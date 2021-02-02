Log in
Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

02/02/2021 | 07:39am EST
The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to target low double-digit earnings growth through 2025 after unexpectedly swinging to a fourth-quarter loss.

The latest turnaround strategy from the company, which has struggled for years to grow sales beyond baby boomers, comes after a decade-long effort to grow sales overseas and draw younger riders with cheaper and newer models.

Harley said it would invest between $190 million to $250 million a year in its strongest motorcycle segments - touring, large cruiser and trike - to achieve mid single-digit growth in bike revenue.

Under Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz, who took charge last year, Harley has shifted the focus back to big bikes, traditional markets like the United States and Europe, and older and wealthier customers.

As part of the strategy, the company has trimmed its workforce, global dealer network, eliminated slow-selling models and exited 39 markets where weak sales and profits do not justify investment.

As part of his strategy to enhance the desirability of Harley's brand, Zeitz has done away with promotional offers, tightened supplies and reduced inventory, enabling dealers to charge asking price for Harley's bikes.

The strategy contributed to a 39% annual drop in revenue in the latest quarter as motorcycle shipments almost halved.

Total 2020 shipments to its dealers fell 32% to about 145,200, the lowest since 1997. Annual retail sales, an indicator of demand at dealers, fell 17% to 180,200, the lowest since 1998.

Harley posted a loss of 63 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of 9 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected the company to report a quarterly profit of 14 cents a share.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 509 M - -
Net income 2020 134 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,0x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 6 073 M 6 073 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 82,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jochen Zeitz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gina Goetter Chief Financial Officer
Sara L. Levinson Independent Director
Norman Thomas Linebarger Independent Director
R. John Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.9.24%6 073
BAJAJ AUTO19.47%16 267
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED7.55%9 127
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.21%7 933
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED18.94%3 748
NIU TECHNOLOGIES67.42%3 510
