409) Repurchase of common stock

(7,895)

(217,454) Issuance of common stock under employee stock option plans

96

2,180 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

1,930,677

(603,690)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

6,071

(4,110)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 2,836,762

$ (310,625)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 905,366

$ 1,259,748 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,836,762

(310,625) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 3,742,128

$ 949,123









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the

Consolidated balance sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,560,950

$ 862,381 Restricted cash

160,155

79,115 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets

21,023

7,627 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 3,742,128

$ 949,123 Motorcycles and Related Products Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data (Revenue in thousands)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 27,

September 29,

September 27,

September 29,



2020

2019

2020

2019 MOTORCYCLES AND RELATED PRODUCTS REVENUE















Motorcycles

$ 684,344

$ 779,344

$ 2,030,447

$ 2,871,982 Parts & accessories

209,808

203,173

513,201

584,134 General merchandise

49,356

60,334

136,321

180,379 Licensing

8,894

8,611

21,826

27,099 Other

11,627

17,480

31,296

34,989



$ 964,029

$ 1,068,942

$ 2,733,091

$ 3,698,583

















U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS

25,284

25,572

69,359

101,481

















WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Touring

16,505

19,905

47,811

75,871 Cruiser(a)

15,500

16,225

47,505

59,367 Sportster®/ Street

10,978

9,707

29,009

38,247



42,983

45,837

124,325

173,485

















(a) Includes Softail®, CVOTM, and LiveWireTM Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















United States

31,304

34,903

86,376

105,756 Canada

1,915

2,560

5,668

7,787 Total North America

33,219

37,463

92,044

113,543

















Europe(b)

9,742

9,018

26,014

31,997 EMEA - Other

1,442

1,465

3,864

4,902 Total EMEA

11,184

10,483

29,878

36,899

















Asia Pacific(c)

4,444

4,889

12,517

13,219 Asia Pacific - Other

3,187

3,189

7,754

8,603 Total Asia Pacific

7,631

8,078

20,271

21,822

















Latin America

1,768

2,498

4,760

7,255 Total worldwide retail sales

53,802

58,522

146,953

179,519



(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by Harley-Davidson dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

(b) Includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Retail sales for Greece and Portugal were reclassified from Europe to EMEA - Other for 2019 to be consistent with the 2020 presentation.



(c) Includes Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea Motorcycle Registration Data (a)













Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019 United States(b)

201,822

213,876 Europe(c)

349,993

360,320



(a) Data includes on-road models with internal combustion engines with displacements greater than 600cc's and electric motorcycles with kilowatt peak power equivalents greater than 600cc's (601+cc). On-road 601+cc models include dual purpose models, three-wheeled motorcycles and autocycles. Registration data for Harley-Davidson Street® 500 motorcycles is not included in this table.

(b) United States industry data is derived from information provided by Motorcycle Industry Council. This third-party data is subject to revision and update.

(c) Europe data includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Industry data is derived from information provided by Management Services Helwig Schmitt GmbH. Prior year registrations have been revised to exclude Greece and Portugal registrations. This third party data is subject to revision and update. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-sharpens-focus-and-reignites-culture-delivers-best-third-quarter-net-income-since-2015-301160473.html SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc. © PRNewswire 2020

